Minouche Shafik named new Columbia University president
Minouche Shafik nombrada nueva presidenta de la Universidad de Columbia
Minouche Shafik named new Columbia University president
By Gregg McQueen
Columbia University will be led by a female president for the first time in its 269-year history.
Nemat “Minouche” Shafik, a leading economist whose career has focused on public policy and academia, will become the 20th president of Columbia University as of July 1.
Shafik will replace Lee C. Bollinger, who announced that he would step down as Columbia’s president at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after 20 years in the role.
The Columbia Board of Trustees announced Shafik’s appointment on January 18.
She has led the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) since 2017, where she also became the first female president there.
At a Columbia event to announce her appointment, Shafik remarked that all of human progress throughout history is connected to advances in education.
“For me, attracting and retaining the world’s greatest scholars is the foundation on which everything else is built. Great teaching, great research, social impact, reputation and philanthropy,” she said.
Columbia University conducted an extensive, worldwide search for Bollinger’s replacement that invested more than 400 hours of meetings over the course of six months, said Jonathan Lavine, chair of the Columbia Board of Trustees,
“What set Minouche apart as a candidate is her unshakable confidence in the vital role institutions of higher education can and must play in solving the world’s most complex problems,” Lavine said.
Lavine saluted Bollinger for spearheading Columbia’s investments in science, medicine, humanities and social science, and for expanding Columbia’s physical space during his tenure.
“We would not be the university we are today without the work [Bollinger has] done in the past 20 years,” Lavine said.
Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Shafik fled the country during President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s nationalization program and came to the U.S. at age four.
She began her professional career at the World Bank, becoming its youngest-ever vice president at the age of 36. She later served as Permanent Secretary of the U.K.’s Department for International Development, where she led an overhaul in British foreign aid, as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund during the European debt crisis, and as Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.
“One of the things that attracted me so much to Columbia is the commitment to the notion that universities can and must engage beyond their walls,” Shafik said.
“We are at a moment in history when universities need to be both scholarly and relevant,” she said.
Shafik vowed that Columbia would engage with the surrounding community and also position itself as a university that is “of the world and for the world, as many of the world’s biggest problems require a global perspective.”
“The determination to increase the diversity of people and ideas and lived experiences at Columbia is in my view, more critical than ever,” she said.
In a statement, Bollinger said of his successor, “I feel like, if I had looked all over the world for the best person to next lead Columbia, I would have chosen Minouche Shafik.”
“Her expertise, her experiences — both personal and professional — and her general outlook on academic and public life make her an inspired appointment,” Bollinger said. “I offer her my warmest congratulations and very best wishes as she takes on what I believe to be the best job in the world.”
For more information, visit www.columbia.edu.
Minouche Shafik nombrada nueva presidenta de la Universidad de Columbia
Por Gregg McQueen
La Universidad de Columbia será dirigida por una presidenta por primera vez en sus 269 años de historia.
Nemat “Minouche” Shafik, una destacada economista cuya carrera se ha centrado en las políticas públicas y el mundo académico, se convertirá en la vigésima presidenta de la Universidad de Columbia a partir del 1 de julio.
Shafik sustituirá a Lee C. Bollinger, quien anunció que dejaría la presidencia de Columbia a finales del curso académico 2022-2023 tras 20 años en el cargo.
La Junta Directiva de Columbia anunció el nombramiento de Shafik el 18 de enero.
Ha dirigido la London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) desde 2017, donde también se convirtió en la primera mujer presidenta.
En un acto en Columbia para anunciar su nombramiento, Shafik comentó que todo el progreso humano a lo largo de la historia está conectado con los avances en educación.
“Para mí, atraer y retener a los mejores académicos del mundo es la base sobre la que se construye todo lo demás. Gran enseñanza, gran investigación, impacto social, reputación y filantropía”, afirmó.
La Universidad de Columbia llevó a cabo una exhaustiva búsqueda mundial del sustituto de Bollinger en la que se invirtieron más de 400 horas de reuniones a lo largo de seis meses, dijo Jonathan Lavine, presidente de la Junta Directiva de Columbia,
“Lo que distingue a Minouche como candidata es su confianza inquebrantable en el papel vital que las instituciones de enseñanza superior pueden y deben desempeñar en la resolución de los problemas más complejos del mundo”, afirmó Lavine.
Lavine elogió a Bollinger por encabezar las inversiones de Columbia en ciencia, medicina, humanidades y ciencias sociales, y por ampliar el espacio físico de Columbia durante su mandato.
“No seríamos la universidad que somos hoy sin el trabajo que [Bollinger] ha hecho en los últimos 20 años”, dijo Lavine.
Nacida en Alejandría (Egipto), Shafik huyó del país durante el programa de nacionalización del presidente Gamal Abdel Nasser y llegó a Estados Unidos a los cuatro años.
Comenzó su carrera profesional en el Banco Mundial, del que llegó a ser la vicepresidenta más joven a los 36 años. Posteriormente fue secretaria permanente del Departamento de Desarrollo Internacional del Reino Unido, donde dirigió una reforma de la ayuda exterior británica, fue directora adjunta del Fondo Monetario Internacional durante la crisis de la deuda europea y gobernadora adjunta del Banco de Inglaterra.
“Una de las cosas que más me atrajo de Columbia es su compromiso con la idea de que las universidades pueden y deben ir más allá de sus muros”, dijo Shafik.
“Nos encontramos en un momento de la historia en el que las universidades deben ser académicas y relevantes”, añadió.
Shafik prometió que Columbia se comprometerá con la comunidad circundante y también se posicionará como una universidad que es “del mundo y para el mundo, ya que muchos de los mayores problemas del mundo requieren una perspectiva global”.
“La determinación de aumentar la diversidad de personas, ideas y experiencias vividas en Columbia es, en mi opinión, más crítica que nunca”, dijo.
En un comunicado, Bollinger dijo sobre su sucesora: “Siento que, si hubiera buscado por todo el mundo a la mejor persona para dirigir Columbia, habría elegido a Minouche Shafik”.
“Sus conocimientos, sus experiencias -tanto personales como profesionales- y su visión general de la vida académica y pública hacen de ella un nombramiento inspirado”, dijo Bollinger. “Le doy mi más sincera enhorabuena y le deseo lo mejor al asumir el que creo que es el mejor puesto del mundo”.
Para obtener más información, visite www.columbia.edu.