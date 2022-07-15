MTA to suspend uptown A train on select weekends

Service on the A train will be interrupted.

Uptown residents will want to avoid the A subway line during the next few weekends in July.

All service on the A train will be suspended between 168th Street and 207th Street on the weekends of July 16 and 17 and July 23 and 24, the MTA has announced.

Service will be suspended beginning at 9:45 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5:00 a.m., the MTA said.

Later in 2022, three additional weekends will also be affected: September 9 through 12, October 15 through 17, and October 22 through 24.

Shuttle bus service will be available.

During the service outages, straphangers are encouraged to take free shuttle buses that will run along Broadway, making stops near the A train stations. Riders can transfer from the A to a shuttle bus at 168th Street.

In addition, riders can opt to use the nearby 1 train, which will run on a regular schedule.

According to the MTA, the subway service is suspended to accommodate necessary rail, switch, and signal replacements near 181st Street.

For more information, please visit mta.info.