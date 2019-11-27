- English
Money and Movement
Advocates call on MTA to bolster transit system
By Gregg McQueen
There are capital concerns.
Transit advocates stood on the steps of City Hall on Monday, calling on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to improve the transit system – while insisting on real transparency and efficient planning.
Joined by City Council Transportation Committee Chair Ydanis Rodríguez, the group gathered prior to a Council hearing regarding the MTA’s FY 2020-2024 Capital Plan.
In September, the MTA board unanimously approved the capital plan, which will invest a record $51.5 billion into the region’s subways, buses, and railroads over the next five years.
The plan includes $37.3 billion for subways, including signal enhancements, 1,900 new subway cars, and making 70 stations ADA-accessible.
“The future of the city rests on a successful capital plan,” said Nick Sifuentes, Executive Director of Tri-State Transportation Campaign. He noted that the city has enacted congestion pricing and new revenue streams for the MTA, but said questions still remain about the Capital Plan.
“Will the state legislature step up to the plate, and give the MTA the funding that it needs, and will the city join them in giving the MTA the $3 billion the state has requested? The other question is, can the MTA get the work done?” asked Sifuentes. “One of the most important things we’re calling for today is for the MTA to tell the riders how and when the improvements we’ve been promised in the next five years will be seen.”
But the plan would mean success only if there are workers to move and sustain the system, argued TWU Local 100 Union Vice President JP Patafio.
“Capital without a workforce is nothing. Transit workers, they make the capital come to life,” he said.
The union, which represents 41,000 transit workers, has been engaged in contentious negotiations with the MTA authority as workers have been without a contract for the past six months.
A rally on October 30 drew tens of thousands of workers and supporters outside MTA headquarters. Many present, including TWU Local 100 Union President Tony Utano, specifically cited MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Foye for mismanaging the negotiations.
“These days of bargaining have actually set us back,” Utano said at the rally. “Foye presented us with a new set of demands today that are substantially worse than the insulting package he threw across the table three months ago. Foye not only appears unwilling to negotiate in good faith, he is intentionally spoiling for a confrontation.”
On Monday, Patafio struck a similar tone in imploring the MTA to come to a new contract agreement with transit workers, presenting them as the backbone of a successful transportation system.
Referring to as “Patrick Fraud,” Patalfio accused Foye of taking money from operations and routing it to the capital plan.
“We want to see a transit system fully funded, absolutely. More buses, more subway, modern technology – we’re all for it. But not at the expense of our contract.”
Rodríguez, who chaired the hearing, said he would press MTA officials on several issues, such as equity in service for working-class and immigrant-rich neighborhoods.
“How much of that $51 billion will be used to invest in transportation desert areas?” he asked. “This is what the riders advocate for. This is what the residents of those neighborhoods deserve.”
Rodríguez also said he would ask the MTA to make all stations ADA-accessible by 2020.
“An elevator should not be a luxury,” he said.
Danny Pearlstein, Policy and Communications Director of the Riders Alliance, said the MTA is facing a massive deficit in its operating budget that could lead to layoffs of workers. He also questioned the need to spend $249 million to hire new transit police officers.
“We’re asking our legislators to pay very close attention, to make sure this capital plan comes to fruition quickly and effectively, and to safeguard the MTA’s operating budget,” he said.
Pearlstein noted a report by the Citizens Budget Commission that said failure to shrink the MTA workforce could lead to a $1 billion budget deficit for the MTA in four years.
Rodríguez also called on the MTA to work with the city to make MetroCards free to low-income New Yorkers. He said the concept was a logical next step after rollout of the Fair Fares program, which offers 50 percent fare discounts to certain low-income residents.
“This is not a dream. Cities throughout the nation have been developing a movement of provided free transportation to those residents who live in poverty,” he said.
While Pearlstein touted the rollout of Fare Fares, which will be available to more New Yorkers starting in January, he said the city should focus on improving the current transit system before pursuing a free fare system as suggested by Rodríguez.
“There is a real equity impact of a reliable and accessible transit system,” he said. “[Free transit] is something to look at, but I think quality transit should be the real goal.”
Dinero y movimiento
Defensores piden a la MTA que reforzar el sistema
Por Gregg McQueen
Hay preocupaciones importantes.
Defensores del transporte se manifestaron en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el lunes, pidiendo a la Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) que mejore el sistema de transporte, al tiempo que insistieron en una transparencia real y una planificación eficiente.
Junto con el presidente del Comité de Transporte del Concejo Municipal, Ydanis Rodríguez, el grupo se reunió antes de una audiencia del Concejo sobre el Plan de Capital FY 2020-2024 de la MTA.
En septiembre, la junta de la MTA aprobó por unanimidad el Plan de Capital, que invertirá un récord de $51.5 mil millones de dólares en trenes subterráneos, autobuses y ferrocarriles de la región durante los próximos cinco años.
El plan incluye $37.3 mil millones de dólares para trenes subterráneos, incluyendo mejoramiento de señalética, 1,900 vagones subterráneos nuevos y hacer ADA accesibles a 70 estaciones.
“El futuro de la ciudad se basa en un plan de capital exitoso”, dijo Nick Sifuentes, director ejecutivo de la Campaña de Transporte del área tri estatal. Señaló que la ciudad ha promulgado precios de congestión y nuevas fuentes de ingresos para la MTA, pero, dijo, aún quedan preguntas sobre el Plan de Capital.
“¿La legislatura estatal dará un paso al frente y le dará a la MTA los fondos que necesita, y la ciudad se les unirá para darle a la MTA los $3 mil millones de dólares que el estado ha solicitado? La otra pregunta es: ¿puede la MTA hacer el trabajo?”, preguntó Sifuentes. “Una de las cosas más importantes que pedimos hoy es que la MTA les diga a los viajeros cómo y cuándo se verán las mejoras que nos prometieron para los próximos cinco años”.
Pero el plan sería exitoso solo si hay trabajadores para mover y mantener el sistema, argumentó el vicepresidente del sindicato TWU Local 100, JP Patafio.
“El capital sin una fuerza laboral no es nada, los trabajadores del transporte hacen que la capital cobre vida”, dijo.
El sindicato, que representa a 41,000 trabajadores del transporte, ha estado involucrado en polémicas negociaciones con la autoridad de la MTA ya que los trabajadores han estado sin contrato durante los últimos seis meses.
Una manifestación el 30 de octubre atrajo a decenas de miles de trabajadores y simpatizantes afuera de la sede de la MTA. Muchos de los presentes, incluido el presidente del sindicato TWU Local 100, Tony Utano, citaron específicamente al presidente y director ejecutivo de la MTA, Patrick J. Foye, por dirigir mal las negociaciones.
“Estos días de negociación nos han retrasado”, dijo Utano en el mitin. “Foye nos presentó hoy un nuevo conjunto de demandas que son sustancialmente peores que el paquete insultante que arrojó sobre la mesa hace tres meses. Foye no solo parece no estar dispuesto a negociar de buena fe, sino que intencionalmente está arruinando todo para una confrontación”.
El lunes, Patafio dio un tono similar al implorar a la MTA que llegue a un nuevo acuerdo de contrato con los trabajadores de trasporte, presentándolos como la columna vertebral de un sistema de transporte exitoso.
Llamándolo “Fraude Patrick”, Patafio acusó a Foye de tomar dinero de las operaciones y encaminarlo al plan de capital.
“Queremos ver un sistema de transporte totalmente financiado, absolutamente. Más autobuses, más metro, tecnología moderna: estamos totalmente de acuerdo. Pero no a expensas de nuestro contrato.
Rodríguez, quien presidió la audiencia, dijo que presionaría a los funcionarios de la MTA sobre varios temas, como la equidad en el servicio para los barrios de clase trabajadora y ricos en inmigrantes.
“¿Cuánto de esos $51 mil millones de dólares se utilizará para invertir en áreas desérticas de transporte?”, preguntó. “Esto es lo que piden los viajeros. Esto es lo que merecen los residentes de esos vecindarios”.
Rodríguez también dijo que le pedirá a la MTA hacer que todas las estaciones sean ADA accesibles para 2020.
“Un ascensor no debería ser un lujo”, comentó.
Danny Pearlstein, director de Políticas y Comunicaciones de Riders Alliance, dijo que la MTA enfrenta un déficit masivo en su presupuesto operativo que podría llevar a despidos de trabajadores. También cuestionó la necesidad de gastar $249 millones de dólares para contratar nuevos policías de transporte.
“Pedimos a nuestros legisladores prestar mucha atención para asegurarnos de que este plan de capital se haga realidad de manera rápida y efectiva, y para salvaguardar el presupuesto operativo de la MTA”, dijo.
Pearlstein señaló un informe de la Comisión de Presupuesto Ciudadano que dice que el no reducir la fuerza laboral de la MTA podría conducir a un déficit presupuestario de $1 mil millones de dólares para la MTA en cuatro años.
Rodríguez también pidió a la MTA trabajar con la ciudad para hacer que las MetroCards sean gratuitas para los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos. Dijo que el concepto es el siguiente paso lógico después de la implementación del programa Tarifas Justas, que ofrece descuentos en tarifas del 50 por ciento a ciertos residentes de bajos ingresos.
“Esto no es un sueño. Ciudades de todo el país han estado desarrollando un movimiento de transporte gratuito para los residentes que viven en la pobreza”, dijo.
Si bien Pearlstein promocionó la implementación del programa Tarifas Justas, que estará disponible para más neoyorquinos a partir de enero, dijo que la ciudad debería centrarse en mejorar el sistema de transporte actual antes de buscar un sistema de tarifas gratuitas como lo sugirió Rodríguez.
“Hay un impacto real en la equidad de un sistema de transporte confiable y accesible”, dijo. “[El transporte gratuito] es algo a considerar, pero creo que el transporte de calidad debería ser el objetivo real”.