New immigrant research institute launched

“I want to find a way to lift people up,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The launch of New York State’s Institute for Immigrant Integration Research and Policy to help immigrants transition to community life, education, and the workforce has been announced by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Institute will analyze real-time immigration, economic, labor, and other data and identify potential solutions for policymakers to help support immigrants of all ages and nationalities.

An advisory board of community leaders has been selected, tasked with devising policy development and selecting an Executive Director and Assistant Director in the coming months.

The research institute will analyze real-time immigration, economic, labor, and other data.

“I want to find a way to lift people up,” said Hochul, who made the announcement on September 30 at a Hispanic Heritage Month Breakfast Reception at El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem.

“I expect this research institute to really take us to the next level [of] not just understanding the challenges, but also understanding the barriers of just becoming part of the society,” she said.

The Institute, which received funding in the FY 2023 State Budget, will be housed at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public policy think tank located at State University of New York (SUNY).

Hochul met with elected officials.

“I want this housed in a very premier institution — SUNY’s Rockefeller’s Institute of Government will house this and they’ll help develop local immigration policies,” Hochul said. “This is to come up with concrete policies that I, as the Governor, and our state legislature, and the members of our society who are the activists and the business leaders, will all have ideas on how to work on the same page toward the same objectives to make sure that we can help immigrants assimilate and become better situated as part of our society so they don’t feel like they’re separated from the rest of the individuals who’ve been here a longer time.”

“SUNY campuses comprise one of the world’s most diverse learning opportunities,” said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley.

Hochul said the launch of the Institute furthers her mission to protect immigrants, including those who are undocumented and forced to leave their homelands. In October 2021, she signed legislation classifying certain threats to report a person’s immigration status as extortion or coercion under New York law. Additional educational and housing opportunities were developed to assist evacuees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.

In 2021, 900 refugees and special immigrant Visa holders resettled in New York State. In addition, more than 1,300 Afghan evacuees were resettled in the state.

“SUNY campuses comprise one of the world’s most diverse learning opportunities, and welcome students from all walks of life, countries, and backgrounds. We are honored to have the Rockefeller Institute of Government house this Institute and facilitate its much-needed work to advance our state’s longstanding commitment to supporting and welcoming immigrants and ensuring their success,” said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley. “I thank Governor Hochul and the Legislature – particularly Assemblymember Catalina Cruz – for filling a critical policy need through the creation of this Institute, and also extend my gratitude to our esteemed advisory board members for their service.”

The Institute’s Advisory Board includes:

Wilma Alvarado-Little, MA, MSW, Director of Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention, NYSDOH

Laura Anker, Professor, American Studies, SUNY Old Westbury

Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director, New York Immigration Coalition

Marcos Crespo, Board Trustee, SUNY

Isaac Ehrlich, Professor, Economics, University at Buffalo

Lucia Gómez, Political Director, New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Laura González-Murphy, Executive Director, Office for New Americans, NYS Department of State

Ramona Hernández, Director of the CUNY Dominican Studies Institute, CUNY

Paola Martínez, Community Organizer

Cesar Perales, Board of Trustees Vice Chairman, SUNY

Dina Refki, Director of the Center for Women in Government & Civil Society, University at Albany

Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director, International Institute of Buffalo

Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation

The announcement was made at the uptown museum.

“I am proud to have led the effort to create this Institute, which will focus on helping better shape policies that will improve the social, economic, and political integration of our state’s large and growing immigrant communities,” said Assemblymember Catalina Cruz. “SUNY’s vast resources of talent and experts in related fields is a promise of excellent research and policy recommendations that will improve the lives of all New Yorkers.”