Audit reveals hazards in family shelters

Unsafe cribs, mold and mildew, rodent droppings.

Among the most egregious conditions revealed in a recent audit of city shelters by New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer included proof of hazardous and widespread conditions where infants reside.

Among other issues were broken or missing window guards and exposed electrical outlets.

The audit of 13 Department of Homeless Services (DHS) shelters found unsafe sleep conditions and other hazards posing a threat to infant health and safety, Stringer said at a press conference on December 21.

“Of the 442 audits my office has conducted since 2014, the findings we are announcing today are among the most shameful and the most disturbing,” he stated.

“In one case, a shelter inspected by our auditors had no heat at the time of the inspection, which was in the winter. The heater was infested with live roaches and the family resorted to taping plastic around the windows to keep the cold air out,” Stringer said. “In another shelter, our auditors found rodent droppings inside a crib.”

According to the report, auditors found deficiencies in all 13 shelters they visited and 92 percent of the units inspected.

Non-compliant shelter operators faced no apparent consequences – five of the 13 shelters were allowed to continue doing business with the city after receiving poor performance evaluations from DHS, the report said.

Stringer called on the city to immediately correct hazardous conditions at the shelters.

“DHS must inspect every single crib and every single unit with an infant and make 100 certain that any hazardous conditions are fixed now,” he said.

During Fiscal Year 2019, DHS managed two city-operated and 155 provider-operated shelters that served approximately 46,454 children, including 4,824 infants.

Stringer’s report made several recommendations to protect the wellbeing of infants in city shelters, including action by DHS to ensure that providers inspect all units where infants reside weekly, promptly correct all deficiencies found and properly instruct all families

with infants on safe sleep practices promptly after they enter a shelter.

According to DHS, approximately 50 infants in New York City die from preventable, sleep-related injuries each year.

In addition, Stringer suggested that DHS should establish and enforce consequences for noncompliance with infant safety policies.

For the full report, please click image below.