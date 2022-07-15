MTA to suspend uptown A train on select weekends
La MTA suspenderá el servicio del tren A del Alto Manhattan durante algunos fines de semana
Uptown residents will want to avoid the A subway line during the next few weekends in July.
All service on the A train will be suspended between 168th Street and 207th Street on the weekends of July 16 and 17 and July 23 and 24, the MTA has announced.
Service will be suspended beginning at 9:45 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5:00 a.m., the MTA said.
Later in 2022, three additional weekends will also be affected: September 9 through 12, October 15 through 17, and October 22 through 24.
During the service outages, straphangers are encouraged to take free shuttle buses that will run along Broadway, making stops near the A train stations. Riders can transfer from the A to a shuttle bus at 168th Street.
In addition, riders can opt to use the nearby 1 train, which will run on a regular schedule.
According to the MTA, the subway service is suspended to accommodate necessary rail, switch, and signal replacements near 181st Street.
For more information, please visit mta.info.
Los residentes del Alto Manhattan querrán evitar la línea de metro A durante los próximos fines de semana de julio.
Todo el servicio del tren A se suspenderá entre las calles 168 y 207 los fines de semana del 16 y 17 de julio y del 23 y 24 de julio, según ha anunciado la MTA.
El servicio se suspenderá a partir de las 9:45 p.m. del viernes hasta el lunes a las 5:00 a.m., dijo la MTA.
Más adelante, en 2022, también se verán afectados otros tres fines de semana: del 9 al 12 de septiembre, del 15 al 17 de octubre y del 22 al 24 de octubre.
Durante las interrupciones del servicio, se anima a los viajeros a tomar los autobuses gratuitos que circularán por Broadway, haciendo paradas cerca de las estaciones del tren A. Los usuarios pueden hacer un transbordo del tren A a un autobús de enlace en la calle 168.
Además, los pasajeros pueden optar por utilizar el cercano tren 1, que funcionará con un horario regular.
Según la MTA, el servicio de metro se ha suspendido para acomodar las sustituciones de rieles, interruptores y señalizaciones necesarias cerca de la calle 181.
Para más información, por favor visite mta.info.