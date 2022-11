“My life is moving on”

WSFSSH opens supportive housing complex

By Gregg McQueen

The ribbon-cutting.

“I feel settled.”

Lynette Spencer lost her husband to Covid-19 in March 2020, and lost her job soon after.

“It’s been two impossibly hard years.”

But her fortunes took a turn when Spencer was able to secure an affordable apartment at a sprawling new complex on West 108th Street in 2021.

“Now I have a great studio, it’s clean, it’s bright,” Spencer said. “My life is moving on.”

The site features affordable senior housing as well as a new shelter facility.

The 193,000-square-foot complex opened to residents in the fall of 2021.

Constructed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH), the “WSFSSH at West 108” project features 199 new apartments for low-income seniors and a refurbished site for the Valley Lodge Shelter for older adults.

The 193,000-square-foot complex opened to residents in the fall of 2021. Due to pandemic concerns, the building did not have a grand opening event until this week, when WSFSSH leadership and city and state officials celebrated the long-awaited new project.

“I feel settled,” said resident Lynette Spencer.

“Our core mission here was to provide area seniors with a safe, welcoming, and inspiring home in which to age in place, while also improving the neighborhood as a whole,” said WSFSSH Executive Director Paul Freitag.

WSFSSH at West 108 features 79 units for low-income households. There are also 119 apartments for formerly homeless older adults who are living with serious mental illness or substance use disorder or those that require assistance with independent living.

The complex also includes a revamped home for Valley Lodge Shelter, which has operated on the block since 1988. The redeveloped 110-bed shelter has a separate entrance, a cafeteria for meals, and is intended as a stepping stone to affordable housing.

Amenities are designed to welcome and offer comfort.

As part of the project, the community also received new public restrooms in the adjacent Anibal Aviles Playground, parking spaces for Central Park Medical Unit ambulances, and a renovated soccer field for a nearby high school.

“Envision this block five years ago,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. “We had a homeless shelter which we can charitably say was outdated. We had a series of garages that were dilapidated. We had a block that was pretty deserted at night.”

“We have transformed this block,” Levine said.

WSFSSH at West 108 provides an array of onsite social services for its residents, including case management, counseling, transportation services, money management classes, nutrition services, and recreational activities.

The building also includes community space, activity rooms, onsite laundry, and a rooftop deck.

Spencer with WSFSSH Board President Sheldon J. Fine.

NYC Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. acknowledged that the city is in dire need of more affordable housing.

“We’re in a crisis. We’re in a housing emergency,” he said. “One of the groups experiencing the most rent burden and difficulty in this market are the older New Yorkers who are lower income, fixed income.”

Eventually the West 108 complex will be home to a Federally Qualified Health Center, slated to open in spring 2023, which will provide low- or no-cost medical services to both residents and the community at large.

The complex will eventually be home to a Federally Qualified Health Center.

“This project provides wellness in so many ways,” said Carrión.

“First and foremost, we have created homes for 199 New York households. Some of them would have been homeless,” Levine said. “There are people living in this building today who would have been on the streets if it wasn’t for the supportive units that we have built here.”

For more, please visit wsfssh.org.