“My son is dead”

Advocates call for safer streets

By Gregg McQueen

Debbie Kahn doesn’t always want to get out of bed.

“Why bother? My son is dead.”

Kahn’s son Seth, a college student at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), was killed by a bus driver on Ninth Avenue in Manhattan nine years ago.

It is a pain that reverberates still.

“I go through days and don’t remember what I’ve done. Sometimes I don’t bother even getting up out of bed,” she said.

Vision Zero is getting hazy.

So say Kahn and traffic safety proponents alarmed by a spike in pedestrian deaths on New York City streets. In a solemn gathering on the steps of City Hall on Tues., May 7th, advocates, city lawmakers and families of victims laid flowers in memory of those killed in traffic deaths in 2019, and took turns reading the names of each victim.

So far in 2019, 64 people have been killed in traffic incidents, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) statistics, marking a 30 percent jump compared to the same time period in 2018.

“Every 36 hours, someone is killed,” said Marco Conner, Deputy Director of Transportation Alternatives, who declared the rash of deaths an “emergency” that must be acted upon.

Advocates pushed for the passage of Intro. 322, a stalled piece of City Council legislation that would create tighter standards for street design.

Commonly known as the Vision Zero Design Standard bill, the legislation would require the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) to adhere to a 10-point checklist of features that enhance safety when redesigning a street. The DOT would be mandated to publish the checklist on its website and explain the elements applied.

The bill would require the DOT to include safety elements like protected bike lanes, pedestrian islands and extended curbs in every redesign project, or offer detailed explanations on why it didn’t include those elements, Conner explained.

He acknowledged that Vision Zero — a program launched by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014 to eradicate traffic deaths — has accomplished a substantial amount of good, noting that traffic deaths had declined for several years prior to 2019, but said the DOT is not applying safety upgrades consistently within its projects.

“We cry for life-saving measures that we have seen in some parts of the city to be applied citywide, and at a far faster pace,” remarked Conner.

“Vision Zero is a proven set of policies. And right now, there are policies sitting on the shelf of DOT while people are dying,” he said.

Amy Cohen, co-founder of Families for Safe Streets, an advocacy group comprised of family members of traffic fatality victims, wore a black veil and clutched a photo of her son Sammy, who was killed at age 12 in 2013.

“There are enough tears in our group to fill an ocean,” she said. “And that ocean every day is growing, and it has to stop.”

Advocates received encouraging news immediately prior to the rally, as City Council Speaker Corey Johnson announced that he would bring the Vision Zero Street Design Standard bill up for a vote in May.

“The New York City Council is committed to making our streets safer and breaking the car culture. Smart street design saves lives, which is why the Council will vote on the Vision Zero Street Design Standard bill at the end of this month,” Johnson said in a statement. “I want to thank all of the advocates for their tireless work in making our streets safer. Together we can and will make our streets better and safer.”

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee and the primary sponsor of Intro 322, noted that the bill has the support of the majority of the City Council. “We already have the support of Speaker Johnson, and hopefully the administration will join us to pass this bill,” he said.

In a statement, the de Blasio administration said it was reviewing the bill and pledged to collaborate with the City Council on the issue.

“We agree with the Speaker that we must aggressively pursue Vision Zero to save lives across our city,” said de Blasio spokesperson Seth Stein. “We are reviewing this legislation and look forward to working with the Council to ensure the legislation allows DOT to continue carrying out their important street safety design work.”

Connor said there will be dire consequences if the city doesn’t quickly pass the design standard bill.

“When we delay safety measures, people die,” he said. “That’s how simple it is.”

It is a sorrow Kahn says she wants to spare other families.

“Why does it have to take young people dying to fix a street? We need to treat this like the public health crisis and epidemic that it is,” she said. “Please help me give meaning to my son’s death.”

“THE LOVE OF OUR LIVES”

Parents Debbie and Harold Kahn shared in 2015 with transportation blog Streetsblog what happened on the day their son Seth was killed. In 2014, the MTA reached a settlement with the Kahns, according to court documents.

Seth was 22 years old on November 4, 2009; his 23rd birthday was one month away and he was excited about plans that he had made. He was the love of our lives and our only child. Seth was always a very careful person who looked both ways when he crossed the street. As Seth was walking across the street in the crosswalk at Ninth Avenue at 53rd Street with the walk signal, he was struck from behind, run over and killed by an MTA bus that was making a left hand turn from 53rd Street onto Ninth Avenue.