Navigation Point

New resource center will aid asylum seekers

By Gregg McQueen

New migrants are arriving nearly every day.

A new resource center will serve to assist asylum seekers entering New York City.

The Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center, located at the American Red Cross headquarters on West 49th Street in midtown, will provide free and confidential information and services to help asylum seekers integrate in New York City.

Open during weekdays, the new center will provide assistance in Spanish and other languages.

“We’re all immigrants, all came from somewhere,” said Mayor Eric Adams after touring the navigation center on September 15.

“So, it doesn’t matter if you came here on the Mayflower or on a bus at the Port Authority, you deserve the dignity and respect that this city continues to show. We’re going to show the compassion, the commitment, the understanding, and the helping hand,” he said.

The navigation center will be operated by Catholic Charities of New York.

“We are going to use every tool to solve this issue,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Though its creation was spurred by a recent surge of migrants arriving into New York from border states — more than 11,000 within the past few months, according to Adams — the facility will support individuals and families who have entered the city on or after January 1 of this year.

Open during weekdays, the center will provide assistance in Spanish and other languages, with representatives of government agencies and community-based organizations located on-site to help with case management and connect families to critical services.

Supplies are needed.

Among the services provided: health care services directly and through referral, school enrollment, mental health counseling, and immigration legal services.

“Whether it is legal assistance, medical care, school enrollment, or housing support, the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center and the teams there will support people arriving in New York City,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom in a statement. “Thank you to our government and nonprofit partners for all the work they have done and will continue to do to help all the children, families, and individuals seeking asylum.”

Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro said the city intends to “set an example for this country as to how we welcome newly arrived immigrants.”

“Everyone in the administration has really pulled together to make sure from day one asylum seekers are receiving support, not just in our shelters but everywhere else in the city with our nonprofit providers,” he said.

Members of community-based organizations will be available on site to assist.

“We are going to have open doors to them, not close the doors in their faces like we’re seeing in other parts of this country,” added Adams. “A lot of American dreams are going to start right here at this center.”

The city will provide asylum seekers with information about the Resource Navigation Center as they arrive by bus, officials said, as well as in shelters and through community-based organizations.

Help is Needed Catholic Charities is seeking help to assist asylum seekers with food, clothing, shelter, legal assistance and other needs. Residents have been asked to contribute essential items for the migrants such as shoes, socks, underwear, baby items and clothing for children. For parishioners, church bulletin announcements include a QR code for donations as well as an Amazon Wishlist at amzn.to/3dsakAP. Most have arrived in New York this summer via bus from Texas. They come from Latin America, particularly Venezuela, as well as some from Africa and Europe. “We try to see with the eyes of Jesus … These just aren’t statistics,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan in mid-August. “There are not just refugees and asylum seekers in the plural. These are people with names, and with dads and moms. These are husbands and kids, and we love them, and we welcome them.” “Christ in disguise,” is how retired Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio described the migrants during a recent interview on NET, the diocesan cable television outlet.

In the following weeks, the city will release information about satellite locations where asylum seekers can access similar services throughout the five boroughs, officials said.

“The Navigation Center will support people arriving in New York City,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.

“New York City continues its tradition as a welcoming portal for those fleeing danger in their own countries and seeking protection and opportunity in the United States,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Monsignor Kevin Sullivan. “Catholic Charities is proud to once again be at the heart of a welcoming New York, now, serving thousands of those seeking asylum from Venezuela and other countries. We are committed to our newest neighbors, helping them to become contributors to the vibrancy and economy of New York City.”

The recent surge of asylum seekers has placed a burden on the city’s shelter system, as more than 9,000 individuals have been added. Adams said the city has already opened 23 emergency shelters, some at hotels, and planned to open more.

Commissioner Manuel Castro and Mayor Adams meet asylum seekers at Port Authority.

“What you’re seeing here today, we’re not stopping at the bare minimum of right to shelter. We’re going beyond that to make sure people have a right to have a decent life here in our city,” he stated. “And so, we are going to meet our challenge. If it means opening up more emergency shelters, if it means looking at different locations, we are going to use every tool in our toolbox to solve this issue.”