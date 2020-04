“My members are being overlooked”

DC 37 head calls for greater worker protection

By Gregg McQueen

Henry Garrido is worried.

The Executive Director of DC 37, New York City’s largest municipal employee union, is concerned that his members are in harm’s way.

“The vast majority of our members are considered essential and are required to work,” he said. “We don’t have the types of jobs where we can work from home. We’re out on the front lines.”

As the city remains on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, many DC 37 members are still heading out to their jobs as nurse’s aides, EMTs, lab technicians, ambulatory care staff, and school cafeteria workers.

Of the union’s 150,000 members, Garrido estimated that about 100,000 of them are working in jobs that put them in direct contact with other people. The coronavirus has taken a toll on DC 37 ‒ Garrido said there are hundreds of members who are currently quarantined and 11 of them have died.

“While I’m proud that our workers are continuing to perform their jobs, I’m worried that not enough is being done to protect them,” he said.

He said his gravest concerns center around health care workers and EMS technicians, because of their close contact with COVID-19 patients and the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) available to them.

“They’re scared. It’s very stressful for them,” said Garrido.

“The highest number of quarantined city workers are EMS workers, even more than police,” he said. “They’re dispatched not knowing if they’re going to encounter someone who has the virus. Sometimes they know it’s a person with coronavirus symptoms, but then they get there, and the entire family is sick.”

Across the city, workers in the healthcare sector are operating with a scarcity of PPE such as masks, gowns, and N95 respirators.

While the city has been shipping millions of items to local hospitals, Garrido said that DC 37 members frequently miss out.

“Doctors and nurses dealing with sick patients are getting those items first, and there simply isn’t enough to go around,” said Garrido. “The lab workers, other health care workers are not always getting them. The city is sending out more but it’s still not enough.”

“My members are being overlooked,” he said.

Garrido said that the scarcity of masks is forcing workers to reuse masks to an unsafe degree.

“They said it was OK to wear surgical masks. Now they’re asking people to wear them for five days but we’re putting people at risk,” he said. “This is comparable to 9/11 when workers are told it was safe to go into the pit, but they were exposing themselves to unsafe conditions.”

To help protect its members, DC 37 purchased more than 125,000 N95 masks, Garrido said, along with gloves and other supplies.

While members have not refused to report to work, the pandemic is taking a physical and mental toll.

“Morale is low, and they’re simply exhausted,” Garrido said.

While Garrido pointed out the PPE shortage among health care workers, he said that food service workers at public school sites currently had sufficient gear only because of what was purchased by DC 37.

Once schools were closed in March, school kitchen workers who would continue to provide meals to children and families were among those deemed essential workers by the de Blasio administration.

In a recent interview, DC 37 President Shaun D. Francois, who also serves as President of Board of Education Employees Local 372, said members were being needlessly exposed.

“They are working in the eye of a global tsunami, a health crisis of apocalyptic scale and have not backed away,” said Francois.

“COVID-19 puts our dedicated members on the frontlines of this battle,” added Francois, who visited school sites to provide PPE. “They are risking their lives and as a union we are fighting for them. The agency has not acted on all of our demands yet. So, in the meantime, the union is doing the work and protecting members’ lives and jobs.”

On April 7, Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza visited P.S. 1 in Manhattan to thank food service workers who are providing meals to New York families during the pandemic.

The school is one of 435 sites citywide where both children and adults can acquire three free meals between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The service that you’re doing is real and impactful and for many of our families who are going through very difficult economic times, it’s the difference between going hungry and not. So thank you, thank you,” Carranza told a group of workers, which included DC 37 members.

“[We had] a very special opportunity to spend some time with the food service workers here at P.S. 1,” said de Blasio. “They’ve served 3,100 meals in the past week to people who need it.”

“They’re good people,” he added. “I said in there, there are another kind of first responder they’ve showed up to help people in need and they’ve been a lifeline for people in this community.”

Since schools were shut down due to coronavirus, the city has issued 2.6 million meals, de Blasio reported.

And the need for such frontline workers providing meals to families will only grow, said the mayor, who predicted that the demand for food would persist due to the high number of New Yorkers who are currently out of work.

“This is a problem that’s going to more and more affect the people of our city as they run out of money,” de Blasio said. “We’re having a lot of people literally having to ask ‘Where is my next meal coming from?’ More and more people are in that type of situation.”

“2.6 million meals in the last three weeks and that is just the beginning.”

It is precisely that ongoing demand that concerns Garrido.

About 8,000 people in DC 37’s school division are still reporting to work every weekday to serve meals to children and adults.

“There’s very little social distancing involved in many of these businesses we’re in,” Garrido said.

Among the measures DC 37 has implemented to assist workers during the pandemic: connecting workers with telemedicine support to have access to a doctor 24 hours a day, creating a mental health support group, home delivery of prescription drugs, and opening of coronavirus test sites for members.

The deadly pandemic has created a spike in requests for another one of DC 37’s member benefits.

“We generally provide free assistance for the preparation of wills,” Garrido said. “With the coronavirus, the number of calls we’ve received for that has probably quadrupled. We have people in their 30’s calling in trying to desperately get their work done. It’s sad.”

Garrido said he’d like to see institutions pay essential workers more during the coronavirus crisis. “Whether it’s bonus pay or time and a half or whatever, there’s a case to be made that workers should be compensated for having to be there during this time,” he said.

While New York City has set up emergency childcare centers for essential workers, Garrido said they were insufficient to deal with worker needs, especially those who work evening hours.

“If you’re a first responder, working a shift from 4 p.m. to 12 p.m., there is no childcare for them. There’s got to be more done to provide childcare for those people.”

Garrido suggested a simple way that New Yorkers could help protect essential workers at this time ‒ stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“None of us want to see any more deaths,” he said.

For more information, please visit DC37.net.