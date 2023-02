New audits of NYCHA repairs and eviction rates

Two resident-driven audits of public housing developments are coming soon.

At a press conference on February 22, residents of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments joined City Comptroller Brad Lander to announce upcoming audits of NYCHA’s repair process and the eviction rates at RAD/PACT developments.

The audit topics were selected by the Comptroller’s NYCHA resident audit committee, which was convened in December to help guide Lander’s oversight of the city’s housing agency, which has been plagued by perennial financial and managerial issues.

Over the course of the next several months, the committee will provide the Comptroller’s office with feedback and input as they conduct these two audits.

“Residents are the experts on what is broken in their homes, and their insight is an integral part of the oversight process to ensure that NYCHA is meeting its obligations,” said Lander. “Problems with the repairs process and concerns about rising evictions rose to the top in our conversations, and our auditors will be diving in on the details to understand what’s happening and what needs improvement. I want to thank the committee for their thoughtful feedback and collaboration and look forward to continuing this work together to improve conditions at NYCHA.”

The audit of the repair process will analyze how NYCHA selects contractors hired to conduct repair work, the quality of work performed, and what kind of evaluations are done. Auditors will assess the process for vendor selection as well as the oversight that NYCHA conducts to ensure timely and quality repairs.

The second audit will look at eviction rates at RAD/PACT housing developments, part of a special NYCHA initiative to preserve affordability, and whether the reasons for eviction are different than other developments.

Nearly 800 residents from 132 NYCHA developments citywide participated in a survey by Lander’s office in 2022, indicating that sanitation, safety, and repair tickets being closed early were among their highest concerns.

“The residents of NYCHA need answers to these critical quality of life issues that are depressing reminders of the struggles we face, including disproportionate rates of illnesses. The audits we have selected are important steps to finding solutions to these problems,” said NYCHA resident Aixa Torres.

“As the RAD/PACT program continues to expand to NYCHA developments, we as residents want to ensure that there is accountability and oversight of this program,” said NYCHA resident Brenda Temple. “I am grateful to Comptroller Lander for creating the resident committee so that our voices are heard throughout this process.”

For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov