Mother Lode

City’s new doula initiative seeks to improve maternal health outcomes

By Gregg McQueen

A new citywide initiative seeks to increase resources available to expecting mothers in underserved communities.

When New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative to provide free doula services to pregnant women, many providers viewed it as a landmark opportunity to improve birth outcomes in the city’s most vulnerable communities.

The Citywide Doula Initiative will provide free access to doulas for 500 birthing families by the end of June, focusing on 33 neighborhoods determined to have the greatest need.

“The connection to community doulas will be vital. This program will do a lot of good,” said doula Myla Flores, co-founder of Uptown Village Cooperative, which offers birth, postpartum, and lactation support to women in Northern Manhattan and the Bronx.

The new program will provide free access to doulas for birthing families.

Doulas serve as birth coaches, providing physical and emotional support during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as postpartum support.

“I think that it will definitely make a difference in Harlem, bringing doula access to the community,” said Miranda Padilla, co-founder of The Mothership, a Harlem-based provider of doula and birthing support services. “A lot of clients we’re getting haven’t used a doula before or didn’t think they could afford a doula.”

In New York City, Black women are eight times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause and nearly three times more likely to experience severe birth-related health consequences than white women, according to data from the NYC Health Department.

Last November, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams issued a report spotlighting maternal health inequities in New York City. Black women gave birth to 23 percent of the city’s babies in 2017, yet accounted for 55 percent of maternal deaths, the report said.

Advocates are calling for measures to improve maternal health outcomes and equity, including a maternal health bill of rights.

In recent months, a groundswell of support had grown for New York City to reverse its trend of negative birth outcomes for women of color, as advocates, elected officials, midwives, and doulas have staged rallies in various boroughs.

Williams has also called for the passage of City Council legislation to strengthen maternal health outcomes and equity, including a maternal health bill of rights.

“I think the interest and the effort going towards this is an important one. I’m glad it’s now getting the focus it deserves,” said Flores, who also runs her own doula business, known as My Loving Doula.

Studies show that doulas can improve birth outcomes by reducing preterm births and low birth weights, which are the leading causes of infant mortality. Rates of cesarean birth and medical pain management have also been shown to improve with doula support, according to the American Journal of Public Health.

The new Citywide Doula Initiative is part of a three-pronged approach to improving maternal health outcomes announced by Adams in late March.

Other components of the city’s effort include an expansion of a midwifery program to all 38 public and private birthing facilities citywide and the strengthening of the Maternity Hospital Quality Improvement Network.

“It will definitely make a difference,” said doula Miranda Padilla, co-founder of The Mothership, of the new initiative.

Under its new doula initiative, the city is planning to train 50 new doulas and certify 70 uncertified doulas in the coming months.

The Mothership, one of eight provider organizations to partner with the city on the initiative, was able to recruit 15 new doulas to work in uptown communities, Padilla said.

In addition to Harlem, The Mothership will be serving families in Washington Heights and Inwood zip codes.

Since the city announced its doula initiative, The Mothership has received a wave of applications for free doula services.

Tasha Phifer, co-founder of The Mothership, said the response emphasizes the need for doula services in vulnerable neighborhoods.

“We’ve been inundated,” Phifer said.

Families who enroll in the Citywide Doula Initiative will receive doula support both at home and in the clinical setting, with three prenatal visits, support during labor and delivery, and four postpartum visits.

“It’s up to the client and the doula to decide how they do the prenatal and postpartum visits. They can be in-person or virtual,” said Padilla. “Doulas are on call at 38 weeks for the labor and delivery experience for the hospital they’ve chosen, birthing center or homes.”

“Women really need to be invested in selecting their doula, to meet with them first, have a connection with them and then choose,” said Flores. “They need to ask themselves, were they a good fit for me and my partner and a good fit culturally? You shouldn’t have one just assigned to you.”

To be eligible for the Citywide Doula Initiative, families must live in one of 33 eligible zip codes and be eligible for Medicaid.

The measures aim to provide women with more culturally-competent birth services near their home.

The program prioritizes people who live in a shelter, are giving birth for the first time, have a high-risk medical condition or had a previous traumatic birth experience.

Although four provider partners will be conducting doula services in the Bronx, Flores noted that none of them are actually based in the borough, which suffers from the greatest maternal health disparities in the city.

According to a City Hall spokesperson, no Bronx-based providers applied to be a part of the program.

“When I look at that, I feel that the Bronx is again left out,” Flores said. “I hope it is eventually expanded to include Bronx providers.”

In addition to helping expectant mothers, Padilla said the Citywide Doula Initiative will also be good for practitioners, as the partnership with the city will lead to better and more consistent pay.

“We appreciate the mayor’s efforts to get doulas paid,” Padilla said.

“As a community doula, you tend to work on a sliding scale,” she remarked. “Or you give discounts to people who can’t afford it. It’s nice that we can get paid a living wage.”

“Doulas have to serve as the advocate,” said The Mothership’s co-founder Tasha Phifer.

However, Flores expressed concern that providers would need to wait for reimbursement from the city for their services.

“The organizations that are agreeing to take part in this initiative are basically put in vulnerable positions, as they need to use their own funds to cover the program costs and get reimbursed,” she said. Flores explained that she has worked with the city under another doula program that didn’t pay providers efficiently.

“The source of the funding, because it is city-promised, is forcing doulas to do a lot in good faith,” she said. “The question is, how can we have some of the funding up front?”

When doulas attend hospital births, their input is often required to ensure the mother is getting the proper care based on her situation, Phifer said – even when the hospital is not accustomed to collaborating with doulas.

“Doulas have to serve as the advocate,” said Phifer. “We do have to go in there, play defense, and help the mother.”

Doulas provide support during pregnancy and childbirth, as well as postpartum.

“A lot of times the staff is not prepared to deal with doulas. They’re only prepared to operate one way with no room for deviation, which is how a lot of moms get into sticky situations because they’re being offered these services that they don’t need,” she added.

For Flores, the new program is an opportunity for hospitals to fully overhaul how doulas are incorporated into the birthing process.

“With this initiative, you can say ‘Great, these 500 extra women will have a doula,’” noted Flores. “But what is the hospital doing to integrate a greater sense of doula friendliness? What is the hospital doing to support the goals of this initiative? There’s a bigger, deeper cultural shift that needs to happen in a lot of these settings.”

In the 2021 report issued by Williams, it was suggested that racial biases in the medical profession exacerbated negative outcomes for maternal health.

Phifer suggested that doulas of color often face the same systemic racism in health care settings that patients do.

“It’s a different environment that we have to face, as Black and Brown moms and also Black and Brown doulas,” she remarked.

“In the long term we need to look at the medical establishment, as well as the doctors, [and ask], ‘Are they being held accountable for the treatment that Black and Brown mothers are receiving?’” added Padilla.

“The connection to community doulas will be vital,” said doula Myla Flores (seen here at a 2021 rally).

Though she is not directly affiliated with the Citywide Doula Initiative, Flores has pushed to expand doula services throughout Northern Manhattan and the Bronx. Uptown Village Cooperative has led a mentoring program for local doulas and partnered with Lincoln Hospital and New York-Presbyterian to increase the presence of doulas there.

Along with partners such as Save a Rose Foundation, Flores is also working to open a birthing center in the Riverdale section of the Bronx.

Flores said the future of doula services lies in providing women in underserved communities with more options to receive culturally-competent birth services near their home.

“We really need more birthing centers in New York City,” she said. “Focus on safe, out-of-hospital birthing options should be the number one priority.”

To learn more about the Citywide Doula Initiative, please visit on.nyc.gov/3vbFNvL.