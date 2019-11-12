MT Community 11.13.19

A Ballad for Harlem

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is hosting a conversation on Mon., Dec. 2nd about the potent convening power of barber shops in Harlem and black communities throughout the country and around the world. The conversation will feature Kamal Nuru of Levels Barbershop and Barber World TV; Quincy Mills, author of Cutting Along the Color Line: Black Barbers and Barber Shops in America; Harlem barber Polo Greene, Harlem Masters; and other invited guests. This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2WXphOv.

Our Saviour’s Concert

On Sat., Nov. 23rd, composer and cellist Paul Brantley will be joined by pianist Arielle Levioff and composer and pianist Rich Shemaria in a program of music spanning from the 15th century to pieces composed in 2019. Enjoy world-class neighborhood musicians in support of Our Saviour’s Atonement’s Boiler Replacement Fund. The free performance will begin at 5:00 p.m. ‎Our Saviour’s Atonement Church is located at 178 Bennett Avenue.

For more information, please visit www.mosaconcerts.org.

Soy Isla (I Am an Island)

El Museo del Barrio will premier “Zilia Sánchez: Soy Isla (I Am an Island)” on Wed., Nov. 20th. ‎This art exhibition is the first museum retrospective of the prolific, innovative, and yet largely unknown artist Zilia Sánchez. The presentation will feature over 40 works from the early 1950’s to the present, including paintings, works on paper, shaped canvases, sculptural pieces, graphic illustrations, and ephemera. The retrospective traces Sánchez’s artistic journey from her early days in Cuba to her extended travels in Europe in the 1950’s and residence in New York in the 1960’s, and finally her move to Puerto Rico, where she has lived and worked since the early 1970’s.‎ “Zilia Sánchez: Soy Isla (I Am an Island)” will be on view through March 22, 2020. El Museo del Barrio is located at 1230 Fifth Avenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.elmuseo.org/zilia-sanchez.

Lenape Harvest

On Sat., Nov. 16th at 1:00 p.m. the Urban Park Rangers will guide visitors to historic sites within the park and discuss the culture of the Lenape people. Participants will learn about their daily customs and their knowledge of the forest, and sample food items which were the staples of a Lenape diet.

Participants are selected by lottery. To register, please visit www.nycgovparks.org/reg/rangers.‎

This event will take place at Inwood Hill Park located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2pKkXWP.