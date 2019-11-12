- English
- Español
MT Community 11.13.19
A Ballad for Harlem
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting a conversation on Mon., Dec. 2nd about the potent convening power of barber shops in Harlem and black communities throughout the country and around the world. The conversation will feature Kamal Nuru of Levels Barbershop and Barber World TV; Quincy Mills, author of Cutting Along the Color Line: Black Barbers and Barber Shops in America; Harlem barber Polo Greene, Harlem Masters; and other invited guests. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2WXphOv.
Our Saviour’s Concert
On Sat., Nov. 23rd, composer and cellist Paul Brantley will be joined by pianist Arielle Levioff and composer and pianist Rich Shemaria in a program of music spanning from the 15th century to pieces composed in 2019. Enjoy world-class neighborhood musicians in support of Our Saviour’s Atonement’s Boiler Replacement Fund. The free performance will begin at 5:00 p.m. Our Saviour’s Atonement Church is located at 178 Bennett Avenue.
For more information, please visit www.mosaconcerts.org.
Soy Isla (I Am an Island)
El Museo del Barrio will premier “Zilia Sánchez: Soy Isla (I Am an Island)” on Wed., Nov. 20th. This art exhibition is the first museum retrospective of the prolific, innovative, and yet largely unknown artist Zilia Sánchez. The presentation will feature over 40 works from the early 1950’s to the present, including paintings, works on paper, shaped canvases, sculptural pieces, graphic illustrations, and ephemera. The retrospective traces Sánchez’s artistic journey from her early days in Cuba to her extended travels in Europe in the 1950’s and residence in New York in the 1960’s, and finally her move to Puerto Rico, where she has lived and worked since the early 1970’s. “Zilia Sánchez: Soy Isla (I Am an Island)” will be on view through March 22, 2020. El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.
For more information, please visit https://www.elmuseo.org/zilia-sanchez.
Lenape Harvest
On Sat., Nov. 16th at 1:00 p.m. the Urban Park Rangers will guide visitors to historic sites within the park and discuss the culture of the Lenape people. Participants will learn about their daily customs and their knowledge of the forest, and sample food items which were the staples of a Lenape diet.
Participants are selected by lottery. To register, please visit www.nycgovparks.org/reg/rangers.
This event will take place at Inwood Hill Park located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.
For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2pKkXWP.
MT Noticias Comunitarias 11.13.19
Una balada para Harlem
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra está organizando una conversación el lunes 2 de diciembre sobre el poderoso poder de convocatoria de las barberías en Harlem y las comunidades negras en todo el país y en todo el mundo. La conversación contará con Kamal Nuru de Levels Barbershop y Barber World TV; Quincy Mills, autor de Cutting Along the Color Line: Black Barbers and Barber Shops in America; el barbero de Harlem Polo Greene, Harlem Masters; y otros invitados. Este evento comenzará a las 6:30 p.m. El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra se encuentra en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite on.nypl.org/2WXphOv.
Concierto de nuestro Salvador
El sábado 23 de noviembre, el compositor y violonchelista Paul Brantley se unirá a la pianista Arielle Levioff y al compositor y pianista Rich Shemaria en un programa de música que abarca desde el siglo XV hasta piezas compuestas en 2019. Disfrute de músicos de clase mundial en apoyo al Fondo de Reemplazo de Calderas de la Expiación de Nuestro Salvador. La presentación gratuita comenzará a las 5:00 p.m. La iglesia de la expiación de nuestro Salvador está ubicada en el No. 178 de la avenida Bennett.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.mosaconcerts.org.
Soy Isla (I Am an Island)
El Museo del Barrio estrenará “Zilia Sánchez: Soy Isla (I Am an Island)” el miércoles 20 de noviembre. Esta exposición de arte es la primera retrospectiva del museo de la artista prolífica, innovadora y en gran parte desconocida Zilia Sánchez. La presentación contará con más de 40 obras desde principios de la década de 1950 hasta el presente, incluidas pinturas, obras en papel, lienzos con forma, piezas escultóricas, ilustraciones gráficas y efímeras. La retrospectiva rastrea el viaje artístico de Sánchez desde sus primeros días en Cuba hasta sus largos viajes a Europa en la década de 1950 y su residencia en Nueva York en la década de 1960, y finalmente su mudanza a Puerto Rico, donde ha vivido y trabajado desde principios de la década de 1970. “Zilia Sánchez: Soy Isla (I Am An Island)” estará en exhibición hasta el 22 de marzo de 2020.
El Museo del Barrio está ubicado en el No. 1230 de la Quinta avenida.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite https://www.elmuseo.org/zilia-sanchez.
Cosecha lenape
El sábado 16 de noviembre a la 1:00 p.m. los Urban Park Rangers guiarán a los visitantes a sitios históricos dentro del parque y discutirán la cultura de la gente de lenape. Los participantes aprenderán sobre sus costumbres diarias y su conocimiento del bosque, y probarán alimentos que fueron los básicos de una dieta Lenape. Los participantes son seleccionados por sorteo. Para inscribirse, visite www.nycgovparks.org/reg/rangers.
Este evento tendrá lugar en Inwood Hill Park, ubicado en la calle Dyckman y la avenida Payson.
Para más información, por favor visite on.nyc.gov/2pKkXWP.