New Jewish book festival to debut
An inaugural book festival will focus on themes of Jewish heritage, including culture and history, food, modern life and literature, the Holocaust, and books and activities for children and families.
New York Jewish Book Festival, as hosted by the Museum of Jewish Heritage, will debut on December 11.
Featuring a lineup of discussion panels, author talks, and book signings, the festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the museum, located at 36 Battery Place in Manhattan.
“We are proud to present this inaugural event featuring an exciting lineup of authors, panels, and activities that will touch on a range of topics that will appeal to diverse audiences of all ages,” said Jack Kliger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Museum of Jewish Heritage. “We fully expect this to become an annual tradition, one that highlights our commitment to celebrate Jewish life.”
Among the authors slated to appear at the festival: Maira Kalman, A.O. Scott, Mark Harris, Annette Insdorf, Gary Shteyngart, Alex Halberstadt, Michael Twitty, Jane Ziegelman, Sloane Crosley, Isabel Kaplan, Stephanie Butnick, Martin Schoeller, B.A. Van Sise, Jonathan Alpeyrie, Bob Mankoff, Liana Finck, Rebecca Soffer, Stacy London, Joy Ladin, Gregg Bordowitz, David and Willie Zabar.
“Literature shapes us as a people, our history, our faith, our culture, and our future,” said Bruce Ratner, Chair of the Board at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. “The Festival will be an opportunity to both celebrate and educate about the Jewish experience.”
Keynote talks will include illustrator and author Kalman on her new book, Women Holding Things; Shteyngart, author of Our Country Friends; and a conversation with culinary historian and author Twitty, a Southern Jewish television personality, blogger, and author of Koshersoul.
The event will also a panel of well-known photographers – Martin Schoeller, B.A. Van Sise, and Jonathan Alpeyrie – discussing their work photographing Holocaust survivors, and a discussion of a new biography on businessman and philanthropist Edmond J. Safra, after whom the museum’s theater is named.
Admission to the festival is free to all attendees, with suggested donation.
The New York Jewish Book Festival is made possible in part through a community partnership with the Battery Park City Authority.
For more information or to register for the festival, visit nyjewishbookfestival.org.
Se estrena un nuevo festival del libro judío
Un festival de libros inaugural se centrará en temas de la herencia judía, incluyendo la cultura y la historia, la comida, la vida moderna y la literatura, el Holocausto, y libros y actividades para niños y familias.
El Festival del Libro Judío de Nueva York, organizado por el Museo del Patrimonio Judío, debutará el 11 de diciembre.
Con una serie de mesas redondas, charlas de autores y firmas de libros, el festival se celebrará de 10:00 a.m. a 9:00 p.m. en el museo, situado en el No. 36 de Battery Place, en Manhattan.
“Estamos orgullosos de presentar este evento inaugural con una emocionante lista de autores, mesas redondas y actividades que tocarán una serie de temas que atraerán a diversas audiencias de todas las edades”, dijo Jack Kliger, presidente y director ejecutivo del Museo del Patrimonio Judío. “Esperamos que se convierta en una tradición anual que destaque nuestro compromiso de celebrar la vida judía”.
Entre los autores programados para aparecer en el festival se encuentran: Maira Kalman, A.O. Scott, Mark Harris, Annette Insdorf, Gary Shteyngart, Alex Halberstadt, Michael Twitty, Jane Ziegelman, Sloane Crosley, Isabel Kaplan, Stephanie Butnick, Martin Schoeller, B.A. Van Sise, Jonathan Alpeyrie, Bob Mankoff, Liana Finck, Rebecca Soffer, Stacy London, Joy Ladin, Gregg Bordowitz, David y Willie Zabar.
“La literatura da forma a nuestro pueblo, a nuestra historia, a nuestra fe, a nuestra cultura y a nuestro futuro”, dijo Bruce Ratner, presidente de la Junta Directiva del Museo del Patrimonio Judío. “El Festival será una oportunidad para celebrar y educar sobre la experiencia judía”.
Las charlas principales incluirán a la ilustradora y autora Kalman sobre su nuevo libro, Women Holding Things; Shteyngart, autor de Our Country Friends; y una conversación con el historiador culinario y autor Twitty, una personalidad de la televisión judía del sur, bloguero y autor de Koshersoul.
El evento también contará con una mesa redonda de conocidos fotógrafos -Martin Schoeller, B.A. Van Sise y Jonathan Alpeyrie- que hablarán de su trabajo fotografiando a supervivientes del Holocausto, y un debate sobre una nueva biografía del empresario y filántropo Edmond J. Safra, que da nombre al teatro del museo.
La entrada al festival es gratuita para todos los asistentes, con un donativo sugerido.
El Festival del Libro Judío de Nueva York es posible en parte gracias a una asociación comunitaria con la Autoridad de Battery Park City.
Para más información o para inscribirse en el festival, visite nyjewishbookfestival.org.