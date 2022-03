Mission: Marijuana

New organization focuses on Latinos in cannabis

By Gregg McQueen

“[We are] trying to ensure that Latinos are involved in every aspect of the industry,” said Jeffrey García (center).

When New York State passed legislation last year that legalized cannabis for adult use, state officials promised an equity program that would engage individuals disproportionately affected by enforcement of past marijuana laws.

Now, as the state prepares to roll out rules and regulations to guide the burgeoning industry, a newly formed organization is poised to ensure that New York’s Hispanic communities have a seat at the table.

The Latino Cannabis Association (LCA) was launched in November 2021 to assist Latino applicants for licenses within the new adult-use cannabis industry in New York. The group also plans to bring together political and business leaders to ensure that Latino communities have an equitable share in the industry.

The LCA’s advisory board includes individuals with expertise in the legal cannabis industry within other states.

So far, the LCA has enrolled 25 member applicants, who will eventually be applying for licenses across every aspect of the cannabis supply chain, including cultivation, delivery, dispensaries, and consumption lounges.

“Based on projections, a healthy cannabis business could bring in hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in revenue streams into these communities, just within the Latino ecosystem we have,” said LCA President Jeffrey García.

“Our association is trying to ensure that Latinos are involved in every aspect of the industry,” said García, who is immediate past president of the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Association. “We’re looking to use Latino architects, Latino lawyers, contractors.”

The Association recently hosted a series of informal meetings to encourage interest and dialogue around the new industry.

In 2020, cannabis sales in the U.S. surpassed $17.5 billion, as 36 states now allow legal sales of marijuana.

However, less than 6 percent of business owners in the legal cannabis industry are Latino, according to data from the National Hispanic Cannabis Council.

“We’re looking to change that,” said García.

To become an LCA member, applicants must be of Latino descent. Most are from neighborhoods in New York City that have been affected by the past criminalization of marijuana use, García said.

“Many Latinos were heavily impacted by the war on drugs. I think a lot of times that is forgotten,” he said. “Many Latinos came to the country and did not have legal status, so they would get arrested and then deported for their offenses. So, it was a double-whammy for them to get arrested, taken away from their families, and then get deported once they served their time.”

“The idea is that Latinos can now get their due. The state has the chance to right a lot of the wrongs from the past,” García added.

In March 2021, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that made it legal for New Yorkers 21 and older to smoke or consume marijuana and related products.

Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright was named to the position in September 2021.

The bill permits people with medical conditions to access medical marijuana and permit home cultivation of cannabis for patients. In addition, it created automatic expungement of criminal records or resentencing for anyone with a previous marijuana conviction that would now be legal under the law.

Upon passage of the bill, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called the legislation “a momentous first step in addressing the racial disparities caused by the war on drugs that has plagued our state for too long.”

A state agency, known as the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), was established to create a regulatory framework and will eventually issue licenses for marijuana producers, distributors, and retailers.

The OCM’s stated goal is to grant 50 percent of licenses to go to a minority- or woman-owned business enterprise, or distressed farmers or service-disabled veterans.

In February, Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation to allow hemp farmers in the state to legally grow marijuana for the marketplace.

While there is no specific timeline for the OCM to issue regulations, García said he hoped for preliminary rules to be issued sometime in March.

“That’s the ideal situation,” he said. “The Office of Cannabis Management has said it’s an 18-month process, so we’re working under that timeframe.”

The timelines for rolling out licenses became delayed because Cuomo resigned from office before appointing anyone to the Cannabis Control Board, a five-member body that will oversee the OCM.

Appointments did not occur until Hochul replaced Cuomo as Governor.

“This is a multi-billion-dollar industry,” said García.

At a February 24 virtual presentation, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright, who was named by Hochul to the position in September 2021, laid out a general plan for OCM’s next steps.

“While we want to get the market up and running as quickly as possible, it’s really critical that we take the time necessary to get it right,” Wright said.

“We expect we will start seeing these regulations for adult use cannabis businesses in the late winter, early spring. Regulations will provide a first look at what applicants need in order to apply,” she said. “Once we release the regulations for the adult use program, there will be a 60-day period for public comment. Then comments will be reviewed, and regulations amended as necessary. Thereafter, we will be in a position to begin accepting applications.”

García explained that the LCA is doing background work to be able to help applicants when regulations are issued.

“Our team has extensive knowledge of how things have been in other states,” he said.

“This is a multi-billion-dollar industry,” said García. “It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of compliance. We want to prepare our members for whatever comes their way.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation to allow hemp farmers to legally grow marijuana for the marketplace.

He explained that the Association would lobby for certain laws to help new marijuana-related business owners in New York.

“We understand that taxation is a big thing,” noted García. “We hear from California and other states that taxation has really hurt the legal adult-use cannabis industry and has given a lot of accessibility for that black market to exist because they’ve made it arduous on businesses.”

“While we understand that will be good for the state, perhaps they should consider forgoing any type of taxation in the first year to help these businesses get off the ground,” he said. “Some federal banking laws could really help the industry as well.”

García remained hopeful that the state would honor its commitment to have minority communities play an integral role in the legal cannabis trade.

“Our members are people from the communities that saw the impact of the war on drugs and want to get their fair chance at licenses,” he said.

“Many of them are already business owners who already have the knowledge on how to get businesses off the ground,” said García. “What they need is the support and the access to make sure they are being treated equitably. That’s our number one goal.”

For more, please visit latinocannabis.org.