“Mommy’s dead”

The Battles of

Caridad Santiago

By Debralee Santos

When he first met her, she was fighting.

Ernesto Tito Salaam laughs a little when he remembers how hard she was swinging.

“She was fighting this boy, sizing him up the whole time.”

Nearly three decades later, there is still the note of marvel.

“Cari was a real tough girl. She knew how to fight.”

Salaam goes by “Funi,” a childhood nickname. And Caridad Santiago has always been “Cari.”

As a teenager coming up on Cypress Avenue, Cari squared off against boys her age (and some older) who teased her until she chased them off, fists flying. It was a different battle when the family unraveled as the streets beckoned, and both her brothers disappeared into new lives in other states, as ordered by child protective services. Soon her mother was gone too, pursuing other interests far from home.

“Cari had a rough life,” says Funi. “A lot going on.”

But she stuck it out on 138th Street, always finding work, always making friends.‎

And when she and Funi started getting more serious, Cari, then about 15 years old, was no less spirited. When she thought a friend was getting a little too close to her man, one epic argument ended with Funi wearing half a cheeseburger Cari had inadvertently flung in anger.

“Threw it dead at me,” he recalls. “Ketchup and onions, just hanging off my face.”

“She had a temper.”

She fought for their children. First the girls, named for brilliance. At 19, she had Crystal first, and then Diamond. Edwin, her baby boy, would join the family later.

Early in their relationship, Funi had matters to tend to upstate that precluded much time with the children. Cari was left to care for the girls, essentially a single mother. She moved to Massachusetts, having never left New York before, to live with Funi’s mother as a guest. She knew no one. A few months after her arrival, Cari had worked her way from cleaning the local Dunkin Donuts in Greenfield to becoming its principal cashier, and she had moved with the girls from her mother-in-law’s house into a place of her own.

“She knew how to take care of herself, how to get things done,” says Funi.

Ever the self-starter, Cari taught herself to drive and earned her driver’s license.

Both their families were from Ponce, but they had never been to Puerto Rico themselves.

“We were always working. There was always something.”

Later, when the family was back in New York, with Crystal, Diamond and Edwin together, she enrolled in workforce programs to identify and hone new skills. Cari was especially thrilled about landing a spot working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority as a station cleaner.

“The MTA called,” she boasted, trilling a little. “I am going to be working at the M-T-A.”

Never mind emerging battles with arthritis and heart disease. Never mind the still-to-be completed high school degree. Never mind working the graveyard shifts and the odd, late hours. She excelled at – and enjoyed – her work, clocking in over 13 years on the job.

“She loved being there, every day,” says Funi.

Cari hauled the large power washers and deftly wielded hoses up and down stairs. She picked up trash and waste, sanitized booths, cleaned out machines and common areas. She handled herself. Her work afforded her respect, buoyed her independent streak. She held her own with her colleagues and fellow members of the Transit Workers Union (TWU), reveling in the camaraderie.

Cari’s social media is peppered with smiling photos of her on her way in to work, her posts signaling anticipation.

“Work flow” reads one cheerful September 27 post featuring a smiling Cari on her way into work – at 11:27 p.m.

There are dozens more posts, Cari gathered with fellow crew members, wishing everyone a good work day.

“I saw her working a few times, and she was really moving, working hard. I told her, ‘You’re amazing.’ She loved it,” says Funi. “You couldn’t stop her.”

Caridad Santiago was 43 when she died at home this week.

Her children were home with her, caring for her as she fought off a crippling fever and hard chills that flattened her. She had trouble breathing.

When Edwin checked on his mother in bed about 7 a.m. on Sunday, she was resting. He could feel her shallow breaths.

A little later, around 9 a.m., Crystal crawled in, folding her own frame beside her mother. Cari’s firstborn fell into a light sleep, waking less than an hour later.

Cari remained swaddled deep in the blankets, spent.

The fight was over.

Cari was one of six transit workers reported dead in New York City this past week. She was the only woman in the group.

The other TWU members who died were Stations Department Supervisor Victor Zapana, Bus Operator Ernesto Hernández, Bus Maintainer Warren Tucker, Track Worker Scott Elijah, and Maintainer Patrick Patoir.

All are announced to have died from COVID-19.

Nearly 600 MTA employees have tested positive so far, including Chairman Patrick Foye, and over 3,400 members of TWU are reported in quarantine.

The virus’ death toll is approaching 1,000 in New York City, with nearly 40,000 positive cases reported. New York is now considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Tony Utano, TWU Local 100 President, called the deaths “another gut punch to our union.”

“These may be the darkest days that TWU Local 100 has gone through. We’ve been some tough times together,” he added. “We’ve had more than our share of tragedies. This is different.”

Utano has been vocal about the urgent need for greater protective equipment, including masks, has called for a dedicated workers’ hotline, and demanded rapid testing for all frontline transit employees.

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which stated that masks were largely ineffective for workers in good health, the MTA issued this directive in a March 6 memo: “Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider. Since masks are not medically necessary as a protection against COVID-19, and not part of the authorized uniform, they should not be worn by employees during work hours.”

Those with underlying conditions such as asthma could wear masks – with formal permission.

The memo instructed: “If you have such a medical condition, please contact your appropriate Human Resources or Labor Relations representative about requesting an accommodation.” Workers were permitted to wear their own work gloves.

Though masks are now being distributed, transit leaders say the MTA was slow to address their concerns and might have needlessly exposed workers and commuters for weeks.

Testing for the virus has proven another flashpoint.

Though boldfaced names in the media and government have announced positive test diagnoses, there is currently no coordinated effort to provide transit workers, deemed essential workers, with similarly rapid testing services.

“[We have] demanded that MTA arrange for expedited testing for transit workers,” said Utano on March 19. “Symptomatic transit workers should not have to wait days upon days for test results or be denied testing for any reason.”‎

Yet, COVID-19 tests have been in short supply, and authorities have urged their use be reserved only for those who are critically ill. Those reporting mild symptoms have been urged to stay home and remain in isolation as they recover.

“It’s the way we determine who needs the most immediate, urgent care,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a television interview on Tuesday. “It’s a way to protect our first responders and decide a course who needs to go and be isolated.”

But leaders say prior critical events, including the 9/11 attacks and Superstorm Sandy, necessitated greater systemic readiness for future crises, and that a defined action plan to protect frontline transit workers – and the commuters they transport – in the event of another citywide crisis like COVID-19 should have been long established and executed far more vigorously.

“Our people are the most dedicated workforce you can ever imagine,” remarked John Samuelsen, TWU International President, in an interview this week. “But we’re not going to be used as cannon fodder. We don’t want to be used recklessly.”

Samuelsen has secured an additional cache of tens of thousands of masks to augment the supply being provided by the MTA to workers. But he fears the help came too late for many.

“Unfortunately, I think the fatalities that you are seeing, and the amount of infections you are seeing among transit workers, could have been mitigated against.”

Just a little over a day after his wife’s death, Funi is reeling.

Cari believed that she had contracted COVID-19 during her appointed cleaning rounds.

“She started feeling sick about nine days ago,” says Funi. “She definitely thought she had the virus. She had all the symptoms.”

From the onset, Cari called the MTA COVID-19 employee hotline and 311 repeatedly. Funi says she was only provided with general guidance about staying home upon feeling ill and consulting a primary doctor.

“The MTA didn’t take it seriously,” charges Funi. “Nobody called her back. Nobody was following up with her. It’s like she needed to get sicker and sicker for them to care.”

Cari’s health did worsen. She was in pain and short of breath. When she pressed for a COVID-19 test, she was redirected to schedule one with her primary physician.

“Where was the priority?‎ She was working for everybody, every day,” asks Funi. “You had to be almost dying to get tested. What the MTA did was wrong. She loved her job. She loved her work. They just pushed her to the side.”

In a joint statement, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and Acting MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano said, “[These] were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well-loved and well-respected by their co-workers. This is a tragic loss for the city.”

When Crystal realized her mother had passed, she immediately called 911. She called her father, who was out in Brooklyn on a job with his moving company.‎ She left a message. She called him again.

“Mommy’s dead.”

The police and medics were there when he arrived on Beaumont less than an hour later. It was unnervingly quiet. Fear of the coronavirus among the on-site personnel was palpable.

“The officers stayed outside my wife’s bedroom and had my 16-year-old daughter go in and take pictures of her mother in the bed. They said to take photos of her and then to send them to their phones. So that’s what she did.”

Funi says it was clear that the officers, who were not wearing protective equipment, were unwilling to go into the bedroom. “They were scared.”

The NYPD has also been hit hard by the pandemic.

Approximately 5,600 NYPD officers, about 15% of the workforce, have called out sick, and nearly 1,200 officers have tested positive.

Three NYPD employee deaths, including a 23-year veteran detective, have been reported.

Funi said the family was given little information, only that there were “22 people ahead of you” and that there would be a wait before the Medical Examiner would arrive to collect his wife’s body.

Alarmingly, they were provided no guidance in light of their potential exposure to the virus. They had spent days caring for Cari in close quarters, especially with schools closed and the state’s PAUSE order in place. Visitors included Crystal’s daughter, Cari’s granddaughter, who is only five years old and had spent time at the home on Beaumont.

“Shouldn’t we all be tested now? Where were we supposed to go? We had no idea what was happening,” says Funi.

He gathered his three children, his mother-in-law and her husband in his car. They wore masks. He placed frantic calls, to the MTA’s main offices, to the transit police department. He called the Ortiz Funeral Home on Southern Boulevard, where he and Cari had gone to tend to other relatives, to speak about arrangements.

The six waited outside Cari’s home overnight, sleeping in the car. Stationed nearby was a patrol car.

“We were not going to leave her there.”

It was mid-afternoon on Tuesday when the Medical Examiner came to collect her body.

It had been over 24 hours since Crystal had called, that they had left Cari alone inside.

“Mommy’s dead.”

Cari had been separated from her two brothers in childhood.

She’d since reunited with her mother, who she called her “queen.” She wanted the same reconnection with her siblings.

Cari created family everywhere she went.

“She was the most giving person,” says Funi. “If she saw somebody who needed money, somebody in the street, she would give them not a dollar, no. She would give them twenty.”

“She was a wonderful mother, loved by everyone,” agreed TWU Stations Division Vice President Lynwood Whichard. “We are all praying for her family to get through this time of grief.”

Cari organized elaborate birthday parties and hosted large Thanksgiving dinners. All were welcome.‎ Every holiday was an excuse to bring in silly hats and gifts into work – and to dance. She loved to dance.

“Forget it, if you threw a party and it was dead, if she walked in there, she was going to light it up,” says Funi. “You were going to have so much fun, they were going to throw you out of your own house.”

She posted frequently about her family on social media, lavishing praise on her children.

To Crystal and Diamond on a nostalgic throwback post when they were children: “It’s my beautiful daughters; I love them to the moon and back.”‎

To Edwin on his 13th birthday: “It’s my favorite guy’s birthday. Enjoy it to the fullest. Mommy loves u more than u will ever know. God bless you always.”‎

They had found one of the missing brothers in New Jersey, and finally, he and Cari had spent time together. She was ecstatic.

The plans this summer were to hit Florida, where they believed her other brother could be located. Funi thought maybe the trip could take place around Cari’s birthday, on June 13th. They had a good lead on her brother’s whereabouts. They were hopeful.‎

“We were going to drive down, hang out. I told her we were going to find him.”

And the self-taught driver had started talking recently about making new moves.

“She was thinking about maybe being a conductor. She wanted to drive the train,” says Funi. “She was going to go for it.”

On March 23rd, Cari created a button icon on Facebook, with the words “I can’t go home. I’m an essential worker” circling her photo. She is smiling as she looks up and stands on the train platform, her orange safety vest gleaming.

By then, Cari had begun to feel ill, and she had been calling into the MTA hotlines and 311 for assistance. As directed, she had called her primary physician for the COVID-19 test. They had nothing available right away.

The test was scheduled for Monday, March 30, the same day the Medical Examiner collected Cari’s body while her family watched from the car.

Cari’s message on the 23rd had prompted scores of responses urging her to “Be safe!” from friends and coworkers.

“I am definitely try[ing], my family and friends,” she wrote back. “You guys do the same.”‎

Note: In a statement in response to officers on the scene, police spokesperson Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell said, “NYPD procedure was not followed in this case and the matter is under internal review.”