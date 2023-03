MNN unveils new headquarters

Founded in 1992, the Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) reaches approximately 500,000 cable subscribers throughout Manhattan.

Now, the network officially has a new home.

MNN unveiled its new midtown headquarters at Henry Hall, located at 509 West 38th Street, during a ribbon-cutting on March 15.

The state-of-the-art multimedia space, located on the third and fourth floors of Henry Hall, will offer users professional-grade equipment and technology, including virtual studios, TV and film cameras, lighting systems, editing suites, and broadcast studios.

The new facility is also the home of the NYC Center for Media Education, which provides training in video production, emerging media, editing, podcasting, and broadcasting to underserved students.

“It’s long past time that MNN’s main studios upgrade to a 21st-century media facility with better equipment and services for our community of digital media makers and learners as well as increased broadband accessibility,” said MNN President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Coughlin.

The network runs Manhattan’s public access TV channels and is New York City’s largest media education nonprofit.

The network sold its previous headquarters on West 59th Street to New York City’s Department of Homeless Services and service provider Project Renewal in a unique transaction designed to benefit homeless women who are also entrepreneurs. In addition to the new site at Henry Hall, MNN operates a group of studios at the El Barrio Firehouse Community Media Center in East Harlem.

Through a partnership with more than 100 Manhattan community-based organizations, MNN also produces the cable and digital channel NYXT.nyc, which spotlights volunteer opportunities at nonprofits serving diverse neighborhoods.

The network celebrated its new home with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and other city officials.

Adams commended MNN for giving underserved New Yorkers a voice and airing programming intended to uplift communities that traditional media outlets might ignore.

“We have to push back on what is being fed to our neighborhoods, and MNN is a way of doing so. We must lift up all of our public access channels because you’re going to tell the truth the way it is,” Adams said. “The power of where we go lies in public media.”

For more, please visit mnn.org.