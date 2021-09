New federal action on Excluded Workers Fund

By Gregg McQueen

A new federal procedure aims to make it easier for thousands of New Yorkers to access money from the state’s Excluded Workers Fund.

Passed in April by the state legislature, the fund allocated $2.1 billion to help replace the income of New Yorkers who were ineligible for Unemployment Insurance and other economic relief since the start of the pandemic.

Previously, New Yorkers needed an Individual Taxpayer ID Number (ITIN) to apply for the funds. However, a backlog at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in processing the ITIN requests created a months-long delay in receiving payments, which can reach up to $15,600 per worker.

At a press conference on August 31, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced that the IRS will no longer require an in-hand ITIN to apply for payments.

Rather, proof of a pending ITIN number and a stamped W-7 form will suffice, Schumer explained.

“We are announcing that the IRS has found a new way so that these workers can get their money immediately and not have to wait for an ITIN for a whole year,” he said.

According to Schumer, the IRS will use its Taxpayer Assistance Centers throughout the city to accept proof of a pending ITIN number. If eligible New Yorkers present their pending ITIN application, they will receive money from the Excluded Workers Fund more quickly, he said.

Currently, Taxpayer Assistance Centers are open in Harlem and the Bronx, offering help by appointment only.

“They’re not going to ask you for anything but your application. They stamp it, and you’re done,” said Schumer, who was joined for the press conference by State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and State Senator Jessica Ramos, the primary sponsors of the Excluded Workers Fund bill.

On April 30, Schumer, De La Rosa and Ramos sent a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig expressing concern that a backlog of applications, pandemic-related closures and limited staff capacity at the IRS was stalling the funds for New Yorkers.

“This is emergency aid,” said De La Rosa. “But it is a welcome drop in the bucket because after a year and a half of zero for many of these families, this money will mean the difference between a child having access to a computer or internet service when school starts.”

In addition to the new application procedure, the IRS will hire additional staff to relieve the ITIN processing backlog and will partner with community and faith-based organizations for outreach on the program, the lawmakers said.

According to the Fiscal Policy Institute, an estimated 290,000 undocumented workers across New York will benefit from the Excluded Workers Fund, including 213,000 individuals in New York City alone.

Under the Excluded Workers Fund, individuals can receive a benefit of up to $15,600 if they filed a tax return in 2018, 2019 or 2020 using a valid ITIN and can provide wage documentation. If these criteria cannot be met, workers may instead be eligible to receive a $3,200 payment — the same amount of federal stimulus payments throughout the pandemic.

Ramos asked that general consulates help expedite document requests from immigrant New Yorkers.

“We need cooperation from the consulates for when our neighbors need copies of their birth certificates, of their marriage certificates, of any other documentation that helps them apply,” stated Ramos. “We ask the general consulates to please cooperate and be able to facilitate these documents as soon as possible.”

For more information, please visit dol.ny.gov/EWF.

To locate an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, please check at bit.ly/3juyLO1.