New $75 million loan fund launched for small businesses

By Gregg McQueen

A new $75 million loan fund to help small businesses with pandemic recovery has been launched.

Considered the largest public-private loan program for small businesses in the city’s history, the NYC Small Business Opportunity Fund will offer loans of up to $250,000 with an interest rate of 4 percent.

The fund is expected to serve approximately 1,500 businesses throughout the five boroughs, city officials said.

At a press conference to announce the program, Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin D. Kim called the loan amount and interest rate “unbeatable in this economy.”

“Regardless of your credit score, there’s no minimum credit score or years in business. Whether you’re a freelancer or employ several workers, if you need a boost to hire more people, invest in your equipment, grow your operations, or even pay down existing high interest debt, that’s what this money can be used for,” Kim said.

To be eligible for a loan, businesses must have less than $5 million in annual revenue and be located within New York City.

Applications are currently open through SBS, which will conduct a series of weekly webinars to assist business owners in applying to the program, Kim said.

Mayor Eric Adams praised small businesses that were able to remain open during the pandemic, providing critical services for the city.

“Many women and minority-owned businesses did not close. They did not go away from the needs of the city, providing those basic needs,” he said. “You cannot telework if you are delivering food products, healthcare products, and some of the other basic supplies. They remain open, and we are forever in debt to them. Today, we are doing a down payment on that debt with $75 million to small businesses.”

The loan program will be conducted in partnership with Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, Community Reinvestment Fund, and local Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which provide affordable lending for low-income customers.

Small businesses can apply for loan amounts ranging from $2,000 to $250,000. Start-up businesses pay only interest for the first six months, and all applicants have access to free, long-term business support through SBS.

City officials announced the Opportunity Fund program during a media event at Nohble, a sneaker and streetwear retailer in the Bronx.

Nohble owner Christine Noh said her business pivoted to online sales only during the height of the pandemic, with her father driving a delivery truck.

“I had many sleepless nights and one panic attack I can remember. I was terribly afraid that I had exposed my elderly father to Covid and risked his life,” Noh remarked. “I was worried about my business, I was worried about my staff.

After businesses in New York City were allowed to reopen after initial Covid lockdown orders, Nohble experienced supply chain issues, which led Noh to apply for a storefront loan from SBS.

“We retained and hired employees, we sourced additional vendors, and we even expanded into our own branded merchandise,” Noh said. “Access to affordable and flexible capital is a lifeline all small businesses need, especially in this Covid-19 inflationary and possibly recessionary environment.”

Goldman Sachs Foundation President Asahi Pompey said her firm compiled survey data from 2022 indicating that nearly 50 percent of Black business owners reported plans to take out a loan, but only 19 percent of them said they are confident in their ability to access capital.

“So, what does that mean? Need, high. Confidence, low. That’s what we are here to address today,” Pompey said.

“That $75 million in affordable, flexible capital, what can that do for small businesses in New York City? Imagine this, a relatively new accounting business in the Bronx that can finally take on those three new clients because they’re able to get that top-of-the-line software they’ve been meaning to get,” she said. “Imagine a previously self-funded hair salon in Brooklyn that can finally increase their marketing spend by 50 percent to generate new leads and new clients.”

Adams said that CDFIs will play a critical role in connecting local businesses with available loans.

“They’re doing more than just lending. They are actually engaging with businesses to give them the help that they need as they continue to forever pursue what we call the American Dream,” he said. “Nothing personifies that dream more than being able to open your small shop, watch that shop grow and expand and continue to employ locally.”

To learn more about the NYC Small Business Opportunity Fund, call 888-SBS-4NYC or visit sbsopportunityfund.nyc.