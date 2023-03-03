MTA to install new elevators at 17 stations
La MTA instalará nuevos ascensores en 17 estaciones
MTA to install new elevators at 17 stations
17 in 2023.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin installing new elevators at 17 subway stations during 2023, the agency has announced.
Among the stations getting accessibility upgrades are several in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx — Van Cortlandt Park-242 St on the 1 line, Harlem-148 St on the 2 line, and 168th St on the 1 line.
In 2023, the MTA will also award ADA station upgrades at these stations: 96 Street and 81 Street on the B and C lines; 86 Street on the 4, 5, and 6 lines; 46 St-Bliss St and 33 St-Rawson on the 7 line; Broadway on the N and W line; Court Sq-23 St on the E and M line; New Lots Avenue on the 3 line; Classon Avenue on the G line; 36 Street on the D, N, and R lines; Huguenot on the Staten Island Railroad; and three separate Broadway Junction stations serving various lines.
“We are determined to make the NYC Transit system fully accessible, not just for persons with disabilities, but also for seniors, for parents with children who are in strollers and travelers with luggage,” said MTA Chair Janno Lieber. “That’s why we are doing station accessibility projects at four times the pace of previous MTA Capital Programs, and why we made an agreement with disability advocates that we won’t slow down until the system is truly accessible to everyone, once and for all.”
The 2020-2024 MTA Capital Program included $5.2 billion to make 67 stations accessible, more than the previous three Capital Programs combined.
During 2023, accessibility upgrades are expected to be completed at Dyckman Street station on the 1 line, 181st Street on the A line, Tremont Av on the B and D, and E 149 St on the 6 line, among other stations.
“More elevators and ramps, spread throughout the subway system, creates a mass transit system that is open to everyone,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “A large number of riders with disabilities, customers with children in strollers and visitors with luggage will benefit by being able to get to work, school and entertainment easily.”
Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped secure funding through the federal infrastructure bill, commended the MTA on the announcement.
“[This] announcement about the 148th Street/Lenox Avenue 3-train station in Harlem and the 168 Street 1-train Station in Washington Heights brings much-needed relief to the community by updating these stations’ elevators and platforms to be wheelchair and ramp accessible,” Espaillat said in a statement. “I look forward to construction beginning and completing these vital projects.”
For more information, visit please visit mta.info.
La MTA instalará nuevos ascensores en 17 estaciones
17 en 2023.
La Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) empezará a instalar nuevos ascensores en 17 estaciones de metro durante 2023, según ha anunciado la agencia.
Entre las estaciones que recibirán mejoras de accesibilidad hay varias en el Alto Manhattan y el Bronx: Van Cortlandt Park – calle 242 en la línea 1, Harlem – calle 148 en la línea 2, y la calle 168 en la línea 1.
En 2023, la MTA también adjudicará mejoras de estaciones ADA en estas estaciones: calle 96 y calle 81 en las líneas B y C; calle 86 en las líneas 4, 5 y 6; calle 46-calle Bliss y calle 33-calle Rawson en la línea 7; Broadway en las líneas N y W; calle Court Sq-calle 23 en las líneas E y M; avenida New Lots en la línea 3; avenida Classon en la línea G; calle 36 en las líneas D, N y R; Huguenot en el ferrocarril de Staten Island; y tres estaciones separadas de Broadway Junction que dan servicio a varias líneas.
“Estamos decididos a hacer que el sistema NYC Transit sea plenamente accesible, no sólo para las personas con discapacidad, sino también para los adultos mayores, para los padres con niños en carriolas y los viajeros con equipaje”, dijo el presidente de la MTA, Janno Lieber. “Es por eso que estamos haciendo proyectos de accesibilidad a las estaciones a un ritmo cuatro veces mayor que los anteriores Programas de Capital de la MTA, y por eso llegamos a un acuerdo con los defensores de la discapacidad de que no vamos a bajar el ritmo hasta que el sistema sea realmente accesible para todos, de una vez por todas”.
El Programa de Capital de la MTA 2020-2024 incluye $5,200 millones de dólares para hacer accesibles 67 estaciones, más que los tres Programas de Capital anteriores juntos.
Durante 2023, se espera que las mejoras de accesibilidad se terminen en la estación de la calle Dyckman en la línea 1, la calle 181 en la línea A, Tremont Av en la B y D, y E calle 149 en la línea 6, entre otras estaciones.
“Más ascensores y rampas, repartidos por toda la red de metro, crean un sistema de transporte masivo abierto a todo el mundo”, dijo el jefe de Accesibilidad de la MTA, Quemuel Arroyo. “Un gran número de viajeros con discapacidades, clientes con niños en cochecitos y visitantes con equipaje se beneficiarán al poder llegar fácilmente al trabajo, la escuela y el entretenimiento”.
El congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien ayudó a asegurar la financiación a través del proyecto de ley federal de infraestructuras, elogió a la MTA por el anuncio.
“[Este] anuncio sobre la estación de la calle 148 / avenida Lenox de 3 trenes en Harlem y la estación de la calle 168 del 1 tren en Washington Heights trae un alivio muy necesario para la comunidad con la modernización de los ascensores y las plataformas de estas estaciones para que sean accesibles para sillas de ruedas y rampas”, dijo Espaillat en un comunicado. “Espero con interés el inicio de la construcción y la finalización de estos proyectos vitales”.
Para más información, por favor visite mta.info.