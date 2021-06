Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste

By Shaun Donovan

Throughout my 30-year career in public service, the most important lesson I have learned, whether at my first job at a non-profit in the Bronx, serving as New York City’s Housing Commissioner in the wake of 9/11, or as Housing Secretary during the Great Recession, is that those most vulnerable before a crisis are always hurt the worst by it.

This lesson has become painfully clear as our city and our country have reckoned with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to inequities baked into the very fabric of our communities, Black and Brown Americans, especially right here in New York City, were absolutely devastated by this virus.

The hardest thing to internalize about this last year is that it didn’t have to be this way. If our city and our country had the proper leadership, I sincerely believe that more New Yorkers would still be here with us today.

However, President Obama would often tell us that we cannot let a crisis go to waste, and I believe that as we recover from this current crisis, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to not only reimagine our city’s health care system, but to finally address the underlying inequities in our neighborhoods that led to such disproportionate damage to our most vulnerable communities.

With this in mind, our first priority must be to address the historical lack of access to health resources that led to the host of underlying conditions which allowed certain communities to be impacted harder by this dreaded disease. That’s why, as Mayor, I will implement a true public health care option to ensure that every single New Yorker gets the health care they deserve, regardless of immigration status.

But making sure folks are healthy will never be enough if we fail to address the deeper inequalities that existed before the pandemic. This starts with making sure that all New Yorkers are able to get back to work. That’s why I plan to create 500,000 jobs by the end of my first term and make deep investments to help women and minority owned businesses survive this pandemic and thrive once we are on the other side of it.

But more than that, we must address the persistent racial wealth gap that keeps communities of color from building generational wealth in the first place. As Mayor, I plan to reverse this injustice with a bold plan for what I call Equity Bonds. Every child born in our city will have $1,000 placed in a savings account, and up to $2,000 will be deposited every year until they turn 18. This means that a child born into poverty will have almost $50,000 waiting for them when they graduate high school to use towards going to college, buying a home, or starting a business.

Finally, my plan to create true “15-minute neighborhoods” in every borough will ensure that a child’s zip code does not determine their destiny by ensuring that every resident can find a good public school, fresh food, rapid transit, high-quality primary care, a great park, and a chance to get ahead within 15 minutes of their front door.

This last year has been brutal to say the least, and this pandemic has shone a bright light on the deep inequities that existed before COVID-19. But in this crisis, there is opportunity. An opportunity to chart a new path for a fairer and more just city.

As Mayor, I promise to not squander this once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine our city as a place that works — for all New Yorkers.

Shaun Donovan is a NYC Mayoral Candidate. He served in President Obama’s cabinet for 8 years, first as HUD Secretary and later as OMB Director. Shaun also served as Housing

Commissioner for Mayor Bloomberg. For more, please visit shaunfornyc.com.