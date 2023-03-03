MTA to install new elevators at 17 stations

17 in 2023.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will begin installing new elevators at 17 subway stations during 2023, the agency has announced.

Among the stations getting accessibility upgrades are several in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx — Van Cortlandt Park-242 St on the 1 line, Harlem-148 St on the 2 line, and 168th St on the 1 line.

In 2023, the MTA will also award ADA station upgrades at these stations: 96 Street and 81 Street on the B and C lines; 86 Street on the 4, 5, and 6 lines; 46 St-Bliss St and 33 St-Rawson on the 7 line; Broadway on the N and W line; Court Sq-23 St on the E and M line; New Lots Avenue on the 3 line; Classon Avenue on the G line; 36 Street on the D, N, and R lines; Huguenot on the Staten Island Railroad; and three separate Broadway Junction stations serving various lines.

“We are determined to make the NYC Transit system fully accessible, not just for persons with disabilities, but also for seniors, for parents with children who are in strollers and travelers with luggage,” said MTA Chair Janno Lieber. “That’s why we are doing station accessibility projects at four times the pace of previous MTA Capital Programs, and why we made an agreement with disability advocates that we won’t slow down until the system is truly accessible to everyone, once and for all.”

The 2020-2024 MTA Capital Program included $5.2 billion to make 67 stations accessible, more than the previous three Capital Programs combined.

During 2023, accessibility upgrades are expected to be completed at Dyckman Street station on the 1 line, 181st Street on the A line, Tremont Av on the B and D, and E 149 St on the 6 line, among other stations.

“More elevators and ramps, spread throughout the subway system, creates a mass transit system that is open to everyone,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo. “A large number of riders with disabilities, customers with children in strollers and visitors with luggage will benefit by being able to get to work, school and entertainment easily.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped secure funding through the federal infrastructure bill, commended the MTA on the announcement.

“[This] announcement about the 148th Street/Lenox Avenue 3-train station in Harlem and the 168 Street 1-train Station in Washington Heights brings much-needed relief to the community by updating these stations’ elevators and platforms to be wheelchair and ramp accessible,” Espaillat said in a statement. “I look forward to construction beginning and completing these vital projects.”

For more information, visit please visit mta.info.