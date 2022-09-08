My Local Hardware Store
La ferretería de mi barrio
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
I love my local hardware store. It is a real hardware store. The kind that has staff mulling about waiting for you to ask them something. Customers show up with chewed up extension cords they want to replace, paint samples they want to match, and creepy crawlers in Ziplock baggies they want to exterminate. It is hard to stump them. Almost always, they say, “Follow me,” and the adventure begins. We wind our way through aisles filled with solutions to other problems until reaching the place where just what is needed reveals itself.
Last week, when I was following Sam to the Nuts and Bolts section of the store to find two 3-inch Philips Head Screws to fasten my chair seat back to its frame (I have no idea how the original screws fell out and disappeared), I had an “A-ha” moment. I was not in a hardware store, I was in a home therapy store filled with home therapists ready, willing, and able to help. I felt an immediate kinship. Here’s what I mean.
Timing. When I go to the Hardware Store, I have finally decided to get help for something at home. Rarely is it the moment the problem first emerged. The light bulb has been out for a week. I have been wanting to seal the bench outside all summer. But the broken chair did it. It was time to get help. Similarly, in mental health care, people rarely seek help the moment an issue arises. For those who do eventually seek care, they can trace the first sign of symptoms back to an average of eleven years. Also, most people in psychotherapy have more than one diagnosis. A Rhode Island Hospital Study of 2900 individuals in outpatient psychiatric care reported an average of 1.9 diagnoses. One of the first questions I ask when someone begins psychotherapy with me is, “Why now?” Usually there has been an accumulation of stress and a moment that exhausts a person’s coping and resilience. They are pushed to a breaking point – like when I nearly fell out of my chair last week because of the loose seat.
Early Intervention. There was a hole in one of the posts of the pergola in my garden. I noticed it months ago. Didn’t really give it much mind. That is, not until the other day when my daughter and her fiancé informed me that it was the portal to a nasty wasp colony (not to be confused with my sweet honeybees). I had a much bigger problem to solve because I didn’t pay attention months ago. I called on the hardware store therapists for help. They walked me through all the necessary steps to remediate the situation and also guided me on what I needed to do to seal the hole to prevent a future infestation. It’s the same in psychotherapy. Early intervention is associated with a significant positive impact on a person’s prognosis compared to when we wait a long time to get help. When we attend to the issues as they arise, they tend to be more approachable and less entrenched. And although therapists – whether for psychotherapy or home therapy – are not daunted by problems that are more enduring, in both domains, good therapists help clients set up measures to prevent a repetition or relapse.
Patience and Perseverance. It is easy to replace a 3-way soft-white light bulb that burns out (or at least it was easy until the supply chain issues of late). Most individuals with anxiety and depression will respond to well-established psychotherapy interventions. But for some problems at home and in therapy the first line solutions do not work, or the problems are complex and difficult to diagnose and treat. When I went to the hardware store for guidance on how to finish a table from a raw piece of wood last summer, multiple trips and several pivots were required before the job was done. It is the same in psychotherapy, we start with evidence-based practices, but if individuals are still symptomatic, we need to try alternative interventions and consider consultation with other experts. Home therapy and psychotherapy require patience and persistence.
Satisfaction. I am filled with anticipation as I arrive at the hardware store. I am filled with optimism as the bells on the door chime in my departure. I leave the store armed with new knowledge, the necessary tools, and a care plan for the problem of the day. I can’t wait to get home and put it all into action. The joy that comes with tending my home. The effort pays dividends. Psychotherapy is a similar process. Beginning with great anticipation, evolving with personal growth, understanding and skills, and ending with enhanced life satisfaction. Research consistently demonstrates that the relationship between mental health and life satisfaction is strong and enduring.
Acceptance. On occasion, the therapists at the hardware store get stumped. One will check with another. Some banter and a huddle may follow before they declare defeat. “But…,” they say, “we may have some suggestions for what you can do to make it easier to live with.” An overly enthusiastic attempt at butchering a very large cut of meat many holidays ago left a divot on my kitchen counter. No, they did not have any material that would fill it, but they did have a polishing agent that would take down the roughness. Coming to terms with the reality that some things cannot be fixed, but they can be carried is a central tenet of acceptance in psychotherapy. A small divot in the kitchen counter is light years easier to accept than the injuries and losses that we bring to psychotherapy to heal, but the same principle applies. By cultivating a practice of acceptance in psychotherapy, we have the possibility of finding a place where the divot is not so prominent and the pain not so sharp. A place of contentment.
In the hardware store, in psychotherapy, and in life, with patience, persistence, and acceptance – whether in caring for our homes or our mental health – life is a journey that winds us through many aisles till we find what we are looking for. En route to addressing the issues we are focused on, we also pick up skills, insights, learning, and other lifesaving wisdom along the way. Just last week, on my way to the garden section of my local hardware store, I passed a wall of crazy glue. Don’t we all need some crazy glue to keep it together sometimes?!
La ferretería de mi barrio
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Me encanta mi ferretería local. Es una ferretería de verdad. De las que tienen personal esperando a que les preguntes algo. Los clientes se presentan con cables de extensión masticados que quieren reemplazar, muestras de pintura que quieren igualar y bichos espeluznantes en bolsas Ziplock que quieren exterminar. Es difícil confundirlos. Casi siempre dicen: ” Sígame”, y comienza la aventura. Recorremos los pasillos llenos de soluciones a otros problemas hasta llegar al lugar donde se revela lo que se necesita.
La semana pasada, cuando seguía a Sam a la sección de tuercas y tornillos de la tienda para encontrar dos tornillos de cabeza Philips de 3 pulgadas para fijar el asiento de mi silla a su marco (no tengo ni idea de cómo los tornillos originales se cayeron y desaparecieron), tuve una “revelación”. No estaba en una ferretería, sino en una tienda de terapias a domicilio llena de terapeutas a domicilio listos, dispuestos y capaces de ayudar. Sentí un vínculo inmediato. Esto es lo quiero decir.
Sincronización. Cuando voy a la ferretería, por fin me he decidido a buscar ayuda para algo en casa. Rara vez es en el momento en que surge el problema. El foco lleva una semana sin funcionar. Llevo todo el verano queriendo sellar la banca de afuera. Pero la silla rota me obligó a ir. Era el momento de pedir ayuda. Del mismo modo, en el ámbito de la salud mental, la gente rara vez busca ayuda en el momento en que surge un problema. En el caso de los que finalmente buscan atención, pueden remontarse a la primera señal de los síntomas una media de once años. Además, la mayoría de las personas en psicoterapia tienen más de un diagnóstico. Un estudio del Hospital de Rhode Island sobre 2,900 personas en atención psiquiátrica ambulatoria informó de una media de 1.9 diagnósticos. Una de las primeras preguntas que hago cuando alguien comienza la psicoterapia conmigo es: “¿Por qué ahora?”. Por lo general, se ha producido una acumulación de estrés y un momento que agota el afrontamiento y la capacidad de recuperación de la persona. Se les empuja a un punto de ruptura, como cuando la semana pasada casi me caigo de la silla por culpa del asiento suelto.
Intervención temprana. Había un agujero en uno de los postes de la pérgola de mi jardín. Me di cuenta hace meses. No le di mucha importancia. Es decir, no hasta el otro día, cuando mi hija y su prometido me informaron que era el portal a una desagradable colonia de avispas (no confundir con mis dulces abejas). Tenía un problema mucho mayor que resolver por no haber prestado atención hace meses. Pedí ayuda a los terapeutas de la ferretería. Me guiaron por todos los pasos necesarios para remediar la situación y también me orientaron sobre lo que tenía que hacer para sellar el agujero y evitar una futura infestación. Lo mismo ocurre con la psicoterapia. La intervención temprana se asocia con un impacto positivo significativo en el pronóstico de una persona en comparación con cuando esperamos mucho tiempo para obtener ayuda. Cuando atendemos los problemas a medida que surgen, tienden a ser más abordables y menos arraigados. Y aunque los terapeutas -ya sea en psicoterapia o en terapia a domicilio- no se dejan intimidar por los problemas que son más duraderos, en ambos ámbitos, los buenos terapeutas ayudan a los clientes a establecer medidas para evitar que se repitan o haya una recaída.
Paciencia y perseverancia. Es fácil cambiar un foco blanco suave de 3 vías cuando se funde (o al menos era fácil hasta los problemas de la cadena de suministro de los últimos tiempos). La mayoría de las personas con ansiedad y depresión responden a intervenciones psicoterapéuticas bien establecidas. Pero para algunos problemas en casa y en la terapia las soluciones de primera línea no funcionan, o los problemas son complejos y difíciles de diagnosticar y tratar. Cuando el verano pasado fui a la ferretería para que me orientaran sobre cómo terminar una mesa a partir de un trozo de madera en bruto, fueron necesarios múltiples viajes y varios giros antes de terminar el trabajo. En la psicoterapia ocurre lo mismo, empezamos con prácticas basadas en la evidencia, pero si los individuos siguen siendo sintomáticos, tenemos que probar intervenciones alternativas y considerar la consulta con otros expertos. La terapia en casa y la psicoterapia requieren paciencia y persistencia.
Satisfacción. Llego a la ferretería con mucha ilusión. Estoy llena de optimismo cuando las campanas de la puerta anuncian mi salida. Salgo de la tienda armada con nuevos conocimientos, las herramientas necesarias y un plan de cuidados para el problema del día. No puedo esperar a llegar a casa y ponerlo todo en práctica. La alegría que produce el cuidado de mi hogar. El esfuerzo da sus frutos. La psicoterapia es un proceso similar. Comienza con una gran expectación, evoluciona con el crecimiento personal, la comprensión y las habilidades, y termina con una mayor satisfacción vital. La investigación demuestra sistemáticamente que la relación entre la salud mental y la satisfacción vital es fuerte y duradera.
Aceptación. En ocasiones, los terapeutas de la ferretería se quedan perplejos. Uno lo consultará con otro. Puede que se produzcan algunas bromas y una charla antes de declararse derrotados. “Pero…”, dicen, “puede que tengamos algunas sugerencias sobre lo que puede hacer para que sea más fácil vivir con ello”. Un intento demasiado entusiasta de descuartizar un corte de carne muy grande hace muchas vacaciones dejó un surco en la encimera de mi cocina. No, no tenían ningún material que lo rellenara, pero sí un producto para pulir que eliminaba la rugosidad. Aceptar la realidad de que algunas cosas no se pueden arreglar, pero sí se pueden sobrellevar, es un principio central de la aceptación en psicoterapia. Un pequeño golpe en la encimera de la cocina es mucho más fácil de aceptar que las heridas y pérdidas que traemos a la psicoterapia para sanar, pero se aplica el mismo principio. Al cultivar la práctica de la aceptación en la psicoterapia, tenemos la posibilidad de encontrar un lugar en el que el golpe no sea tan prominente y el dolor no sea tan agudo. Un lugar de contención.
En la ferretería, en la psicoterapia y en la vida, con paciencia, persistencia y aceptación -ya sea en el cuidado de nuestro hogar o de nuestra salud mental-, la vida es un viaje que nos lleva por muchos pasillos hasta encontrar lo que buscamos. En el camino para abordar los problemas en los que nos centramos, también adquirimos habilidades, conocimientos, aprendizajes y otra sabiduría que nos salva la vida. La semana pasada, de camino a la sección de jardinería de mi ferretería local, pasé por delante de una pared de kola loka. ¿Acaso no necesitamos todos un poco de kola loka para no perder la compostura?