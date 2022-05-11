My Five Moms
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
This month, we are invited to celebrate all the moms in the world, especially the ones we call our own. Five women in my life have been mothers to me. Over the years, each has taught me many lessons about mental health.
Mother Mary. The Original. My master teacher. The daughter of Irish immigrants, born in the Bronx during the Great Depression, she went to work as a young teen to help support her family. My mom turned ninety this year. She has known love, loss, and the hard knocks of life. Through it all, she has lived with loving kindness as her north star. Kindness is easy when life is easy, but when we are hurt and harmed (and who hasn’t been in a life well lived?), it is the rare person who can still breathe kindness into their every action. Living and leading with kindness yields a multitude of mental health benefits for oneself and our collective humanity. My mom has demonstrated this truth throughout her life. Dr. Kelli Harding has brilliantly detailed the relevant scientific benefits of kindness in her book, The Rabbit Effect.
Lenore. The term in English is step-mother, but I have never liked the “step” part. Its old English roots don’t fit our story. Lenore has been part of my family constellation for the vast majority of my life at this point. Being stuck with a label that doesn’t quite fit captures a bit of the complexity of life for a step-mother. Lenore has navigated with grace and good humor. Among her many qualities that I admire, Lenore’s ready laughter adds to the joy of family gatherings whether it be holidays or everyday kinds of days. The mental health benefits of laughter are well documented – stimulating the pleasure centers of the brain, forming social bonds, relieving pain, and reducing stress.
Alta. As a high school student, I flew to Johannesburg, South Africa with the American Field Service to live with the Paterson family and attend Roosevelt High School. Host parents Alta and Brian, and host sisters Jenny, Beverly, and Lesley made me feel part of the family from day one. The country was heaving with social unrest caused by Apartheid. Riots, protests, and school burnings were everyday events, and I am sure I would not have been allowed to go today. But back in the dark ages, when all we had was landline phones and telegrams, less was known, and off I went. A message seared in my memory from Alta occurred as she was driving the four of us home from school. She told us in no uncertain terms that we (young women) needed to be agents of change for gender and race equality – poignant then, relevant to this day, and intimately linked to mental health.
Gaby. This time in Italy, and this time my host family had three boys. As a university student, I lived with the Conti family in Bologna. Host mom Gaby came to call me her American daughter. Gaby was a fabulous cook, and I had never eaten so well. But more than that, Gaby understood the intimate link between food and diet and mental health. She went on to write two books, La Mente Gabbia and Il Corpo Gabbia on the topic, and as I pursued my professional training and the study of eating disorders, Gaby’s years of practice shaped my own thinking. Gaby was ahead of her time in terms of understanding the link between diet, the gut biome, and mental health. It is exciting to witness the expanding data corroborating ideas that Gaby and I shared on the microbiome and eating for mental health so many years ago.
Dena. Mother-in-law extraordinaire. With her passing less than a year ago, her absence is everywhere. Dena was a lifelong student of mental health. She read. She participated in seminars. She engaged in individual therapy, psychoanalysis, family therapy, couple’s therapy, and 12-step programs at various times in her life. Until her dying days, she taught me that the work is never done.
At the time that I pursued my doctoral degree in clinical psychology, professional training was dominated by therapeutic models focused on understanding problems so that they could be fixed. The reality of life, my actual practice as a therapist, and my many conversations with Dena, have taught me about acceptance. We shared many discussions about how healing and mental health depend on recognizing these complementary dimensions and learning to distinguish between what causes pain in life that can be changed from what causes pain that cannot be changed but can be carried.
Cheers to all the mothers in our midst!
Mis cinco mamás
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
Este mes, estamos invitados a celebrar a todas las madres del mundo, especialmente a las nuestras. Cinco mujeres en mi vida han sido madres para mí. A lo largo de los años, cada una me ha enseñado muchas lecciones sobre salud mental.
Mamá Mary. La original. Mi maestra. Hija de inmigrantes irlandeses, nacida en el Bronx durante la Gran Depresión, se puso a trabajar de joven para ayudar a mantener a su familia. Mi madre cumplió noventa años este año. Ha conocido el amor, la pérdida y los duros golpes de la vida. A través de todo ello, ha vivido con la bondad amorosa como su estrella del norte. La bondad es fácil cuando la vida es fácil, pero cuando nos hieren y dañan (¿y a quién no le ha pasado en una vida bien vivida?), es rara la persona que puede seguir respirando bondad en cada una de sus acciones. Vivir y liderar con amabilidad produce una multitud de beneficios para la salud mental propia y de nuestra humanidad colectiva. Mi madre ha demostrado esta verdad a lo largo de su vida. La Dra. Kelli Harding ha detallado brillantemente los beneficios científicos relevantes de la amabilidad en su libro, The Rabbit Effect.
Lenore. El término en español es madrastra, pero nunca me ha gustado. Sus antiguas raíces inglesas no encajan en nuestra historia. Lenore ha formado parte de mi constelación familiar durante la mayor parte de mi vida. Estar atrapada con una etiqueta que no encaja del todo capta un poco la complejidad de la vida de una madrastra. Lenore ha navegado con gracia y buen humor. Entre las muchas cualidades que le admiro, la facilidad para reír de Lenore contribuye a la alegría de las reuniones familiares, ya sean días festivos o cotidianos. Los beneficios de la risa para la salud mental están bien documentados: estimula los centros de placer del cerebro, crea vínculos sociales, alivia el dolor y reduce el estrés.
Alta. Cuando era estudiante de preparatoria, volé a Johannesburgo, Sudáfrica, con el American Field Service para vivir con la familia Paterson y asistir a la preparatoria Roosevelt. Los padres anfitriones, Alta y Brian, y las hermanas anfitrionas, Jenny, Beverly y Lesley, me hicieron sentir parte de la familia desde el primer día. El país bullía con el malestar social causado por el Apartheid. Los disturbios, las protestas y las quemas de escuelas eran acontecimientos cotidianos, y estoy segura de que hoy no me habrían permitido ir. Pero en aquella época oscura, cuando lo único que teníamos eran teléfonos fijos y telegramas, se sabía menos, y me fui. Un mensaje grabado en mi memoria de Alta ocurrió cuando nos llevaba a las cuatro a casa desde la escuela. Nos dijo con toda claridad que nosotras (las mujeres jóvenes) debíamos ser agentes del cambio en favor de la igualdad de género y de raza, algo conmovedor en aquel momento, relevante hoy en día, e íntimamente relacionado con la salud mental.
Gaby. Esta vez en Italia, y esta vez mi familia de acogida tenía tres niños. Siendo estudiante universitaria, viví con la familia Conti en Bolonia. La madre anfitriona, Gaby, llegó a llamarme su hija americana. Gaby era una cocinera fabulosa, y nunca había comido tan bien. Pero más que eso, Gaby entendía el íntimo vínculo entre la comida y la dieta y la salud mental. Llegó a escribir dos libros, La Mente Gabbia y Il Corpo Gabbia sobre el tema, y mientras proseguía mi formación profesional y el estudio de los trastornos alimentarios, los años de práctica de Gaby moldearon mi propio pensamiento. Gaby se adelantó a su tiempo en cuanto a la comprensión del vínculo entre la dieta, el bioma intestinal y la salud mental. Es emocionante ser testigo de la ampliación de los datos que corroboran las ideas que Gaby y yo compartimos sobre el microbioma y la alimentación para la salud mental hace tantos años.
Dena. Una suegra extraordinaria. Con su fallecimiento hace menos de un año, su ausencia se siente en todas partes. Dena fue una estudiosa de la salud mental durante toda su vida. Leía. Participaba en seminarios. Practicó la terapia individual, el psicoanálisis, la terapia familiar, la terapia de pareja y los programas de 12 pasos en varios momentos de su vida. Hasta sus últimos días, me enseñó que el trabajo nunca termina.
En la época en que cursé mi doctorado en psicología clínica, la formación profesional estaba dominada por modelos terapéuticos centrados en la comprensión de los problemas para poder solucionarlos. La realidad de la vida, mi práctica concreta como terapeuta, y mis muchas conversaciones con Dena, me han enseñado sobre la aceptación. Compartimos muchas discusiones sobre cómo la curación y la salud mental dependen del reconocimiento de estas dimensiones complementarias y de aprender a distinguir entre lo que causa dolor en la vida que puede cambiarse de lo que causa dolor que no puede cambiarse, pero puede sobrellevarse.
¡Felicidades a todas las madres de nuestro entorno!