Municipal Mandate

New vaccine rule announced for all city employees

Get vaxxed – or else.

All city employees will be required to have at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine by October 29. The new policy was announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wed., Oct. 20th.

The new mandate applies to the city’s entire municipal workforce, including police officers and firefighters.

Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they show proof of vaccination to their supervisor, de Blasio said.

Previously, city workers had the option to provide proof of negative Covid tests to stay on the job.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” said de Blasio. “We have led the way against Covid-19 – from fighting for the right to vaccinate frontline workers, to providing nation-leading incentives, to creating the Key to NYC mandate. As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi signed a Commissioner’s Order on Wednesday to formalize the mandate, which affects more than 160,000 city workers.

According to the Chokshi, 71 percent of affected workers have already received at least one vaccine dose.

Uniformed members of the Department of Correction will face a later deadline of December 1.

City employees will receive an extra $500 in their paycheck for receiving their first shot at a city-run vaccination site by October 29.

“To the 71 percent of city workers who fall under this mandate and are already vaccinated, you have my heartfelt appreciation,” Chokshi said. “For those who have yet to get vaccinated, know that we are here to answer your questions and support you in making this important decision. Vaccination is restoring our most essential functions – school, work, care – by safeguarding individuals and communities. Today, we take another hopeful step forward.”

The city will begin bargaining with affected unions immediately, de Blasio said.

“We encourage all our members to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families,” said District Council 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido. “The proposed mandate must be collectively bargained and we expect City Hall to slow down and sit down with us.”

Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Lynch said his union would sue the city to prevent police officers from being forced to get the shot.

“From the beginning of the de Blasio administration’s haphazard vaccine rollout, we have fought to make the vaccine available to every member who chooses it, while also protecting their right to make that personal medical decision in consultation with their own doctor,” Lynch said in a statement. “Now that the city has moved to unilaterally impose a mandate, we will proceed with legal action to protect our members’ rights.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov or call 311.