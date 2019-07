New challenges arise in Census citizenship case

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to switch its legal team working on the case to add a citizenship question regarding to the 2020 Census.

After the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on July 7 it was assigning new attorneys to handle Census-related legal matters, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman of New York denied that bid on Tues., July 9th.

“Defendants provide no reasons, let alone ‘satisfactory reasons,’ for the substitution of counsel,” wrote Furman in his ruling. He noted that a filing in the case was due from the DOJ within three days, and that the agency had previously pushed for the matter to be moved along quickly.

“If anything, that urgency — and the need for efficient judicial proceedings — has only grown since that time,” wrote Furman, who did allow two attorneys to depart the case, as they have left the DOJ.

The decision marked the latest development in President Donald Trump’s ongoing battle to include a question asking about U.S. citizenship to the next Census, despite a Supreme Court ruling in late June that blocked the query.

Following the judge’s decision, Trump remarked on Twitter, “So now the Obama appointed judge on the Census case (Are you a Citizen of the United States?) won’t let the Justice Department use the lawyers that it wants to use. Could this be a first?”

New York Attorney General Letitia James hit back at Trump with her own tweet, “Once again, this serves as a reminder that no one is above the law.”

The Trump administration had repeatedly said it faced a July 1 deadline to begin printing Census forms.

On July 2, a Justice Department attorney advised that the printing process for the Census forms would proceed, without the inclusion of a question regarding citizenship. This came days after the Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision temporarily blocking the addition of a citizenship question, ruling that the Commerce Department’s contention that it was adding the citizenship question to enforce federal voting laws was insufficient.

However, soon after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump has said he would continue to have his lawyers seek a way to include the question.

On Monday, Attorney General William Barr said he believed the Trump administration could legally add the question despite the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I agree with [Trump] that the Supreme Court decision was wrong,” Barr said in an interview with the Associated Press. Barr remarked that he thinks there is “an opportunity potentially to cure the lack of clarity that was the problem and we might as well take a shot at doing that.”

Trump said he is also considering an executive order to add the citizenship question to the next census.