Showcase of Solidarity

By Isaiah K. Brown

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

Cookies frosted with the Palestinian flag were among the sweets for sale.

Artist Rebecca Goyette sat surrounded by t-shirts and mugs adorned with Palestinian art motifs and messages. All were for sale, part of the “Threads Between Us” event held at Holy Trinity Church on November 6 and 7.

“People here really wanted to listen and talk to each other about this,” said Goyette. “I’m grateful for this space to do that.”

Photos of life in Gaza were on display.

The showcase of goods, including handstitched totes, olive oils and art, was organized by Inwood residents to support families in Gaza. A colorful tableau of sweets and crafts lined tables throughout the church. Adorning the wall were images of grinning children chasing each other along the picturesque Gazan coast. Other photos focused on Palestinians moving alongside warrens of barbed wire. One image depicts a young girl with a cardboard sign reading “I don’t want to be evacuated.”

“We’ve connected with more and more people who really want to help,” said event organizer Trish Maud (on the left).

Trish Maud has lived in Inwood for 25 years. After being connected with Palestinian families through Israeli activists and friends, she became committed to helping them.

“Our friends [in Gaza] were starting to die from starvation,” she said. “So, my kids were desperate to get their friends money to buy bags of flour. They suggested a lemonade stand and I was like, ‘Sure, let’s try it.’”

Handmade totes and bags.

“I anticipated a negative response from the neighborhood, [but] the neighborhood was amazing,” added Maud. “From there, we started doing farmer’s market things. We’ve just connected with more and more people who really want to help. Then, out of that, I was like, ‘How could we scale this up?’”.

Holy Trinity Church served as host.

Addressing the families’ basic needs, especially chronic food insecurity, which Maud describes as “another slow and subtle way that people’s bodies are being destroyed over time,” is complicated by the frequent closure of markets and access points, in addition to cyclical heavy rains that flood and destroy the tents in which many families live.

Children gathered around the kite-making station.

Fundraising efforts, said Maud, could sometimes feel like placing a “Band-Aid on a gaping wound. There are so many more people who need much more.”

The event on Saturday featured a kite-building station where children built out their own designs. Kite flying, a tradition amongst Gazan youth, has become a symbol of Palestinian freedom in the face of bans on the practice in the Gaza Strip.

“People here really wanted to listen and talk to each other about this,” said artist Rebecca Goyette.

Goyette, a multimedia artist, serves as the quilt keeper of the “Quilt for Palestine,” a collaborative textile art project featuring quilt squares from artists across the world. Her work led her to meet dentist Mo’min Zahar, whose clinic was bombed.

“I’ve been speaking to him today even, while we were here,” she said. “Luckily, he’s in a house that has a structure, not a tent. He’s ok, but there’s no windows. All the windows are blown out, so it’s still scary.”

Goyette said sharing details of the day had brought a small bit of cheer: “He felt really heart warmed by this event.”

“I don’t know why this event is hitting different,” she noted. “Maybe it is because it’s been so long with no progress here in terms of a solution for Gaza, because they’re waiting to be free. They’re waiting to not have to live in such a horrible condition, waiting for the world to wake up. I’m not just here to sell a T-shirt. I want people to understand and to care about the material conditions about what people are going through in Gaza.”

For more information, visit https://www.goodsforgaza.org.