In a move intended to bolster the financial straits faced by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the agency is set to receive a lump-sum grant of $6 billion in federal aid.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer made the announcement on Wed., Jan 12th.

The money will be used to support operating expenses of the MTA, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North systems.

At a virtual press conference, Schumer said New York City’s subway system “has been saved from its Covid-catalyzed brink of death.”

“[It] has now been given new life, despite Omicron, because the money will be there for the subway,” Schumer said.

Issued through the Federal Transit Authority (FTA), the $6 billion grant is the largest single-payment disbursement in the FTA’s history.

The funds were issued through the American Rescue Plan, passed in 2020 by the federal government.

In addition to covering operating costs, Schumer said the $6 billion will keep the MTA’s capital plan on target and potentially stave off layoffs and fare hikes.

Schumer explained that he fought to have the money issued in one lump sum rather than multiple payments.

“In the past, these grants were dribbled out and the MTA was never sure that they could plan ahead. But this $6 billion gives them deep, deep liquidity,” he said.

The funding includes heightened protection measures for transit workers and users.

Schumer promised to negotiate for even more federal money to help ease the MTA’s deficit, which the agency projects to reach $1.4 billion by 2025.

Reduced ridership post-pandemic has hurt the MTAs operating revenue. Currently, daily ridership is about 40 percent lower than it was on a typical day prior to Covid, according to MTA data.

“We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, the New York delegation and Governor Hochul for their consistent support of mass transit,” MTA Acting Chair and Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber said in a statement. “Our subways, buses and railroads are the secret sauce that keeps the region moving, helping to rebuild New York’s dynamic economy while battling climate change. This funding helps the MTA continue to provide top-tier service and in the near term avoid fare increases.”

Members and leaders of TWU Local 100 lauded the news.

The union representing transit workers throughout New York, the Transit Workers Union Local 100, also issued a statement lauding the investment, specifically the funding allocated to strengthen protections for its members: “The TWU fought hard for this record-breaking investment, every cent of which comes with the strongest worker protections possible and directly supports the transport workers who have heroically kept New York City moving for the past two years.”