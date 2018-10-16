Morning Glories

Recipe: Apple Banana Breakfast

‘Tis the season – for apples.

Rich in dietary fiber and vitamins B and C, apples are free of fat, sodium and cholesterol. They also make a portable and filling snack as you move through the day.

This Brighter Bites recipe offers a tasty start to the morning – and though it focuses on apples, any fruit can be used as a delicious topping for the oatmeal, including pears, peaches, or even mango.

Get creative, and bring flavor and fiber to your table in the morning.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup old fashioned oats

½ cup water

½ cup milk

¼ cup chopped apple

¼ cup sliced banana

½ tsp cinnamon

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(Approx. 1½ cups; children only need half)

174 calories; 26 gram carbohydrate; 13 gram protein; 3 gram fat; 7 gram dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Combine oats, water, and milk in saucepan.

Bring to a boil, and cook for 2-3 minutes.

If using microwave, cook ingredients for 2 minutes in microwave-safe bowl.

Remove from heat, and add chopped apples and banana and cinnamon.

Stir until mixed,

and serve warm.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.