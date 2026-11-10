Showcase of Solidarity
By Isaiah K. Brown
Photos: Cristóbal Vivar
Artist Rebecca Goyette sat surrounded by t-shirts and mugs adorned with Palestinian art motifs and messages. All were for sale, part of the “Threads Between Us” event held at Holy Trinity Church on November 6 and 7.
“People here really wanted to listen and talk to each other about this,” said Goyette. “I’m grateful for this space to do that.”
The showcase of goods, including handstitched totes, olive oils and art, was organized by Inwood residents to support families in Gaza. A colorful tableau of sweets and crafts lined tables throughout the church. Adorning the wall were images of grinning children chasing each other along the picturesque Gazan coast. Other photos focused on Palestinians moving alongside warrens of barbed wire. One image depicts a young girl with a cardboard sign reading “I don’t want to be evacuated.”
Trish Maud has lived in Inwood for 25 years. After being connected with Palestinian families through Israeli activists and friends, she became committed to helping them.
“Our friends [in Gaza] were starting to die from starvation,” she said. “So, my kids were desperate to get their friends money to buy bags of flour. They suggested a lemonade stand and I was like, ‘Sure, let’s try it.’”
“I anticipated a negative response from the neighborhood, [but] the neighborhood was amazing,” added Maud. “From there, we started doing farmer’s market things. We’ve just connected with more and more people who really want to help. Then, out of that, I was like, ‘How could we scale this up?’”.
Addressing the families’ basic needs, especially chronic food insecurity, which Maud describes as “another slow and subtle way that people’s bodies are being destroyed over time,” is complicated by the frequent closure of markets and access points, in addition to cyclical heavy rains that flood and destroy the tents in which many families live.
Fundraising efforts, said Maud, could sometimes feel like placing a “Band-Aid on a gaping wound. There are so many more people who need much more.”
The event on Saturday featured a kite-building station where children built out their own designs. Kite flying, a tradition amongst Gazan youth, has become a symbol of Palestinian freedom in the face of bans on the practice in the Gaza Strip.
Goyette, a multimedia artist, serves as the quilt keeper of the “Quilt for Palestine,” a collaborative textile art project featuring quilt squares from artists across the world. Her work led her to meet dentist Mo’min Zahar, whose clinic was bombed.
“I’ve been speaking to him today even, while we were here,” she said. “Luckily, he’s in a house that has a structure, not a tent. He’s ok, but there’s no windows. All the windows are blown out, so it’s still scary.”
Goyette said sharing details of the day had brought a small bit of cheer: “He felt really heart warmed by this event.”
“I don’t know why this event is hitting different,” she noted. “Maybe it is because it’s been so long with no progress here in terms of a solution for Gaza, because they’re waiting to be free. They’re waiting to not have to live in such a horrible condition, waiting for the world to wake up. I’m not just here to sell a T-shirt. I want people to understand and to care about the material conditions about what people are going through in Gaza.”
For more information, visit https://www.goodsforgaza.org.
Muestra de solidaridad
Por: Isaiah K. Brown
Fotos: Cristóbal Vivar
La artista Rebecca Goyette estaba sentada rodeada de camisetas y tazas decoradas con motivos artísticos palestinos y mensajes. Todas estaban a la venta, como parte del evento “Threads Between Us” llevado a cabo en la Iglesia Holy Trinity el 6 y 7 de noviembre.
“La gente que vino realmente quería escuchar y platicar sobre este tema”, dijo Goyette. “Estoy agradecida por este espacio que nos permite hacerlo”.
La exposición de productos, que incluyó bolsas cosidas a mano, aceites de oliva y obras de arte, fue organizada por residentes de Inwood para apoyar a las familias de Gaza. Un colorido conjunto de dulces y artesanías adornaba las mesas de toda la iglesia. En las paredes se veían imágenes de niños sonrientes que se perseguían unos a otros a lo largo de la pintoresca costa de Gaza. Otras fotos mostraban a palestinos moviéndose entre la maraña de alambre de púas. Una imagen muestra a una niña con un letrero de cartón que dice: “No quiero ser evacuada”.
Trish Maud ha vivido en Inwood durante 25 años. Después de entrar en contacto con familias palestinas a través de activistas y amigos israelíes, se comprometió a ayudarlas.
“Nuestros amigos (en Gaza) empezaron a morir de hambre”, dijo. “Así que mis hijos estaban desesperados por conseguir dinero para que sus amigos pudieran comprar sacos de harina. Sugirieron armar un puesto de limonada y yo les dije: claro, probémoslo”.
“Esperaba una reacción negativa del vecindario, [pero] la gente del vecindario fue increíble”, agregó Maud. “A partir de ahí, empezamos a participar en mercados de agricultores. Nos hemos conectado con más y más personas que realmente quieren ayudar, así que, me pregunté: ¿Cómo podríamos ampliarlo?”.
Atender las necesidades básicas de las familias, especialmente la inseguridad alimentaria crónica —que Maud describe como “otra forma lenta y sutil en que los cuerpos de las personas se van destruyendo con el tiempo”— se complica por el cierre frecuente de mercados y puntos de acceso, además de las fuertes lluvias cíclicas que inundan y destruyen las tiendas de campaña en las que viven muchas familias.
Los esfuerzos de recaudación de fondos, dijo Maud, a veces pueden parecer como poner una “curita en una herida abierta. Hay muchísima más gente que necesita mucho más”.
El evento del sábado contó con un taller de construcción de cometas donde los niños crearon sus propios diseños. Volar cometas, una tradición entre los jóvenes de Gaza, se ha convertido en un símbolo de la libertad palestina frente a las prohibiciones de esta práctica en la Franja de Gaza.
Goyette, una artista multimedia, es la encargada de cuidar la colcha del proyecto colaborativo “Quilt for Palestine”, una obra de arte textil que reúne cuadrados de tela de artistas de todo el mundo. Su trabajo la llevó a conocer al dentista Mo’min Zahar, cuya clínica fue bombardeada.
“Hoy mismo he estado hablando con él, mientras estábamos aquí”, dijo. “Por suerte, está en una casa que tiene una estructura sólida, no en una tienda de campaña. Está bien, pero no hay ventanas. Todas las ventanas volaron, así que sigue siendo aterrador”.
Goyette dijo que compartir los detalles del día le había alegrado un poco el ánimo: “Este evento le llegó muy al corazón”.
“No sé por qué este evento me está impactando de manera diferente”, señaló. “Quizás sea porque ha pasado mucho tiempo sin que haya avances aquí en cuanto a una solución para Gaza, porque están esperando ser libres. Están esperando no tener que vivir en condiciones tan horribles, esperando que el mundo despierte. No estoy aquí solo para vender una camiseta. Quiero que la gente entienda y se preocupe por las condiciones materiales en las que vive la gente en Gaza”.
Para obtener más información, visite https://www.goodsforgaza.org.