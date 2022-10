New data on bail reform: state report

Bail reform went into effect in New York State on January 1, 2020.

The number of New Yorkers re-arrested after being released on recognizance decreased after bail reform went into effect, according to new data released by the state’s Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).

On September 21, DCJS released new data on bail reform covering January 2019 through December 2021.

Bail reform went into effect in New York State on January 1, 2020.

“Bail reform is working,” said advocate Marvin Mayfield said.

For people who were released on recognizance, re-arrest rate decreased slightly from 18 percent in 2019 to 16 percent in 2021, according to the data.

Failure-to-appear rates, which were at 15 percent in 2019, decreased considerably after bail reform, to 9 percent in 2021. This means that many more people were making all of their court dates post-bail reform.

“The data released today by DCJS confirms what we have seen in other data sets and directly disproves the talking points of opponents who have sought to score political points from intentionally spreading misinformation,” said Marvin Mayfield, Director of Organizing at Center for Community Alternatives, said in a statement.

“Bail reform is working,” Mayfield said. “More New Yorkers have had their constitutional rights protected, benefiting rather than undermining safety and wellbeing. Re-arrest rates, while a faulty measure, have remained the same pre- and post-bail reform and have decreased on firearm charges. Failure to appear rates have decreased remarkably in New York City, meaning more people are making all of their court dates post-bail reform than they did pre-bail reform.”

The new report focused on data from January 2019 through December 2021.

In addition, there was a decrease in the number of very low-level bails set since bail reform, the DCJS data showed. In 2019, 6 percent of arraignments in New York City resulted in a bail of $500 dollars. This decreased to 0 percent in 2021. In 2019, 15 percent of New York City arraignments resulted in a bail set between $501 and $1000, which decreased to 2 percent in 2021.

“Bail reform was urgently needed to address the criminalization of poverty and it has done just that,” said Mayfield. “There has been a dramatic decrease in the number of people incarcerated on bail amounts under $500 or $1,000 and many fewer people charged with low-level misdemeanors are in jail pre-trial, particularly in upstate counties.”

For more information, please visit www.criminaljustice.ny.gov.