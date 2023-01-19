Minouche Shafik named new Columbia University president

By Gregg McQueen

Columbia University will be led by a female president for the first time in its 269-year history.

Nemat “Minouche” Shafik, a leading economist whose career has focused on public policy and academia, will become the 20th president of Columbia University as of July 1.

Shafik will replace Lee C. Bollinger, who announced that he would step down as Columbia’s president at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after 20 years in the role.

The Columbia Board of Trustees announced Shafik’s appointment on January 18.

She has led the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) since 2017, where she also became the first female president there.

At a Columbia event to announce her appointment, Shafik remarked that all of human progress throughout history is connected to advances in education.

“For me, attracting and retaining the world’s greatest scholars is the foundation on which everything else is built. Great teaching, great research, social impact, reputation and philanthropy,” she said.

Columbia University conducted an extensive, worldwide search for Bollinger’s replacement that invested more than 400 hours of meetings over the course of six months, said Jonathan Lavine, chair of the Columbia Board of Trustees,

“What set Minouche apart as a candidate is her unshakable confidence in the vital role institutions of higher education can and must play in solving the world’s most complex problems,” Lavine said.

Lavine saluted Bollinger for spearheading Columbia’s investments in science, medicine, humanities and social science, and for expanding Columbia’s physical space during his tenure.

“We would not be the university we are today without the work [Bollinger has] done in the past 20 years,” Lavine said.

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Shafik fled the country during President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s nationalization program and came to the U.S. at age four.

She began her professional career at the World Bank, becoming its youngest-ever vice president at the age of 36. She later served as Permanent Secretary of the U.K.’s Department for International Development, where she led an overhaul in British foreign aid, as Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund during the European debt crisis, and as Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.

“One of the things that attracted me so much to Columbia is the commitment to the notion that universities can and must engage beyond their walls,” Shafik said.

“We are at a moment in history when universities need to be both scholarly and relevant,” she said.

Shafik vowed that Columbia would engage with the surrounding community and also position itself as a university that is “of the world and for the world, as many of the world’s biggest problems require a global perspective.”

“The determination to increase the diversity of people and ideas and lived experiences at Columbia is in my view, more critical than ever,” she said.

In a statement, Bollinger said of his successor, “I feel like, if I had looked all over the world for the best person to next lead Columbia, I would have chosen Minouche Shafik.”

“Her expertise, her experiences — both personal and professional — and her general outlook on academic and public life make her an inspired appointment,” Bollinger said. “I offer her my warmest congratulations and very best wishes as she takes on what I believe to be the best job in the world.”

