More than Happy
By Kathleen M. Pike
Happy is good. But this time of year can be emotionally intense. Sometimes overwhelming. And it is common for us to experience a whole host of feelings – now and throughout the year – that take us beyond happy.
Feelings like pain, anger, anxiety, fear and sadness. So essential to our human experience. Lifesaving, in fact. But while we hold the door open for “happy,” we are prone to slam it shut when these other feelings come knocking. The popular press – and even much of the scientific literature – on mental health and wellbeing can lead us to believe that our job is to avoid these feelings like the plague. I say, not so fast. These diverse feelings are messengers that enrich our lives, increase our self-knowledge and expand our capacity to care for and about each other.
1. Pain. Congenital insensitivity to pain (CIPA) is a rare condition characterized by inability to feel pain and temperature and decreased or absent sweating (anhidrosis). Also referred to as congenital analgesia, at first glance we might think CIPA would be awesome. No more back pain. No more headaches. Even broken bones don’t hurt. But the reality is that this condition puts people at extreme risk. Unintentional self-injury is common in people with CIPA. From simple injury like biting the tongue to life threatening injuries of burns and accidents. The same is true for emotional, psychological pain. Pain is a lifesaving messenger – whether it be in response to a hand on fire or an abusive relationship. Attending to the pain we experience in our emotional and psychological worlds opens the door to understanding the sources of pain. And if we learn to listen carefully, we have the chance to become more adept at responding early. Pain is like fire; it is easier to extinguish a match than a blazing house.
2. Anger. We all feel angry at times. Anger arises in many different contexts and can range from mild dissatisfaction and annoyance to frustration and on up to seething rage. Anger is what we call a secondary emotion in psychological terms because it reflects underlying primary emotions like sadness, fear, and anxiety. Once again, when we treat anger as a messenger, we have the opportunity to go inward to understand our feelings and ourselves more fully. We gain increased access and greater understanding to how we think about ourselves and the world around us. Anger invites us to rethink assumptions we make. Did my loved one intentionally hurt me? Anger mobilizes us to take a stand and act on beliefs we hold dear. What can I do to stop the practice of incarcerating people with mental illness? Once again, when we treat anger as a messenger, many constructive responses are possible.
3. Anxiety. Feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes like increased blood pressure are hallmark features of anxiety. Again, anxiety heralds us to attend to our surroundings and helps us navigate in the world if we take the time to listen and learn how to decipher the language of this emotion. We may feel anxious in situations that we experience as dangerous. We may feel anxious when we challenge ourselves to move from our familiar comfort zones to try something new. Feeling anxious is generally associated with feeling vulnerable. It cues us to know that it is time to call on other resources – maybe some courage and resilience from within; maybe some social supports from friends; maybe a change of environment.
4. Fear. A close cousin to anxiety, fear is characterized by rapid heartbeat, muscle tension, and cognitive alarm that result in an intense feeling state and desire to take action (fight or flight). Fear derives from the detection of imminent threat. Fear can be experienced when avoiding or escaping an aversive situation – running away from an attacking lion or grabbing a toddler who runs into the street. Again, fear may not be pleasant, but it may be lifesaving.
5. Sadness. Having lived through a protracted period of grieving, one of the things that struck me most was how desperately people did not want me to be sad. Of course we do not want to get stuck wallowing in sadness, but the flip side is that we also do not want to send sadness packing before it gets it proper embrace. Sadness is another messenger. It helps us reflect on what matters most to us. It challenges us to examine where we need to rethink what we expect from ourselves and others. It reminds us that we are vulnerable and need self-care. It deepens our capacity for empathy. It puts into high relief where we find joy.
Pain, anger, anxiety, fear, sadness. If we treat them as messengers, if we learn their language, if we welcome them when they first knock rather than shut them out, they become allies in life’s journey. Of course, these feelings can also wreak havoc with our lives and be at the core of debilitating psychological disorders, and sometimes this is true no matter how hard we try to constructively engage them. When that threshold is crossed, there are good treatments to help us.
And so, I wish you happy holidays, happy new year, and a lot more than happy. I wish you all the good that comes from pain, anger, anxiety, fear and sadness, too.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health WHO Collaborating Centre at Columbia University. For more, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Más que feliz
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Ser feliz está bien, pero esta época del año puede ser emocionalmente intensa, a veces abrumadora, y es común que experimentemos una gran cantidad de sentimientos, ahora y durante todo el año, que nos llevan más allá de la felicidad.
Sentimientos como dolor, ira, ansiedad, miedo y tristeza. Tan esencial para nuestra experiencia humana. Salvavidas, de hecho. Pero mientras mantenemos la puerta abierta para ser “felices”, somos propensos a cerrarla de golpe cuando estos otros sentimientos llegan. La prensa popular, e incluso gran parte de la literatura científica sobre salud mental y bienestar, puede hacernos creer que nuestro trabajo es evitar estos sentimientos como si fueran la peste. Yo digo: no tan rápido. Estos sentimientos diversos son mensajeros que enriquecen nuestras vidas, aumentan nuestro autoconocimiento y amplían nuestra capacidad de auto cuidarnos y cuidarnos unos a otros.
1. Dolor. La Insensibilidad Congénita al Color (CIPA, por sus siglas en inglés) es una condición rara caracterizada por la incapacidad de sentir dolor y temperatura y sudoración disminuida o ausente (anhidrosis). También conocida como analgesia congénita, a primera vista podríamos pensar que la CIPA sería increíble: no más dolor de espalda, no más dolores de cabeza, incluso los huesos rotos no duelen. Pero la realidad es que esta condición pone a las personas en riesgo extremo. La autolesión no intencional es común en personas con CIPA, desde aquellas simples como morderse la lengua, hasta lesiones mortales de quemaduras y accidentes. Lo mismo es cierto para el dolor emocional y psicológico. El dolor es un mensajero que salva vidas, ya sea en respuesta a una mano en llamas o una relación abusiva. La atención al dolor que experimentamos en nuestros mundos emocional y psicológico abre la puerta a la comprensión de las fuentes del dolor. Y si aprendemos a escuchar con atención, tenemos la oportunidad de ser más hábiles para responder temprano. El dolor es como el fuego: es más fácil apagar un fósforo que una casa en llamas.
2. Enojo. Todos nos sentimos enojados a veces. El enojo surge en muchos contextos diferentes y puede variar desde una leve insatisfacción y molestia hasta la frustración y hasta la furia. El enojo es lo que llamamos una emoción secundaria en términos psicológicos porque refleja las emociones primarias subyacentes como la tristeza, el miedo y la ansiedad. Una vez más, cuando tratamos al enojo como un mensajero, tenemos la oportunidad de ir hacia adentro para comprender nuestros sentimientos y a nosotros mismos más plenamente, obtenemos un mayor acceso y una mayor comprensión de cómo pensamos sobre nosotros mismos y del mundo que nos rodea. El enojo nos invita a repensar las suposiciones que hacemos: ¿Mi ser querido me hizo daño intencionalmente? El enojo nos moviliza para adoptar una posición y actuar según las creencias que apreciamos. ¿Qué puedo hacer para detener la práctica de encarcelar a personas con enfermedades mentales? Una vez más, cuando tratamos la ira como un mensajero, son posibles muchas respuestas constructivas.
3. Ansiedad. Los sentimientos de tensión, los pensamientos preocupados y los cambios físicos como el aumento de la presión arterial, son características distintivas de la ansiedad. Una vez más, la ansiedad nos anuncia que debemos prestar atención a nuestro entorno y nos ayuda a navegar por el mundo si nos tomamos el tiempo de escuchar y aprender a descifrar el lenguaje de esta emoción. Podemos sentirnos ansiosos en situaciones que experimentamos como peligrosas. Es posible que nos sintamos ansiosos cuando nos desafiemos a movernos de nuestras zonas de confort familiares para probar algo nuevo. Sentirse ansioso generalmente se asocia con sentirse vulnerable. Nos indica que es hora de recurrir a otros recursos, tal vez algo de coraje y resistencia desde dentro; tal vez algunos apoyos sociales de amigos; tal vez un cambio de ambiente.
4. Miedo. Primo cercano de la ansiedad, el miedo se caracteriza por latidos cardíacos rápidos, tensión muscular y alarma cognitiva que dan como resultado un estado de sentimiento intenso y deseo de tomar medidas (luchar o huir). El miedo deriva de la detección de una amenaza inminente. Se puede experimentar miedo al evitar o escapar de una situación adversa: huir de un león que ataca o salvar a un niño que corre hacia la calle. Una vez más, el miedo puede no ser agradable, pero puede salvar vidas.
5. Tristeza. Después de haber vivido un período prolongado de duelo, una de las cosas que más me impresionó fue cuán desesperadamente la gente no quería que estuviera triste. Por supuesto, no queremos quedarnos atrapados revolcándonos de tristeza, pero la otra cara es que tampoco queremos enviar paquetes de tristeza antes de recibir el abrazo adecuado. La tristeza es otro mensajero. Nos ayuda a reflexionar sobre lo que más nos importa. Nos reta a examinar dónde necesitamos repensar lo que esperamos de nosotros mismos y de los demás. Nos recuerda que somos vulnerables y necesitamos autocuidado. Se profundiza nuestra capacidad de empatía. Pone en alto relieve dónde encontramos alegría.
Dolor, enojo, ansiedad, miedo, tristeza. Si les tratamos como mensajeros, si aprendemos su idioma, si les damos la bienvenida cuando golpean por primera vez en lugar de excluirlos, se convierten en aliados en el viaje de la vida. Por supuesto, estos sentimientos también pueden causar estragos en nuestras vidas y estar en el centro de los trastornos psicológicos debilitantes, y a veces, esto es cierto, no importa cuánto intentemos involucrarlos constructivamente. Cuando se cruza ese umbral, hay buenos tratamientos para ayudarnos.
Y así, les deseo felices fiestas, feliz año nuevo y más que felicidad. También les deseo todo lo bueno que viene del dolor, la ira, la ansiedad, el miedo y la tristeza.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental del Centro Colaborativo OMS en la Universidad Columbia. Para más, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.