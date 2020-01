Name Game

Keen and green.

NYC Parks is marking Black History Month with a new exhibit – “Namesakes: Honoring African Americans in NYC Parks” at the Arsenal Gallery.

The show focuses on a selection of parks throughout the city named after notable African Americans. This exhibition is presented by NYC Parks’ Ebony Society and Art & Antiquities, and will be on view through February 27, 2020.

“This year’s Black History Month exhibition is a moving display of notable African Americans commemorated through our green spaces and monuments,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “With archival and current photographs of more than a dozen namesakes, the show illustrates how African American history has shaped our city’s culture and park system.”

Many of the city’s parks and monuments honor African Americans who have shaped the landscape of our culture. The exhibit highlights some of the green spaces that pay tribute to the contributions and lives of notable African Americans from the 18th century to the 21st century. Historical images from the NYC Parks Photo Archive are displayed alongside contemporary photographs. Accompanying texts share biographical details about the namesake individuals as well as information about the parks’ histories.

The NYC Parks Ebony Society was founded in 1985 and has helped organize the annual exhibition honoring Black History Month in the Arsenal Gallery since 1991.

The Arsenal Gallery is located on the third floor of Parks’ headquarters in Central Park on Fifth Avenue at 64th Street. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and admission is free.

For more information, please call 212.360.8114 or visit nyc.gov/parks.