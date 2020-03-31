- English
- Español
“Mommy’s dead”
The Battles of
Caridad Santiago
By Debralee Santos
When he first met her, she was fighting.
Ernesto Tito Salaam laughs a little when he remembers how hard she was swinging.
“She was fighting this boy, sizing him up the whole time.”
Nearly three decades later, there is still the note of marvel.
“Cari was a real tough girl. She knew how to fight.”
Salaam goes by “Funi,” a childhood nickname. And Caridad Santiago has always been “Cari.”
As a teenager coming up on Cypress Avenue, Cari squared off against boys her age (and some older) who teased her until she chased them off, fists flying. It was a different battle when the family unraveled as the streets beckoned, and both her brothers disappeared into new lives in other states, as ordered by child protective services. Soon her mother was gone too, pursuing other interests far from home.
“Cari had a rough life,” says Funi. “A lot going on.”
But she stuck it out on 138th Street, always finding work, always making friends.
And when she and Funi started getting more serious, Cari, then about 15 years old, was no less spirited. When she thought a friend was getting a little too close to her man, one epic argument ended with Funi wearing half a cheeseburger Cari had inadvertently flung in anger.
“Threw it dead at me,” he recalls. “Ketchup and onions, just hanging off my face.”
“She had a temper.”
She fought for their children. First the girls, named for brilliance. At 19, she had Crystal first, and then Diamond. Edwin, her baby boy, would join the family later.
Early in their relationship, Funi had matters to tend to upstate that precluded much time with the children. Cari was left to care for the girls, essentially a single mother. She moved to Massachusetts, having never left New York before, to live with Funi’s mother as a guest. She knew no one. A few months after her arrival, Cari had worked her way from cleaning the local Dunkin Donuts in Greenfield to becoming its principal cashier, and she had moved with the girls from her mother-in-law’s house into a place of her own.
“She knew how to take care of herself, how to get things done,” says Funi.
Ever the self-starter, Cari taught herself to drive and earned her driver’s license.
Both their families were from Ponce, but they had never been to Puerto Rico themselves.
“We were always working. There was always something.”
Later, when the family was back in New York, with Crystal, Diamond and Edwin together, she enrolled in workforce programs to identify and hone new skills. Cari was especially thrilled about landing a spot working for the Metropolitan Transit Authority as a station cleaner.
“The MTA called,” she boasted, trilling a little. “I am going to be working at the M-T-A.”
Never mind emerging battles with arthritis and heart disease. Never mind the still-to-be completed high school degree. Never mind working the graveyard shifts and the odd, late hours. She excelled at – and enjoyed – her work, clocking in over 13 years on the job.
“She loved being there, every day,” says Funi.
Cari hauled the large power washers and deftly wielded hoses up and down stairs. She picked up trash and waste, sanitized booths, cleaned out machines and common areas. She handled herself. Her work afforded her respect, buoyed her independent streak. She held her own with her colleagues and fellow members of the Transit Workers Union (TWU), reveling in the camaraderie.
Cari’s social media is peppered with smiling photos of her on her way in to work, her posts signaling anticipation.
“Work flow” reads one cheerful September 27 post featuring a smiling Cari on her way into work – at 11:27 p.m.
There are dozens more posts, Cari gathered with fellow crew members, wishing everyone a good work day.
“I saw her working a few times, and she was really moving, working hard. I told her, ‘You’re amazing.’ She loved it,” says Funi. “You couldn’t stop her.”
Caridad Santiago was 43 when she died at home this week.
Her children were home with her, caring for her as she fought off a crippling fever and hard chills that flattened her. She had trouble breathing.
When Edwin checked on his mother in bed about 7 a.m. on Sunday, she was resting. He could feel her shallow breaths.
A little later, around 9 a.m., Crystal crawled in, folding her own frame beside her mother. Cari’s firstborn fell into a light sleep, waking less than an hour later.
Cari remained swaddled deep in the blankets, spent.
The fight was over.
Cari was one of six transit workers reported dead in New York City this past week. She was the only woman in the group.
The other TWU members who died were Stations Department Supervisor Victor Zapana, Bus Operator Ernesto Hernández, Bus Maintainer Warren Tucker, Track Worker Scott Elijah, and Maintainer Patrick Patoir.
All are announced to have died from COVID-19.
Nearly 600 MTA employees have tested positive so far, including Chairman Patrick Foye, and over 3,400 members of TWU are reported in quarantine.
The virus’ death toll is approaching 1,000 in New York City, with nearly 40,000 positive cases reported. New York is now considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Tony Utano, TWU Local 100 President, called the deaths “another gut punch to our union.”
“These may be the darkest days that TWU Local 100 has gone through. We’ve been some tough times together,” he added. “We’ve had more than our share of tragedies. This is different.”
Utano has been vocal about the urgent need for greater protective equipment, including masks, has called for a dedicated workers’ hotline, and demanded rapid testing for all frontline transit employees.
In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which stated that masks were largely ineffective for workers in good health, the MTA issued this directive in a March 6 memo: “Face masks are only recommended if directed by a health care provider. Since masks are not medically necessary as a protection against COVID-19, and not part of the authorized uniform, they should not be worn by employees during work hours.”
Those with underlying conditions such as asthma could wear masks – with formal permission.
The memo instructed: “If you have such a medical condition, please contact your appropriate Human Resources or Labor Relations representative about requesting an accommodation.” Workers were permitted to wear their own work gloves.
Though masks are now being distributed, transit leaders say the MTA was slow to address their concerns and might have needlessly exposed workers and commuters for weeks.
Testing for the virus has proven another flashpoint.
Though boldfaced names in the media and government have announced positive test diagnoses, there is currently no coordinated effort to provide transit workers, deemed essential workers, with similarly rapid testing services.
“[We have] demanded that MTA arrange for expedited testing for transit workers,” said Utano on March 19. “Symptomatic transit workers should not have to wait days upon days for test results or be denied testing for any reason.”
Yet, COVID-19 tests have been in short supply, and authorities have urged their use be reserved only for those who are critically ill. Those reporting mild symptoms have been urged to stay home and remain in isolation as they recover.
“It’s the way we determine who needs the most immediate, urgent care,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a television interview on Tuesday. “It’s a way to protect our first responders and decide a course who needs to go and be isolated.”
But leaders say prior critical events, including the 9/11 attacks and Superstorm Sandy, necessitated greater systemic readiness for future crises, and that a defined action plan to protect frontline transit workers – and the commuters they transport – in the event of another citywide crisis like COVID-19 should have been long established and executed far more vigorously.
“Our people are the most dedicated workforce you can ever imagine,” remarked John Samuelsen, TWU International President, in an interview this week. “But we’re not going to be used as cannon fodder. We don’t want to be used recklessly.”
Samuelsen has secured an additional cache of tens of thousands of masks to augment the supply being provided by the MTA to workers. But he fears the help came too late for many.
“Unfortunately, I think the fatalities that you are seeing, and the amount of infections you are seeing among transit workers, could have been mitigated against.”
Just a little over a day after his wife’s death, Funi is reeling.
Cari believed that she had contracted COVID-19 during her appointed cleaning rounds.
“She started feeling sick about nine days ago,” says Funi. “She definitely thought she had the virus. She had all the symptoms.”
From the onset, Cari called the MTA COVID-19 employee hotline and 311 repeatedly. Funi says she was only provided with general guidance about staying home upon feeling ill and consulting a primary doctor.
“The MTA didn’t take it seriously,” charges Funi. “Nobody called her back. Nobody was following up with her. It’s like she needed to get sicker and sicker for them to care.”
Cari’s health did worsen. She was in pain and short of breath. When she pressed for a COVID-19 test, she was redirected to schedule one with her primary physician.
“Where was the priority? She was working for everybody, every day,” asks Funi. “You had to be almost dying to get tested. What the MTA did was wrong. She loved her job. She loved her work. They just pushed her to the side.”
In a joint statement, NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and Acting MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano said, “[These] were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well-loved and well-respected by their co-workers. This is a tragic loss for the city.”
When Crystal realized her mother had passed, she immediately called 911. She called her father, who was out in Brooklyn on a job with his moving company. She left a message. She called him again.
“Mommy’s dead.”
The police and medics were there when he arrived on Beaumont less than an hour later. It was unnervingly quiet. Fear of the coronavirus among the on-site personnel was palpable.
“The officers stayed outside my wife’s bedroom and had my 16-year-old daughter go in and take pictures of her mother in the bed. They said to take photos of her and then to send them to their phones. So that’s what she did.”
Funi says it was clear that the officers, who were not wearing protective equipment, were unwilling to go into the bedroom. “They were scared.”
The NYPD has also been hit hard by the pandemic.
Approximately 5,600 NYPD officers, about 15% of the workforce, have called out sick, and nearly 1,200 officers have tested positive.
Three NYPD employee deaths, including a 23-year veteran detective, have been reported.
Funi said the family was given little information, only that there were “22 people ahead of you” and that there would be a wait before the Medical Examiner would arrive to collect his wife’s body.
Alarmingly, they were provided no guidance in light of their potential exposure to the virus. They had spent days caring for Cari in close quarters, especially with schools closed and the state’s PAUSE order in place. Visitors included Crystal’s daughter, Cari’s granddaughter, who is only five years old and had spent time at the home on Beaumont.
“Shouldn’t we all be tested now? Where were we supposed to go? We had no idea what was happening,” says Funi.
He gathered his three children, his mother-in-law and her husband in his car. They wore masks. He placed frantic calls, to the MTA’s main offices, to the transit police department. He called the Ortiz Funeral Home on Southern Boulevard, where he and Cari had gone to tend to other relatives, to speak about arrangements.
The six waited outside Cari’s home overnight, sleeping in the car. Stationed nearby was a patrol car.
“We were not going to leave her there.”
It was mid-afternoon on Tuesday when the Medical Examiner came to collect her body.
It had been over 24 hours since Crystal had called, that they had left Cari alone inside.
“Mommy’s dead.”
Cari had been separated from her two brothers in childhood.
She’d since reunited with her mother, who she called her “queen.” She wanted the same reconnection with her siblings.
Cari created family everywhere she went.
“She was the most giving person,” says Funi. “If she saw somebody who needed money, somebody in the street, she would give them not a dollar, no. She would give them twenty.”
“She was a wonderful mother, loved by everyone,” agreed TWU Stations Division Vice President Lynwood Whichard. “We are all praying for her family to get through this time of grief.”
Cari organized elaborate birthday parties and hosted large Thanksgiving dinners. All were welcome. Every holiday was an excuse to bring in silly hats and gifts into work – and to dance. She loved to dance.
“Forget it, if you threw a party and it was dead, if she walked in there, she was going to light it up,” says Funi. “You were going to have so much fun, they were going to throw you out of your own house.”
She posted frequently about her family on social media, lavishing praise on her children.
To Crystal and Diamond on a nostalgic throwback post when they were children: “It’s my beautiful daughters; I love them to the moon and back.”
To Edwin on his 13th birthday: “It’s my favorite guy’s birthday. Enjoy it to the fullest. Mommy loves u more than u will ever know. God bless you always.”
They had found one of the missing brothers in New Jersey, and finally, he and Cari had spent time together. She was ecstatic.
The plans this summer were to hit Florida, where they believed her other brother could be located. Funi thought maybe the trip could take place around Cari’s birthday, on June 13th. They had a good lead on her brother’s whereabouts. They were hopeful.
“We were going to drive down, hang out. I told her we were going to find him.”
And the self-taught driver had started talking recently about making new moves.
“She was thinking about maybe being a conductor. She wanted to drive the train,” says Funi. “She was going to go for it.”
On March 23rd, Cari created a button icon on Facebook, with the words “I can’t go home. I’m an essential worker” circling her photo. She is smiling as she looks up and stands on the train platform, her orange safety vest gleaming.
By then, Cari had begun to feel ill, and she had been calling into the MTA hotlines and 311 for assistance. As directed, she had called her primary physician for the COVID-19 test. They had nothing available right away.
The test was scheduled for Monday, March 30, the same day the Medical Examiner collected Cari’s body while her family watched from the car.
Cari’s message on the 23rd had prompted scores of responses urging her to “Be safe!” from friends and coworkers.
“I am definitely try[ing], my family and friends,” she wrote back. “You guys do the same.”
Note: In a statement in response to officers on the scene, police spokesperson Sergeant Mary Frances O’Donnell said, “NYPD procedure was not followed in this case and the matter is under internal review.”
“Mami está muerta”
Las batallas de
Caridad Santiago
Por Debralee Santos
Cuando la conoció, ella ya estaba luchando.
Ernesto Tito Salaam se ríe un poco cuando lo recuerda.
“Ella estaba peleando contra este muchacho, evaluándolo todo el tiempo”.
Casi tres décadas después, aún queda un toque de maravilla en su voz.
“Cari era una muchacha realmente dura. Sabía cómo pelear”.
Salaam es conocido como “Funi”, un apodo de la infancia. Y Caridad Santiago siempre ha sido “Cari”.
Cuando era una adolescente crian la avenida Cypress, Cari se ponía en guardia frente a los varones de su edad (y algunos mayores) que se burlaban de ella hasta que los perseguía, con los puños volando. Fue una batalla diferente cuando la familia se deshizo, cuando la vida en las calles trajo tentaciones, y sus dos hermanos fueron “desaparecidos” para tener nuevas vidas en otros estados, por orden de los servicios de protección infantil. Pronto su madre también se fue, persiguiendo otros intereses lejos de casa.
“Cari tuvo una vida difícil”, dice Funi. “Sucedían muchas cosas”.
Pero ella se aguantó en la calle 138, siempre buscando trabajo, siempre haciendo amigos.
Y cuando ella y Funi comenzaron a enseriarse, Cari, quien entonces tenía unos 15 años, no era menos enérgica. Cuando pensó que una amiga se estaba acercando demasiado a su novio, una discusión épica terminó con Funi con media hamburguesa que Cari había arrojado sin darse cuenta con enojo.
“Me lo arrojó a morir”, recuerda. “Salsa de tomate y cebolla, así colgando de mi cara”.
“Ella tenía un temperamento fuerte”.
Ella luchó por sus hijos. Primero las chicas, nombradas por la brillantez. A los 19 años, primero tuvo a Crystal y luego a Diamond. Edwin, su bebé, se uniría a la familia más tarde.
Al principio de su relación, Funi tenía asuntos de los cuales ocuparse en el norte del estado que le impedían pasar mucho tiempo con los niños. Cari se quedó para cuidar a las niñas, esencialmente una madre soltera. Ella se mudó a Massachusetts sin haber salido nunca antes de Nueva York, para vivir con la madre de Funi como invitada. No conocia a nadie. Pocos meses después de su llegada, Cari fue promovida de limpiadora en un local de Dunkin Donuts en Greenfield hasta ser su cajera principal, y se había mudado con sus hijas de la casa de su suegra a un lugar propio.
“Ella sabía cómo cuidarse, cómo hacer las cosas”, dice Funi.
Siempre emprendedora, Cari se enseñó a conducir y obtuvo su licencia de manejo.
Ambas familias eran de Ponce, pero nunca habían ido a Puerto Rico.
“Siempre estábamos trabajando. Siempre había algo”.
Más tarde, cuando la familia regresó a Nueva York, con Crystal, Diamond y Edwin juntos, Cari inscribió en programas de fuerza laboral para identificar y perfeccionar nuevas habilidades. Ella estaba especialmente entusiasmada con obtener una posición en la Autoridad Metropolitana de Tránsito (MTA, por sus siglas en ingles) como limpiadora de estaciones.
“La MTA llamó”, se jactó, cantando. “Voy a trabajar en la M-T-A”.
No importaban las batallas emergentes con la artritis ni las enfermedades del corazón. No importaba el título de bachillerato aún por completar. No importaba trabajar en los turnos de noche y los horarios extraños y tardíos. Ella se destacó y disfrutó de su trabajo, registrando más de 13 años en el trabajo.
“Le encantaba estar ahí, todos los días”, dice Funi.
Cari tiraba las grandes arandelas eléctricas con facilidad y manejaba hábilmente las mangueras por las escaleras. Recogía basura, desinfectaba cabinas, limpiaba máquinas y áreas comunes. Ella se manejaba sola. Su trabajo le dio respeto, impulsó su sentir de independencia. Se defendió junto con sus colegas y miembros del Sindicato de Trabajadores de Tránsito (TWU, por sus siglas en inglés), deleitándose con la camaradería.
Las redes sociales de Cari están salpicadas de fotos sonrientes de ella en su camino al trabajo; sus publicaciones indican anticipación.
“Flujo al trabajo” se lee en una alegre publicación del 27 de septiembre con una sonriente Cari camino al trabajo, a las 11:27 p.m.
En docenas más de publicaciones en las redes, Cari se muestra reunida con otros miembros del equipo, deseándoles a todos un buen día de trabajo.
“La vi trabajar varias veces, y ella realmente se movía, realmente trabajaba duro. Le dije: eres increíble. Le encantaba”, dice Funi. “No podías detenerla”.
Caridad Santiago tenía 43 años cuando murió en su casa esta semana.
Sus hijos estaban en casa con ella y la cuidaban mientras luchaba contra una fiebre paralizante y escalofríos que la tumbaban. Tenía problemas para respirar.
Cuando Edwin revisó a su madre en la cama alrededor de las 7 a.m. del domingo, ella estaba descansando. Podía sentir sus respiraciones poco profundas.
Un poco más tarde, alrededor de las 9 a.m., Crystal entro en la cama, uniéndose a su madre. La primogénita de Cari cayó en un sueño ligero, despertando menos de una hora después.
Cari permaneció envuelta en las mantas, agotada y quieta.
La pelea había terminado.
Cari fue una de las sies trabajadoras de tránsito, y la única mujer, reportada muerta en la ciudad de Nueva York la semana pasada.
Los otros miembros de TWU que murieron fueron: el supervisor del Departamento de Estaciones, Victor Zapana; el operador de autobuses Ernesto Hernández; el mantenedor de autobuses Warren Tucker; el trabajador de pista Scott Elijah y el mantenedor Patrick Patoir.
Se anuncia que todos murieron por COVID-19.
Hasta el momento, cerca de 600 empleados de la MTA han dado positivo, incluido el presidente Patrick Foye, y más de 3,400 miembros de TWU están en cuarentena.
El número de muertos por el virus se acerca a 1,000 en la ciudad de Nueva York, con casi 40,000 casos positivos reportados. Nueva York ahora se considera el epicentro del brote de coronavirus en los Estados Unidos.
Tony Utano, presidente de TWU Local 100, calificó las muertes como “otro golpe para nuestro sindicato”.
“Estos pueden ser los días más oscuros por los que ha pasado TWU Local 100. Hemos pasado momentos difíciles juntos”, agregó.” Hemos tenido más que nuestra parte de tragedias. Esto es diferente.”
Utano ha expresado la necesidad urgente de un mayor equipo de protección, incluyendo mascarillas, ha pedido una línea telefónica directa para los trabajadores y ha exigido pruebas rápidas para todos los empleados de tránsito de primera línea.
De acuerdo con las pautas de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas), que declararon que las mascarillas eran en gran medida ineficaces para los trabajadores con buena salud, la MTA emitió esta directiva en un memorando del 6 de marzo: “Las mascarillas faciales solo se recomiendan si lo indica un proveedor de atención médica. Dado que no son médicamente necesarias como protección contra el COVID-19, y no forman parte del uniforme autorizado, los empleados no deben usarlas durante las horas de trabajo”. Las personas con afecciones subyacentes como el asma pueden usar mascarillas, con un permiso formal.
El memorándum dice: “Si tiene una condición médica de este tipo, comuníquese con su representante apropiado de Recursos Humanos o Relaciones Laborales para solicitar una adaptación”. A los trabajadores se les permitió usar sus propios guantes de trabajo.
Aunque ahora se están distribuyendo mascarillas, los líderes de tránsito dicen que la MTA tardó en abordar sus inquietudes y que podría haber expuesto innecesariamente a trabajadores y viajeros durante semanas.
La prueba del virus ha demostrado otro punto de inflamación.
Aunque los nombres en negrita en los medios y el gobierno han anunciado diagnósticos de prueba positivos, actualmente no existe un esfuerzo coordinado para proporcionar a los trabajadores de tránsito, considerados trabajadores esenciales, servicios de prueba igualmente rápidos.
“[Hemos] exigido que la MTA haga arreglos para las pruebas rápidas para los trabajadores de tránsito”, dijo Utano el 19 de marzo. “Los trabajadores de tránsito sintomáticos no deberían tener que esperar días y días para obtener resultados de las pruebas ni se les debe negar la prueba por ningún motivo”.
Sin embargo, las pruebas COVID-19 han sido escasas, y las autoridades han instado en que su uso se reserve solo para quienes están gravemente enfermos. Se ha instado a quienes informan síntomas leves a quedarse en casa y permanecer aislados mientras se recuperan.
“Es la forma en que determinamos quién necesita la atención más inmediata y urgente”, dijo el alcalde Bill de Blasio en una entrevista televisiva el martes. “Es una forma de proteger a nuestros rescatistas y decidir quién necesita irse y estar aislado”.
Pero los líderes dicen que los eventos críticos anteriores, incluidos los ataques del 11 de septiembre y la súper tormenta Sandy, necesitaban una mayor preparación sistémica para futuras crisis. Insisten que un plan de acción definido para proteger a los trabajadores de primera línea, y a los viajeros que transportan, en caso de otra crisis como COVID-19, debería haberse creado y ejecutado durante mucho más tiempo.
“Nuestra gente es la fuerza laboral más dedicada que puedan imaginar”, comentó John Samuelsen, presidente internacional de TWU, en una entrevista esta semana. “Pero no vamos a ser utilizados como carne de cañón. No queremos ser utilizados de manera imprudente”.
Samuelsen ha asegurado una provisión adicional de decenas de miles de mascarillas para aumentar el suministro que proporciona la MTA a los trabajadores. Pero teme que la ayuda llegue demasiado tarde para muchos.
“Desafortunadamente, creo que las muertes que están viendo y la cantidad de infecciones que están viendo entre los trabajadores de tránsito podrían haberse mitigado”.
Poco más de un día después de la muerte de su esposa, Funi se tambalea.
Cari creía que había contraído COVID-19 durante sus rondas de limpieza designadas.
“Comenzó a sentirse enferma hace unos nueve días”, dice Funi. “Definitivamente pensó que tenía el virus. Ella tenía todos los síntomas”.
Desde el principio, Cari llamó a la línea directa COVID-19 de la MTA repetidamente. Llamó al 311. Funi dice que solo recibió orientación general sobre quedarse en casa después de sentirse enferma y consultar con un médico de atención primaria.
“La MTA no se lo tomó en serio”, acusa Funi. “Nadie la volvió a llamar. Nadie hacía seguimiento con ella. Es como si ella necesitara ponerse cada vez más enferma para que se preocuparan”.
La salud de Cari empeoró. Cuando presionó para que le hicieran una prueba de COVID-19, fue redirigida para hacer cita una con su médico primario.
“¿Dónde estaba la prioridad? Ella trabajaba para todos, todos los días”, pregunta Funi. “Tenías que estar a punto de morir para hacerte la prueba. Lo que hizo la MTA estuvo mal. Ella amaba su trabajo. Amaba su trabajo. Simplemente la echaron a un lado”.
En una declaración conjunta, la presidenta interina de tránsito de NYC, Sarah Feinberg, y el presidente interino de la compañía de autobuses de la MTA, Craig Cipriano, dijeron: “[Todos] eran colegas inspiradores y valorados, bien amados y respetados por sus compañeros de trabajo. Esta es una pérdida trágica para la ciudad”.
Cuando Crystal se dio cuenta de que su madre había fallecido, llamó de inmediato al 911. Llamó a su padre, quien estaba en Brooklyn en un trabajo con su compañía de mudanzas. Le dejo mensaje. Lo llamó otra vez.
“Mami está muerta”.
La policía y médicos estaban ahí cuando Funi llegó a Beaumont. Estaba inquietantemente silencioso. El miedo al coronavirus entre el personal ahi era palpable.
“Los policias se quedaron afuera de la habitación de mi esposa e hicieron que mi hija de 16 años entrara y tomara fotos de su madre en la cama. Dijeron que le tomara fotos y luego las enviara a sus teléfonos. Entonces eso fue lo que hizo”.
Funi dice que estaba claro que los policias, quienes no usaban equipo de protección, no estaban dispuestos a entrar en la habitación. “Estaban asustados”.
La policía de Nueva York también se ha visto muy afectada por la pandemia.
Aproximadamente 5,600 oficiales de policía de Nueva York, aproximadamente el 15% de la fuerza laboral, se han reportado enfermos, y casi 1,200 oficiales han dado positivo.
Se han reportado tres muertes de empleados de la policía de Nueva York, incluido un detective veterano de 23 años.
Funi dijo que a la familia se le dio poca información, solo que había “22 personas antes” y que habría que esperar antes de que el médico forense llegara para recoger el cuerpo de su esposa.
De manera alarmante, no se les proporcionó orientación a la luz de su posible exposición al virus. Habían pasado días cuidando a Cari en espacios cerrados, especialmente con las escuelas cerradas y la orden de PAUSA del estado vigente. Esto incluía a la hija de Crystal, la nieta de Cari, de solo cinco años, quien había pasado un tiempo en la casa de Beaumont.
“¿No deberíamos todos hacernos la prueba ahora? ¿A dónde se supone que debemos ir? No teníamos idea de lo que estaba sucediendo”, dice Funi.
Reunió a sus tres hijos, a su suegra y al esposo en su automóvil. Ellos llevaban mascarillas. Realizó llamadas frenéticas, a las oficinas principales de la MTA, al departamento de policía de tránsito. Llamó a la funeraria Ortiz en el bulevar Southern, donde él y Cari habían hecho arreglos para otros familiares.
Los seis esperaron afuera de la casa de Cari durante la noche, durmiendo en el auto. Estacionada cerca había un auto de patrulla.
“No íbamos a dejarla ahí”.
Era la media tarde del martes cuando el médico forense llegó a recoger su cuerpo.
Habían pasado más de 24 horas desde que Crystal llamó, que habían dejado a Cari sola en la cama.
“Mami está muerta”.
Cari había sido separada de sus dos hermanos en la infancia.
Desde entonces se había reunido con su madre, a quien llamaba su “reina”. Ella quería la misma reconexión con sus hermanos.
Cari parecía crear una familia a donde quiera que fuera.
“Ella era la persona más generosa”, dice Funi. “Si veía a alguien que necesitaba dinero, alguien en la calle, no les daba un dólar, no. Les daba veinte”.
“Era una madre maravillosa, amada por todos”, coincidió el vicepresidente de la División de Estaciones de TWU, Lynwood Whichard. “Todos rezamos para que su familia supere este momento de dolor”.
Cari organizaba elaboradas fiestas de cumpleaños y grandes cenas de Acción de Gracias. Todos eran bienvenidos. Cada día festivo era una excusa para llevar sombreros tontos y regalos al trabajo, y para bailar. Le encantaba bailar.
“Olvídalo, si organizabas una fiesta y estaba muerta, si ella entraba allí, iba a encenderla”, dice Funi. “Te divertirías tanto que te echaban de tu propia casa”.
Publicaba frecuentemente sobre su familia en las redes sociales, prodigando elogios a sus hijos.
A Crystal y Diamond en una publicación nostálgica cuando eran niñas: “Son mis hermosas hijas; las amo hasta la luna y de regreso”.
Para Edwin en su cumpleaños número 13: “Es el cumpleaños de mi muchacho favorito. Disfrútalo al máximo. Mami te ama más de lo que nunca sabrás. Dios te bendiga siempre”.
Habían encontrado a uno de los hermanos desaparecidos en Nueva Jersey, y él y Cari por fin habían pasado tiempo juntos. Ella estaba extasiada.
Los planes para este verano eran ir Florida, donde creían que su otro hermano podría ser localizado. Funi pensó que tal vez el viaje podría tener lugar alrededor del cumpleaños de Cari, el 13 de junio. Tenían una buena pista sobre el paradero de su hermano. Estaban esperanzados.
“Íbamos a conducir, pasar el rato. Le dije que lo íbamos a encontrar”.
Y la chofer autodidacta estaba hablando recientemente sobre nuevos movimientos.
“Estaba pensando en ser conductora. Quería conducir el tren”, dice Funi. “Ella iba a eso”.
El 23 de marzo, Cari publicó en Facebook: “No puedo ir a casa. Soy una trabajadora esencial”. En la foto, ella está sonriendo mientras está parada en la plataforma del tren, con su chaleco de seguridad naranja brillando.
Para entonces, Cari ya había comenzado a sentirse enferma y había estado llamando a las líneas directas de la MTA para pedir ayuda. Según las instrucciones, había llamado a su médico primario para la prueba del COVID-19.
Estaba citada para el lunes 30 de marzo, el mismo día en que el médico forense recogió el cuerpo de Cari mientras su familia observaba desde el automóvil de Funi.
El mensaje de Cari en el día 23 provocó decenas de respuestas diciéndole “¡Cuídate!” de amigos y compañeros de trabajo.
“Definitivamente estoy tratando [de hacerlo], familia y amigos”, respondió ella. “Ustedes hagan lo mismo”.
Nota: En una declaración en respuesta sobre los oficiales en la escena, la portavoz de la policía, la sargento Mary Frances O’Donnell, dijo que “el procedimiento del NYPD no se siguió en este caso y el asunto está bajo revisión interna”.