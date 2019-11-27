Money and Movement

Advocates call on MTA to bolster transit system

By Gregg McQueen

There are capital concerns.

Transit advocates stood on the steps of City Hall on Monday, calling on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to improve the transit system – while insisting on real transparency and efficient planning.

Joined by City Council Transportation Committee Chair Ydanis Rodríguez, the group gathered prior to a Council hearing regarding the MTA’s FY 2020-2024 Capital Plan.

In September, the MTA board unanimously approved the capital plan, which will invest a record $51.5 billion into the region’s subways, buses, and railroads over the next five years.

The plan includes $37.3 billion for subways, including signal enhancements, 1,900 new subway cars, and making 70 stations ADA-accessible.

“The future of the city rests on a successful capital plan,” said Nick Sifuentes, Executive Director of Tri-State Transportation Campaign. He noted that the city has enacted congestion pricing and new revenue streams for the MTA, but said questions still remain about the Capital Plan.

“Will the state legislature step up to the plate, and give the MTA the funding that it needs, and will the city join them in giving the MTA the $3 billion the state has requested? The other question is, can the MTA get the work done?” asked Sifuentes. “One of the most important things we’re calling for today is for the MTA to tell the riders how and when the improvements we’ve been promised in the next five years will be seen.”

But the plan would mean success only if there are workers to move and sustain the system, argued TWU Local 100 Union Vice President JP Patafio.

“Capital without a workforce is nothing. Transit workers, they make the capital come to life,” he said.

The union, which represents 41,000 transit workers, has been engaged in contentious negotiations with the MTA authority as workers have been without a contract for the past six months.

A rally on October 30 drew tens of thousands of workers and supporters outside MTA headquarters. Many present, including TWU Local 100 Union President Tony Utano, specifically cited MTA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Foye for mismanaging the negotiations.

“These days of bargaining have actually set us back,” Utano said at the rally. “Foye presented us with a new set of demands today that are substantially worse than the insulting package he threw across the table three months ago. Foye not only appears unwilling to negotiate in good faith, he is intentionally spoiling for a confrontation.”

On Monday, Patafio struck a similar tone in imploring the MTA to come to a new contract agreement with transit workers, presenting them as the backbone of a successful transportation system.

Referring to as “Patrick Fraud,” Patalfio accused Foye of taking money from operations and routing it to the capital plan.

“We want to see a transit system fully funded, absolutely. More buses, more subway, modern technology – we’re all for it. But not at the expense of our contract.”

Rodríguez, who chaired the hearing, said he would press MTA officials on several issues, such as equity in service for working-class and immigrant-rich neighborhoods.

“How much of that $51 billion will be used to invest in transportation desert areas?” he asked. “This is what the riders advocate for. This is what the residents of those neighborhoods deserve.”

Rodríguez also said he would ask the MTA to make all stations ADA-accessible by 2020.

“An elevator should not be a luxury,” he said.

Danny Pearlstein, Policy and Communications Director of the Riders Alliance, said the MTA is facing a massive deficit in its operating budget that could lead to layoffs of workers. He also questioned the need to spend $249 million to hire new transit police officers.

“We’re asking our legislators to pay very close attention, to make sure this capital plan comes to fruition quickly and effectively, and to safeguard the MTA’s operating budget,” he said.

Pearlstein noted a report by the Citizens Budget Commission that said failure to shrink the MTA workforce could lead to a $1 billion budget deficit for the MTA in four years.

Rodríguez also called on the MTA to work with the city to make MetroCards free to low-income New Yorkers. He said the concept was a logical next step after rollout of the Fair Fares program, which offers 50 percent fare discounts to certain low-income residents.

“This is not a dream. Cities throughout the nation have been developing a movement of provided free transportation to those residents who live in poverty,” he said.

While Pearlstein touted the rollout of Fare Fares, which will be available to more New Yorkers starting in January, he said the city should focus on improving the current transit system before pursuing a free fare system as suggested by Rodríguez.

“There is a real equity impact of a reliable and accessible transit system,” he said. “[Free transit] is something to look at, but I think quality transit should be the real goal.”