Update: MTA to distribute 100,000 masks to transit workers

The MTA announced it has secured and is distributing an additional 100,000 protective masks to its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Masks will be circulated to workers across New York City Transit, MTA Bus Company, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and MTA Bridges and Tunnels. The announcement comes one week after the MTA distributed 75,000 masks last week, with the supply expected to increase and continue regular replenishment.

Since March 1, the agency reports it has distributed 240,000 masks and 3.2 million gloves.

The MTA is no longer following the direction of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding masks, which states that masks are not recommended for healthy people as protection against COVID-19.

“The continued distribution of masks is great news for the men and women of the MTA, who are heroes for the work they are doing on the frontlines of this pandemic. It is our hope and our mission to continue to provide this critical protective equipment going forward,” said MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Foye. “We have made the decision to disregard previous medical guidance on masks so that we can provide additional comfort and safety to our steadfast, dedicated workforce. We are also recommending that the essential workers who continue to ride with us during the pandemic wear face coverings – we all have a responsibility to do everything we can to stop the spread.”

To date, nearly 600 workers have tested positive.