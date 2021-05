Monster Treat

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day was just this past week (on May 15th to be exact), but is there ever a bad day to celebrate the classic dessert treat? This recipe revisits oatmeal-based cookies and works in macadamia nuts. As always, feel free to add (or remove) ingredients to your taste.

Recipe: Chocolate Chunk and Macadamia Oatmeal Cookies

Think you don’t like oatmeal cookies? What if you replaced the raisins with rich chocolate chunks and added crunchy, buttery macadamia nuts? This recipe calls for dry-roasted macadamia nuts or almonds. If you’re using raw nuts, heat them in a dry fry pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 5 minutes, then let them cool before coarsely chopping. Toasting the nuts releases their oils and yields cookies with a more pronounced nutty flavor. This recipe makes about 18 cookies.





Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups (7 1/2 oz.) all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

12 Tbs. (1 1/2 sticks) (6 oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup (6 oz.) granulated sugar

3/4 cup (6 oz.) firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups (6 oz.) rolled oats

2 cups (10 oz.) semisweet chocolate chunks or chips

3/4 cup (3 3/4 oz.) dry-roasted macadamia nuts or almonds, coarsely chopped

Flaky sea salt

Directions:

Position 1 rack in the upper third and 1 rack in the lower third of an oven and preheat to 350°F (180°C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and kosher salt. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the flat beater, beat together the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Reduce the speed to low and add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Add the vanilla and beat until combined, about 10 seconds.

Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute.

Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir in the oats, chocolate chunks and macadamia nuts.

Shape the dough into 2-inch (5-cm) balls (each about 3 oz.) and place on the prepared baking sheets, spacing the cookies about 3 inches (7.5 cm) apart.

Sprinkle the tops with flaky sea salt.

Bake until the cookies are golden brown, about 12 minutes.

Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen