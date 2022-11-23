New Jewish book festival to debut

An inaugural book festival will focus on themes of Jewish heritage, including culture and history, food, modern life and literature, the Holocaust, and books and activities for children and families.

New York Jewish Book Festival, as hosted by the Museum of Jewish Heritage, will debut on December 11.

Featuring a lineup of discussion panels, author talks, and book signings, the festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the museum, located at 36 Battery Place in Manhattan.

“We are proud to present this inaugural event featuring an exciting lineup of authors, panels, and activities that will touch on a range of topics that will appeal to diverse audiences of all ages,” said Jack Kliger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We fully expect this to become an annual tradition, one that highlights our commitment to celebrate Jewish life.”

Among the authors slated to appear at the festival: Maira Kalman, A.O. Scott, Mark Harris, Annette Insdorf, Gary Shteyngart, Alex Halberstadt, Michael Twitty, Jane Ziegelman, Sloane Crosley, Isabel Kaplan, Stephanie Butnick, Martin Schoeller, B.A. Van Sise, Jonathan Alpeyrie, Bob Mankoff, Liana Finck, Rebecca Soffer, Stacy London, Joy Ladin, Gregg Bordowitz, David and Willie Zabar.

“Literature shapes us as a people, our history, our faith, our culture, and our future,” said Bruce Ratner, Chair of the Board at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. “The Festival will be an opportunity to both celebrate and educate about the Jewish experience.”

Keynote talks will include illustrator and author Kalman on her new book, Women Holding Things; Shteyngart, author of Our Country Friends; and a conversation with culinary historian and author Twitty, a Southern Jewish television personality, blogger, and author of Koshersoul.

The event will also a panel of well-known photographers – Martin Schoeller, B.A. Van Sise, and Jonathan Alpeyrie – discussing their work photographing Holocaust survivors, and a discussion of a new biography on businessman and philanthropist Edmond J. Safra, after whom the museum’s theater is named.

Admission to the festival is free to all attendees, with suggested donation.

The New York Jewish Book Festival is made possible in part through a community partnership with the Battery Park City Authority.

For more information or to register for the festival, visit nyjewishbookfestival.org.