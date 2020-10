New crackdown on illegal debt collections

By Gregg McQueen

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is cracking down on unlawful debt collectors.

In a national effort, dubbed “Operation Corrupt Collector,” the agency is collaborating with federal and state law enforcement partners to target collection agencies that use illegal scare tactics and attempt to collect on debt that a consumer does not owe, a practice the FTC calls “phantom debt collection.”

“These are the most egregious types of violations,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC Consumer Protection Bureau, who announced the crackdown during a conference call with reporters on September 29. “These are collectors that harass people for debts they don’t actually owe or don’t have the right to collect.”

Smith said that unscrupulous collectors are impersonating government organizations, using abusive and threatening langues, profanity and racial slurs and sometimes threatening citizens with arrest or deportation.

“This is illegal,” Smith said. “It injures consumers as well as legitimate debt collectors trying to do things by the books.”

The crackdown involves two newly announced cases: Absolute Financial Services, LLC and National Landmark Logistics, LLC — both based in South Carolina — are alleged to have jointly collected over $17 million from consumers through illegal debt collection practices.

According to the FTC complaint, the two companies used robocalls alleging that consumers owed debt and faced legal action if they did not reply. Once consumers called the defendants after receiving the message, the defendants often falsely claimed to be representing a law firm or threatened consumers with arrest if they did not immediately pay the debt.

Authorities have halted the operations of both companies and frozen their assets.

This year, the FTC has received more than 85,000 consumer complaints against debt collectors, Smith said.

Nearly 4,000 of those complaints were from New York State, according to FTC data.

New York State Attorney General, who joined the FTC for the conference call, said her office has recently been involved in five cases against collection agencies, including two settled cases where the companies were ordered to pay nearly $9 million in judgements and were banned from the debt collection industry.

She also detailed a newer case, filed on September 16 in New York Supreme Court, which alleges that a Buffalo-area man and his associates used a call spoofing service to disguise their phone number to appear as a consumer’s local county court or sheriff. Callers then claimed to be process servers or court officials and falsely told consumers that they would be arrested, James said.

“Threatening to throw someone in jail if they can’t pay back their loan right away or demanding that they pay is unconscionable and unlawful,” she remarked.

James said the use of call spoofing to fool consumers is rampant in the debt collection and must be stopped.

“The technology used to disguise the collectors phone numbers grows more sophisticated by the day,” she said. “Call spoofing is not a joke.”

Smith said the FTC is recovering more than $20 million from settlements, which can be used to pay back consumers who were bilked of their money. “Operation Corrupt Collector” currently involves law enforcement partners from 16 states, he said.

The FTC has also launched a public awareness campaign to provide consumers with tips on what to do if they receive a debt collection call.

James advised consumers that if they are contacted by a collector, they should insist that the caller provide the date and amount of the debt, as well as the name of the original creditor.

“If the caller cannot provide either of these things, that should be a red flag for you,” she said. “Hang up and report the collector to the FTC immediately.”

For more information, go to consumer.ftc.gov or call 1.877.FTC.HELP.