Music in the Movement

New work centered on immigrant experience

By Sherry Mazzocchi



Songs by an Immigrant reveal multi-faceted experiences of individuals leaving and finding a new home afar. The Lincoln Center show from musical composer and director Jaime Lozano is a one-night only event. Lozano, and his “familia,” a close-knit group of Broadway and Off-Broadway Latin stars, perform.

The songs are inspired by real life. But Lozano’s own tale is even more remarkable. Long before he knew it, Lozano seemed destined for Broadway.

A talented composer and musical artist, Lozano has already been dubbed “the next big thing” and a “a force to be reckoned with in musical theater, in Latin music, or wherever he wants to go,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lozano’s career has lots of momentum. Miranda picked Lozano for a plum cameo in his directorial debut film Tick, Tick Boom. Lozano’s own show, Songs by an Immigrant, as well as Desaparecidas, opening next month at Joe’s Pub, are just some of the highlights of what’s to come.

Growing up in a family of modest means in Monterrey, Mexico, Lozano didn’t think about theater or music. At age 18, he planned to study criminology.

“Then some weird, magical thing happened in my mind and I decided not go to that school,” Lozano said. “And one year later, I was enrolled into a music school.”

Then more magical things happened.

Lozano earned his BFA in Music and Composition from the School of Music at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in Mexico.

Lozano often collaborates with his wife and fellow musical artist Florencia Cuenca.

After graduation, he earned a full scholarship to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Not only was he the first Mexican to be accepted into their graduate program, he didn’t even speak English at the time.

“I never dreamed about living in New York or being on Broadway,” he said. Aside from television, he didn’t really know what “Broadway” was. “It was something so far away from me that it wasn’t even in my mind that, ‘Oh, one day I’m going to be in New York City.’”

But Lozano said he is more of a doer than a dreamer. The next thing he knew, he was putting together money for a flight to New York.

Upon arriving, Lozano found his tribe in the musical theater community. Theater by its very nature is a collaborative experience, and those drawn to it come from all over. Songs by an Immigrant is performed by his extended “familia,” including his wife Florencia Cuenca, an award-winning singer, actress and songwriter. Other singers hail from across the Latin American diaspora, including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

His songs resonate, said Lozano, because they are “honest.” Performed with passion and heart, they describe real feelings and experiences, whether it’s feeling far from home, or having someone say you need to change your name. Some of the stories are his, others come from people close to him.

“You need to be completely honest, even if you are writing fiction,” Lozano said of his work. “Those stories need to come from somebody.”

The upcoming show at Joe’s Pub, Desaparecidas (The Missing, in English), are stories of femicides, of the deaths of young women in Juárez, Mexico. The show is a collaboration with The Civilians, an artists’ collective creating original theater. Desaparecidas was written together with Rachel M. Stevens and Cuenca (who also performs). A work of fiction, the show is highly researched.

“We are very excited,” he said of both projects. “Usually, you don’t see either of these subjects [in theater]. We feel really passionate about telling these kinds of stories, stories that are from our community, from our culture, from our country. It’s a story that needs to be told. We need to hear from people around the world.”

Show tickets for Songs by an Immigrant are “choose what you pay” and go on sale February 16. For more information, please visit AmericanSongbook.org.

For more information about Desaparecidas, please visit publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/d/desaparecidas.

For more information about Jaime Lozano, please visit jaimelozano.net.