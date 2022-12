New federal funding for ADA subway upgrades

Over $256 million in funding that will provide accessibility upgrades throughout New York City’s subway, as well as the Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) rail system, has been announced.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced secured two grants through the Federal Transit Administration’s All Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP), created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed in 2021. With the grants, the MTA will receive $254.5 million and the Port Authority will receive $1.6 million for enhancements that meet or exceed new construction standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

In October, Gillibrand also introduced federal legislation designed to protect mass transit systems from extreme weather events.

“Upgrading New York City’s infrastructure has been a key focus of mine. These funds will improve New Yorkers’ quality of life and provide greater public transportation access for all,” said Gillibrand. “Our public transportation system is the backbone of New York City, and all New Yorkers, no matter their age, ability, or attributes, deserve an accessible, inclusive transportation network. I’m proud to have worked to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is providing these critical grants and continues to pay dividends for our state.”

The MTA will use the new grant money to address necessary repairs at subway stations throughout the city. The Port Authority will use the $1.6 million to upgrade wheelchair accessibility throughout the PATH system, which connects Manhattan via rail to cities in Northern New Jersey.

“I’m proud to support and deliver this critical funding that is key to modernizing the subway and PATH systems so they are more accessible for the riding public, including New York’s disabled community, which has long suffered from poor access to our region’s mass transit system,” said Schumer. “I worked hard to secure funds in the bipartisan infrastructure bill for the All Stations Accessibility Program so New York transit agencies can take on more projects to help keep New Yorkers moving and keep our economy going strong. These much-needed accessibility upgrades will drive the local economy forward, create opportunities for good paying jobs, and increase access to critical services.”