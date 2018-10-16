- English
Morning Glories
Recipe: Apple Banana Breakfast
‘Tis the season – for apples.
Rich in dietary fiber and vitamins B and C, apples are free of fat, sodium and cholesterol. They also make a portable and filling snack as you move through the day.
This Brighter Bites recipe offers a tasty start to the morning – and though it focuses on apples, any fruit can be used as a delicious topping for the oatmeal, including pears, peaches, or even mango.
Get creative, and bring flavor and fiber to your table in the morning.
INGREDIENTS
- ½ cup old fashioned oats
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ cup chopped apple
- ¼ cup sliced banana
- ½ tsp cinnamon
NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING
(Approx. 1½ cups; children only need half)
174 calories; 26 gram carbohydrate; 13 gram protein; 3 gram fat; 7 gram dietary fiber
DIRECTIONS
- Combine oats, water, and milk in saucepan.
- Bring to a boil, and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- If using microwave, cook ingredients for 2 minutes in microwave-safe bowl.
- Remove from heat, and add chopped apples and banana and cinnamon.
- Stir until mixed,
and serve warm.
Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.
For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.
Glorias matutinas
Receta: desayuno de manzana y guineo
Es la temporada para las manzanas.
Ricas en fibra dietética y vitaminas B y C, las manzanas están libres de grasa, sodio y colesterol. También son un refrigerio portátil y de relleno a medida que avanza el día.
Esta receta de Brighter Bites ofrece un comienzo sabroso para la mañana, y aunque se enfoca en las manzanas, cualquier fruta se puede usar como un delicioso aderezo para la avena, incluyendo peras, duraznos o incluso el mango.
Sea creativo y lleve sabor y fibra a su mesa en las mañanas.
INGREDIENTES
- ½ taza de avena del viejo estilo
- ½ taza de agua
- ½ taza de leche
- ¼ taza de manzana picada
- ¼ taza de guineo en rodajas
- ½ cucharadita de canela
INFORMACIÓN NUTRICIONAL POR PORCIÓN
(Aprox. 1½ tazas; los niños solo necesitan la mitad)
174 calorías; 26 gramos de carbohidratos; 13 gramos de proteína; 3 gramos de grasa; 7 gramos de fibra dietética
INDICACIONES
- Combine la avena, el agua y la leche en una cacerola.
- Llevar a ebullición y cocinar durante 2-3 minutos.
- Si usa el microondas, cocine los ingredientes durante 2 minutos en un recipiente apto para microondas.
- Retire del fuego, y agregue las manzanas picadas, el guineo y la canela.
- Revuelva hasta que se mezcle,
y sirva caliente.
Desde su inicio en 2012, Brighter Bites ha entregado millones de libras de productos frescos y educación sobre nutrición a niños y familias en múltiples ciudades. La organización sin fines de lucro tiene como objetivo llevar frutas y verduras frescas directamente a las manos de las familias, mientras les enseña cómo usar y elegir un tipo diferente de comida rápida. El grupo también se esfuerza por ofrecer recetas que tengan en cuenta el presupuesto y que sean cercanas, mientras desafía a las familias a probar algo nuevo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite brighterbites.org.