New bills would expand NYC housing vouchers

A legislative package introduced in the New York City Council would expand eligibility for the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program.

Provided to individuals in shelters or facing eviction to assist them with paying rent, the vouchers are administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS).

A trio of bills, sponsored by City Councilmember Pierina Sánchez, would make substantial changes to the CityFHEPS program. One bill would prohibit DSS from requiring an individual or family to reside in a shelter before becoming eligible for a CityFHEPS rental assistance voucher.

Another would prevent DSS from using the preservation of a rent-controlled apartment or receiving adult protective services as a criterion to determine eligibility for a voucher. It would also provide households with the opportunity to demonstrate risk of eviction with a rent demand letter as a means to meet eligibility.

The third bill would remove the work requirement for voucher eligibility, and change the maximum total gross income for eligibility from 200 percent of the federal poverty level to 50 percent of the area median income.

“The package of bills would relieve program requirements that essentially require homelessness as a precondition to voucher eligibility,” said Sánchez. “The package will rationalize requirements, like removing the rigid work requirement that creates a double punishment and making risk of eviction as a sufficient requirement to be eligible for CityFHEPS vouchers.”

In 2019, only 20 percent of New Yorkers who received CityFHEPS were able to secure housing, and the average shelter stay was 450 days, according to the Community Service Society of New York.

Currently, the maximum voucher rate for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,527 per month.

Though the city raised the value of CityFHEPS vouchers in August 2021 to be in line with federal Section 8 Fair Market Rent levels, many voucher holders have complained that they are unable to use the subsidy, either due to restrictions or landlords refusing to accept them.

On January 18, the City Council Committee on General Welfare held a hearing on the CityFHEPS program.

Karim Walker of the Urban Justice Center testified that landlords and brokers refuse to rent to prospective tenants with the vouchers, “even though the money is basically guaranteed.”

“This can perpetuate the vicious cycle of homelessness in the city,” Walker said.

“Our city is in a deep housing crisis and it is not one that is felt equally by all New Yorkers,” said Sánchez. “The most recent housing vacancy survey shows a vacancy rate of 12.6 percent for apartments renting above $2,300, yet the vacancy rate for low-cost apartments is functionally zero. This is unsustainable and the answer is clear. We need to stabilize our lowest income and working-class New Yorkers, and expanding FHEPs eligibility can do that.”