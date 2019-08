New aid for patients from criminal justice system

A new campaign is seeking to increase health aid to a hard-to-reach population.

The city’s Health Department has announced efforts to educate health care providers on how to care for patients who disclose a history of criminal justice involvement.

To improve care, NYC Health staff members will conduct one-on-one visits with health care providers at nearly 160 primary care and family medicine practices in East and Central Harlem, North and Central Brooklyn and the South Bronx.

The outreach campaign will continue into January 2019.

A Criminal Justice Action Kit is available online to aid care providers.

The Health Department also released a report on the health outcomes of New Yorkers who have been involved in the justice system. These individuals have higher rates of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and diabetes, infectious disease, substance use, and mental health conditions compared to the general population, the report said.

In a study, more than 40 percent of men released from state correctional facilities reported discrimination by health care providers due to their criminal record.

One in 10 adult New Yorkers – an estimated 639,000 people – reported being ever incarcerated or on probation or parole.

As the city’s jail population decreases, the city is seeking to improve the health of those with histories of justice system involvement, officials said.

“The data show that involvement with the criminal justice system – even brief contact with the police or indirect exposure – is associated with lasting harm to people’s physical and mental health,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “People with a history of justice involvement are one of the hardest populations to reach and engage in care. Health care providers can use the approaches outlined in our Action Kit to create a welcoming environment and build trust to ensure all patients, especially those with lived experience, get the care they need.”

Since 2013, the city’s jail population decreased 30 percent, from 11,696 in 2013 to 8,397 in 2018.

The Criminal Justice Action Kit features recommendations for providers for screening patients with criminal justice involvement.

“Patients with a history of criminal justice involvement have a vast array of adverse health outcomes, many of which stem from social inequities,” said Dr. Regina Olasin, FAAP, FACP, Chief Medical Officer for the nonprofit Care for the Homeless. “We use a trauma-informed care approach with every patient; however, there are still challenges to develop constructive dialogue so patients with lived experience feel comfortable discussing their physical, mental and social health needs.”

For more, please visit on.nyc.gov/2YSmR3b or call 311.