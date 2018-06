Mind the Business

It’s a windfall for the smalls.

Local small businesses can now apply for a share of $1.8 million in grant funding and advice to address neighborhood changes, including rising real estate costs, through the Department of Small Business Services (SBS).

Titled “Love Your Local,” the initiative is intended to provide longstanding, non-franchise small businesses from across the five boroughs the opportunity to receive up to $90,000 in grant awards.

Selected businesses will use grant awards to cover the costs of projects recommended following in-depth business consultations delivered by industry experts.

The grants are the second phase of “NYC Love your Local,” which celebrates the small businesses that enrich neighborhoods across the city.

Since the launch of Phase One in February 2017, New Yorkers have shared nearly 2,000 of their favorite small businesses to the interactive, “NYC Love Your Local” online map to promote shopping locally.

Phase One was marked by a $400,000 marketing and ad campaign aimed at celebrating the city’s independent, small businesses and encouraging New Yorkers to shop locally. New Yorkers were asked to share their favorite small business on an interactive, online map so that these businesses can be discovered by other friends and neighbors. Once shared, businesses were prompted to apply for grants during this next phase of the initiative. New Yorkers were also encouraged to share why they love their favorite local business on social media by using the hashtag #LoveYourLocalNYC.

“New Yorkers love their mom and pop shops, and the proof is in the overwhelming support for these businesses on our ‘NYC Love Your Local’ interactive map and social media campaign,” said SBS Commissioner Gregg Bishop.

“NYC Love Your Local” grants are open to small businesses operating for at least three years in New York City’s five boroughs. Selected businesses will receive up to 20 hours of in-depth consultations from industry experts to determine how best to adapt to rising real estate costs. Eligible business improvement projects may include:

Improving operations;

Recruiting and training employees;

Updating technology;

Enhancing the business location; or

Improving financial management.

20 awardees will be selected for the first round of “NYC Love Your Local” grants this September. Interested businesses can apply now at nyc.gov/loveyourlocal. Applications will be open through July 17th, 2018.

Grant awards are funded in part by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

“New York City’s economy is thriving, and small businesses have always been critical to that success,” said James Patchett, NYCEDC President and CEO. “NYCEDC is proud to support the ‘Love Your Local’ initiative, which help our small businesses grow and create jobs in their neighborhoods.”

For more information on all SBS services, go to nyc.gov/sbs or call 311.