More than $2.4 million in funding to diversify physician workforce

Currently, only 12 percent of physicians in New York are Black or Hispanic.

New York State is now committing more than $2.4 million for diversity programs to help bring traditionally underrepresented students to the physician workforce.

The funding will be provided to diversity programs managed by the Associated Medical Schools of New York (AMSNY), a consortium of the 17 public and private medical schools in New York State.

These programs are designed to encourage students from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in medicine — including Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander, or Native American students — to get accepted into and complete medical school.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

“For far too long, communities of color in New York have faced disparities in their access to healthcare and have endured poorer health outcomes, both of which have resulted partially from their under-representation in the medical field,” Hochul said. “By doubling our commitment to programs that champion diversity in medicine, we can ensure that our state’s healthcare workforce is more representative of our state’s population and help right historic wrongs.”

The new funding is expected to serve more than 800 students through new and existing diversity initiatives, including Bridges to Medicine, AMSNY’s post-baccalaureate program at State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Sciences University, as well as programs at City College of New York.

While speaking at a recent SUNY Downstate event, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the AMSNY-related programs are helping to build diversity at medical schools statewide.

For the first time, about 20 percent of all medical students in New York are now from traditionally underrepresented populations, she said.

“There are few things more important to our goals of improving health equity than the work of ensuring that the medical profession is as diverse as the New Yorkers they serve,” Bassett remarked. “Having a trusted voice and someone who understands the unique facets of your life experience can change a person’s understanding of their own health.”

“This funding makes an investment in the people who make that a reality, and it will help for years to come by improving diversity, equity, and inclusion to achieve better health outcomes for those who are traditionally underserved,” she said.

Of the 57 medical students enrolled in SUNY’s Bridges to Medicine between 2017 and 2021, 88 percent were accepted into medical schools. In addition, six students from the program’s first cohort were matched to SUNY Downstate for their residencies.

“Our programs have shown results for over 35 years and now we will be able to really scale the impact,” said AMSNY President and Chief Executive Officer Jo Wiederhorn. “Over 94 percent of students in AMSNY’s four Post Baccalaureate programs go on to medical school with approximately half going on to primary care specialties, often in underserved areas.”

The state’s $2.4 million investment will also be used to support a program to encourage Black male athletes interested in entering medicine, MCAT preparation programs, research and physician shadowing opportunities, a web-based program to match students with faculty mentors, and community resources to help medical students with housing, nutritional resource, and other life skills including financial literacy.

“Diversity and representation in medicine is critical to addressing persistent racial health disparities. It is vital that our state continues to invest in programs like Bridges to Medicine that will not only provide opportunities for medical students of color but improve the health of our communities through increased access to quality, culturally competent care. Our communities deserve to have physicians they trust who understand their needs,” said State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey. “I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul, Commissioner Mary Bassett, and the New York State Department of Health for their work to increase diversity in the medical field, create pathways to careers in medicine for communities of color, and inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders.”