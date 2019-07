MTA task force to address homelessness

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced the launch of a task force to combat the growing issue of homelessness in the New York City subway system.

Launched on July 24, the task force will collaborate with the MTA Police and New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) to design a plan within 30 days that can help reduce homelessness and panhandling on the subways by the end of 2019.

The announcement follows a letter from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to the MTA Board in early July, urging the board to address this critical issue as part of the MTA reorganization plan. The task force will build on the partnership between the MTA and New York City Police Department that has been working to address this problem.

“Homelessness is a growing problem on the subway, with a growing impact,” said MTA Managing Director Veronique Hakim. “Through this Task Force, we’re going to bring together a broad and empowered group that will help us to develop an expedited plan to keep our customers and workers safe and our trains moving, while providing much needed resources and assistance to this vulnerable population.”

According to the MTA, the homeless population who seek shelter in the subway system has risen 23 percent in 2019.

These non-transportation activities frequently disrupt service, create delays, and can pose a risk to riders on the trains, the MTA said.

In addition, by allowing homeless individuals to stay within the MTA system – rather than finding them supportive housing or other resources – it poses a risk to their own health and safety.

“Those individuals experiencing homelessness and living in the subway system are not getting the help they need and deserve. The mass transit system is not an appropriate shelter for anyone, and the current approach cannot continue,” said OTDA Commissioner Michael Hein. “Our agency is charged with overseeing local social services districts, which are responsible for housing the homeless. We will advise the MTA to ensure that enhancements are made to produce outcomes that result in people who are homeless getting the services they desperately need.”

The task force will also explore new metrics for measuring homelessness, updating subway rules and regulations, improved coordination among agencies, and the potential benefit of establishing a dedicated homeless outreach office within the MTA.