New extensive mental health plan unveiled

By Gregg McQueen

A new ambitious $20-million-dollar plan seeks to expand mental health services for New Yorkers.

The sprawling initiative will seek to take on the opioid crisis, boost support for individuals with severe mental illness, and improve child and family mental health.

Mayor Eric Adams said the Covid-19 pandemic brought “fear and trauma” and made mental health “part of our everyday conversation.”

“And as we recover and rebuild, we have come to a deeper understanding, that we must focus on the brain as much as the body,” Adams said. “We realized that this mental health crisis started long before the pandemic, and that we will have to change the way we approach mental health as a city, as a community. That change begins now, with us.”

The city will invest $20 million in a variety of resources, including a focus on addressing mental health in young people, Adams said. A telehealth program for high school-age students will be launched, as well as youth suicide prevention program.

The plan will also expand the B-HEARD program that allows mental health professionals to respond to 911 mental health-related emergency calls, and create 8,000 new units of supportive housing.

Announcing a goal of reducing overdose deaths by 15 percent by 2025, Adams said the city would expand non-fatal overdose response efforts to at least three additional hospital emergency departments and strengthen the city’s network of Harm Reduction Hubs.

Adams said the city will explore bringing new overdose prevention centers (OPCs) into communities with high rates of overdose deaths and expand services at the city’s two existing OPCs, allowing them to operate 24 hours a day.

In high-risk neighborhoods, the city will also introduce at least four public health vending machines that dispense naloxone.

The city experienced a record number of overdose deaths in 2021, Adams said. “Drug-related death is a leading cause of mortality among people experiencing homelessness in our city. We cannot allow this crisis to continue taking lives and destroying communities,” he said.

“We’re going to increase the availability of overdose reversal drugs, especially in high-risk areas, provide more medication for opioids use disorder, as well as clean syringes and other safety supplies, and reduce the risk of overdose by expanding the distribution of fentanyl test strips, that will alert users to dangerous levels of the drugs, before it’s too late,” said Adams.

At a press conference on March 2 to announce the Mayor’s mental health plan, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan noted data indicating that life expectancy across New York State has declined faster than anywhere else in the country since 2019.

“And we know that declining mental health is a major contributor to that,” Vasan said. “If we are serious about stopping and reversing that drop, we have to be serious about mental health. We have to direct our resources to where they can make the greatest difference.”

“The stigma against mental illness and drug use have frozen too many leaders into inaction for too long,” said Jennifer Jones Austin, Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies (FPWA). “We have a lot of work to do but this is an important beginning to build a system that lifts people up.”

The city will invest $12 million to create an expansive telehealth program to connect them with mental health care, and also launch suicide prevention pilot programming at NYC Health + Hospitals for youth entering emergency departments for suicide attempts along with community-based suicide prevention programming to specifically serve Black and Brown youth.

“Supporting the mental health of young people, including through telehealth, is vital,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. “At the same time, questions and concerns remain about agencies involved in identifying the need for services and the path for their provision – it is critically important that we support families, rather than police or penalize them.”