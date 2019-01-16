- English
- Español
Miles ahead
Robert Jackson takes oath of office as State Senator
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Eric McNatt
The Marathon Man is back.
Amidst a crowd of elated voters and elected officials, Robert Jackson was sworn in as State Senator at a community ceremony held at City College’s Great Hall on Sun., Jan. 13th.
Prior to serving in the Senate, Jackson represented Northern Manhattan in the City Council for nine years. Before that, he co-founded the nonprofit organization Campaign for Fiscal Equity (CFE). CFE filed a constitutional challenge in 1993 declaring the state was underfunding New York City public schools.
Jackson, parents and education advocates walked from New York to Albany in 2003 to call attention to the cause. The 13-year lawsuit ultimately succeeded and the state was ordered to pay upwards of $7 billion annually to fund city schools. Yet state budget cuts have since reduced those numbers to the pre-lawsuit levels.
In 2016, Jackson made the 150-mile walk again. “Our message to the governor and the state legislature is this: give us our money. Our children need a good education, and it takes money to do that,” he said at the time.
On Sunday, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson joked, “I ran three miles at the gym the other night as part of my New Year’s resolution. Three. I thought that was awesome. I was telling everyone, I was tweeting about it. I told my mom,” he said.
“I don’t even think he had headphones on,” he said of Jackson.
The newly minted State Senator laid out a broad agenda that included election and ethics reform, protecting tenants, preserving affordable housing and rent law reform.
“We have a lot to do,” Jackson said.
He called on the State to finally pass the DREAM Act and the Climate and Community Protection Act. “We must finally meet the commitment of the Campaign for Fiscal Equity and fully fund our public schools,” he said.
He said, “I believe we can do all of this. I know we can meet these challenges because I have seen how much we as New Yorkers can accomplish when we work together.”
Jackson also spoke movingly of his family. His mother Zelma was the first person in his family who had the right to vote. The great granddaughter of slaves, she moved to New York from Georgia. His father was a Chinese immigrant. As a child he sold newspapers to help support his impoverished family. He said he wouldn’t be at the podium if it were not for Irwin Goldberg, the track coach at Benjamin Franklin High School, who made sure he went to college. Because state universities were free at the time, he was able to attend State University of New York at New Paltz.
Jackson said he stood on the shoulders of leaders like former Mayor David Dinkins and former Congressman Charlie Rangel (who were both present) and credited the late Denny Farrell and Stanley Michels for their help.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, who called Jackson “Marathon Man,” said he was honored to work with the Senator on many issues in the City Council, “including making sure that our youngest children got childcare,” he said. Calling Jackson a man of vision, the Mayor said, “He believed that we could have a Democratic party that was actually a Democratic party,” referencing the Independent Democratic Caucus (IDC) members who were voted out of power.
“We are looking for some great achievements, and are going to start with early voting tomorrow,” said Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the new Senate Majority Leader, who welcomed Jackson to the Senate. “And we are just going to keep rolling it out.”
Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said he was “the happiest man here,” and called Jackson the “godfather” of the CFE.
“Amazing things are going to happen” in Albany, predicted the Assembly Speaker. “We are going to get started quickly,” he said. “I cannot wait for the debate on education funding. There will be no louder voice than our new senator.”
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “It’s a great day for Action Jackson.”
“What a great story he has. It’s an American story,” said Schumer, adding, “I don’t want to make this political, but I will say one thing; the symbol of America should continue to be the Statue of Liberty, not a 30-foot wall.”
City Comptroller Scott Stringer echoed those sentiments and said the stakes during the past election were never higher. “Believe it or not, we came to terms with the fact that we are actually electing Democrats who would then caucus with Republicans and would keep progress from happening in Albany,” he said. “What Bob Jackson accomplished is something few people do. You not only protect and lift up your district but you changed the course of history.”
Johanna García said Jackson had long made education a priority. Garcia, President of Community Education Council for District 6, said, “The day that Robert got elected, parents and advocates breathed a sigh of relief. We said ‘Finally.’”
Jackson ended the day with a call for unity, saying, “Instead of looking out for ourselves, we look out for each other.” He quoted another Senator from New York, Robert Kennedy, who said, “All great questions must be raised by great voices, and the greatest voice is the voice of the people—speaking out.”
To reach the office of State Senator Robert Jackson, please call 212.544.0173 or visit nysenate.gov/senators/robert-jackson.
Millas de ventaja
Robert Jackson presta juramento como senador estatal
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Eric McNatt
El hombre maratón está de vuelta.
En medio de una multitud de votantes eufóricos y funcionarios electos, Robert Jackson fue juramentado como senador estatal en una ceremonia comunitaria celebrada en el Gran Salón del City College el domingo 13 de enero.
Antes de servir en el Senado, Jackson representó al Norte de Manhattan en el Concejo Municipal durante nueve años. Antes de eso, fue cofundador de la organización sin fines de lucro Campaña por la Equidad Fiscal (CFE, por sus siglas en inglés). CFE presentó un desafío constitucional en 1993 declarando que el estado no estaba financiando las escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Jackson, padres y defensores de la educación caminaron desde Nueva York a Albany en 2003 para llamar la atención sobre la causa. La demanda de 13 años finalmente tuvo éxito y se le ordenó al estado pagar más de $7 mil millones de dólares anuales para financiar las escuelas de la ciudad. Sin embargo, los recortes presupuestarios estatales han reducido esos números a los niveles previos a la demanda.
En 2016, Jackson realizó nuevamente la caminata de 150 millas. “Nuestro mensaje para el gobernador y la legislatura del estado es este: dennos nuestro dinero. “Nuestros niños necesitan una buena educación, y se necesita dinero para hacer eso”, dijo en ese momento.
El domingo, el presidente del Concejo Municipal, Corey Johnson, bromeó: “Corrí tres millas en el gimnasio la otra noche como parte de mis propósitos de Año Nuevo. Tres.
Yo pensaba que era genial. Les dije a todos, tuiteé sobre eso. Le dije a mi mamá”, comentó.
“Ni siquiera creo que tuviera auriculares”, dijo sobre Jackson.
El senador estatal, recientemente nombrado, presentó una amplia agenda que incluyó: reforma ética y electoral, protección de los inquilinos, conservación de viviendas asequibles y reforma de la ley de alquileres.
“Tenemos mucho que hacer”, dijo Jackson.
Hizo un llamado al Estado para que finalmente apruebe la Ley DREAM y la Ley de Protección del Clima y la Comunidad. “Finalmente debemos cumplir con el compromiso de la Campaña por la Equidad Fiscal (CFE, por sus siglas en inglés) y financiar completamente nuestras escuelas públicas”, dijo.
Él dijo: “Creo que podemos hacer todo esto. Sé que podemos enfrentar estos desafíos porque he visto cuánto podemos lograr nosotros, como neoyorquinos, cuando trabajamos juntos”.
Jackson también habló de forma conmovedora sobre su familia. Su madre, Zelma, fue la primera persona en su familia que tuvo derecho a votar. Bisnieta de esclavos, se mudó a Nueva York desde Georgia. Su padre fue un inmigrante chino. De niño vendió periódicos para ayudar a mantener a su familia empobrecida. Dijo que no estaría en el podio si no fuera por Irwin Goldberg, entrenador de atletismo en la preparatoria Benjamin Franklin, quien se aseguró de que fuera a la universidad. Como las universidades estatales eran gratuitas en ese momento, pudo asistir a la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York en New Paltz.
Jackson dijo haberse levantado sobre los hombros de líderes como el ex alcalde David Dinkins y el ex congresista Charlie Rangel (ambos presentes) y le dio crédito a Denny Farrell y a Stanley Michels por su ayuda.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio, quien también se refirió a Jackson como “el hombre maratón”, dijo que se sentía honrado de trabajar con el senador en muchos asuntos en el Concejo Municipal, “incluso asegurándose de que nuestros niños más pequeños tuvieran servicio de guardería”, dijo. Llamando a Jackson un hombre de visión, el alcalde dijo: “Creía que podríamos tener un partido demócrata que en realidad fuera un partido demócrata”, refiriéndose a los miembros del Caucus Demócrata Independiente (IDC, por sus siglas en inglés), quienes fueron expulsados del poder.
“Estamos buscando algunos grandes logros y vamos a comenzar con la votación temprana mañana”, dijo Andrea Stewart-Cousins, la nueva líder de la mayoría en el Senado, quien dio la bienvenida a Jackson en el Senado. “Y simplemente seguiremos implementando”.
El presidente de la Asamblea, Carl E. Heastie, dijo que era “el hombre más feliz aquí”, y llamó a Jackson el “padrino” de CFE.
“Cosas asombrosas van a suceder” en Albany, predijo el presidente de la Asamblea.
“Vamos a empezar rápidamente”, dijo. “No puedo esperar al debate sobre la financiación de la educación. No habrá voz más alta que la de nuestro nuevo senador”.
El líder de la minoría en el Senado de Estados Unidos, Chuck Schumer, dijo: “Es un gran día para la acción Jackson”.
“Que gran historia tiene él. Es una historia estadounidense”, dijo Schumer, agregando:
“No quiero hacer esto político, pero diré una cosa: el símbolo de Estados Unidos debe seguir siendo la Estatua de la Libertad, no un muro de 30 pies”.
El contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, hizo eco de esos sentimientos y dijo que los riesgos en las elecciones pasadas nunca fueron más altos. “Lo crean o no, llegamos a un acuerdo con el hecho de que en realidad estamos eligiendo a los demócratas que luego se reunirían con los republicanos y evitarían que el progreso sucediera en Albany”, dijo.
“Lo que Bob Jackson logró es algo que pocas personas hacen. No solo proteges y elevas tu distrito, sino que cambias el curso de la historia”.
Johanna García dijo que Jackson siempre había hecho de la educación una prioridad. García, presidenta del Consejo de Educación Comunitaria del Distrito 6, dijo: “El día en que Robert fue electo, los padres y defensores dieron un suspiro de alivio. Dijimos: ¡por fin!”.
Jackson terminó el día con un llamado a la unidad, diciendo: “En lugar de cuidarnos a nosotros mismos, nos cuidamos los unos a los otros”. Citó a otro senador de Nueva York, Robert Kennedy, quien dijo: “Todas las grandes preguntas deben ser planteadas por grandes voces, y la mejor voz es la de la gente dando su opinión”.
Para comunicarse con la oficina del senador estatal Robert Jackson, llame al 212.544.0173 o visite nysenate.gov/senators/robert-jackson.