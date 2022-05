New bill aims to protect garment worker rights

The new bill would protect nearly 100,000 American garment workers.

Legislation introduced by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand seeks to protect the rights of garment industry workers, drive wage growth, and bolster the industry.

Known as the Fashioning Accountability and Building Real Institutional Change (FABRIC) Act, the bill would protect nearly 100,000 American garment workers – the majority of whom are women of color – improve working conditions, and reform the piece-rate pay scale.

Gillibrand announced the bill at a press conference in Manhattan on May 13, where she called garment workers a “cornerstone of the American economy” who must weather unsafe working conditions, wage theft, and uneven pay.

“It’s time to take bold action at the federal level to change the fabric of the American garment manufacturing industry,” said Gillibrand. “The United States was once home to a booming apparel manufacturing industry, and it’s time to reexamine how this industry has evolved over the past 50 years and change how we treat our workers.”

“Protecting the garment workforce is a sustainability issue and has direct impacts on environmental sustainability, community development, gender equality and economic prosperity,” she said.

If passed, the FABRIC Act would:

Restructure pay rates and provide minimum wage as a floor with productivity incentives on top.

Introduce recordkeeping and transparency measures.

Establish new liability measures that compel major retailers to become allies in combating workplace violations.

Create a domestic garment manufacturing grant program aimed at revitalizing the industry.

The FABRIC Act is cosponsored by Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

“Over 22 years ago I founded my namesake clothing brand. 15 years into running my business I hit a wall — I knew too much about the negative impact of this industry and my discomfort with it was paralyzing,” said designer Mara Hoffman. “We scrutinized and shifted our manufacturing processes, advocated for equity, representation and the centering of BIPOC women in the industry, and we began digging into our supply chain. The FABRIC ACT will help other brands make these same changes. This bill enforces accountability for the industry’s past, responsibility for its present, and offers proactive measures for its future. If you’re a brand still questioning where you stand, I ask you — without garment workers, would you still even be standing?”

“Workers United is proud to endorse the FABRIC Act, which establishes important liability requirements to hold fashion brands and retailers accountable for the labor practices of their US contractors,” said Edgar Romney, Secretary-Treasurer of Workers United-SEIU. “This provision, and the establishment of a minimum wage floor, will help ensure that jobs in the US garment industry are good jobs with dignity and respect.

To read more about the FABRIC Act, please visit gillibrand.senate.gov