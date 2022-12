MTA marks one billionth subway rider of 2022

One billion big.

Subway ridership continued to make a recovery in 2022, as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced it had registered one billion trips for the year.

It marked the first time since 2019 that subway ridership in New York City surpassed one billion riders.

The billionth customer was identified as Sasha Salazar from the Bronx, who entered the turnstiles at the 161 St-Yankee Stadium 4 train station on December 27.

A press conference was held at the station to honor the one billionth rider.

“Mass transit for New Yorkers is like air and water – we need it to survive,” said MTA Chair Janno Lieber. “The city just doesn’t work without it.”

At the press conference, Salazar was given a new $100 Metrocard, a gift membership to the New York Transit Museum, and a framed piece of subway artwork.

“[New Yorkers use] the subway every day,” said Salazar. “I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially,” said Salazar.

Average daily subway ridership is currently hovering at nearly 60 percent pre-pandemic levels, when the system carried 1.7 billion riders, the MTA said.

In 2022, subway ridership grew by 240 million from 2021.

The MTA’s OMNY fare-payment system also experienced usage growth in 2022 with more than 425 million taps, Lieber said.

“Hitting this milestone, one billion subway riders in 2022, demonstrates again how essential mass transit is to New York City’s economy and continued recovery from the pandemic,” he said.

Ridership was up across all MTA agencies in 2022. The agency said that bus ridership increased 13.4 percent, Metro-North Railroad increased 65.9 percent, the Long Island Rail Road is up 56.9 percent, the Staten Island Railway is up 47.0 percent, Access-A-Ride is up 11.3 percent, and traffic on MTA Bridges and Tunnels is up 7 percent from the previous year.

“We have been working hard to bring customers back by providing safer, cleaner, and faster service, and hitting one billion riders in 2022 is evidence that our work is paying off,” Hochul said in a statement. “New Yorkers and tourists alike continue to flock to the subway, proving there is no better way to get around New York City than mass transit.”

Despite the gains in ridership, the MTA is making plans to reduce service on seven subway lines next year.

On December 19, New York City Transit President Richard Davey revealed plans to reduce service on the 1, 6, 7, E, F, Q, and L lines on Mondays and Fridays beginning in June 2023.

The announcement brought criticism from TWU Local 100, the largest union for transit workers.

“NYC Transit President Rich Davey should immediately reconsider his plan to impose service cuts. They make zero sense. Riders are coming back to the system. Why reduce the frequency of trains? Service cuts will mean longer waits and more crowding on platforms and inside subway cars – during a pandemic,” said TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis in a statement. “Service cuts will also increase rider frustration and lead to more assaults against transit workers. We are targets because we wear the MTA uniform.”