New Harlem health center to open

The new center is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

An $80 million, state-of-the-art outpatient health center is coming to 124th Street in Harlem.

Slated to open in the fall of 2022, the Mount Sinai-Harlem Health Center will expand services for Mount Sinai Morningside and The Mount Sinai Hospital.

“Mount Sinai has a long and proud history of serving the Upper Manhattan community, and our new Mount Sinai-Harlem Health Center is the latest in our ongoing commitment to deliver the world-class care, resources, and services to the community where they live and work,” said Kelly Cassano, D.O., Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice and Senior Vice President for Ambulatory Operations, Mount Sinai Health System. “The Center expands our ambulatory footprint and follows the recent opening of our Phillips School of Nursing and the New York Proton Center, both based in Harlem.”

The new center will provide primary care, medical, and surgical specialty care such as cardiology and orthopedics, outpatient mental health care, comprehensive HIV/AIDS care, and dentistry. In addition, it will include on-site radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services.

It is expected to serve as the cornerstone of Mount Sinai’s outpatient services for the communities of Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood, Mount Sinai officials said.

“This expansion is part of our broader mission to bring services, care, and investments into the local communities,” said Cassano. “By bringing these services closer to where people live and work, as we have with other outpatient practices across our system, we hope to provide greater access to care and deliberate investment to all the communities we serve.”

For more information, visit www.mountsinai.org.