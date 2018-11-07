Mile after mile, day by day

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When Heidy Pabón crossed the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, she immediately went to the medical tent.

Her chest felt like it was full of fluid.

The Inwood resident had trouble breathing. Her vision was cloudy and she was spitting up blood. The doctors said that would happen.

Pabón said, “I thought I was going to die.”

4:23:57 is a very respectable time for most runners. But it’s even more meaningful when, like Pabón, you are battling breast and throat cancer at age 45 and are just finishing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

One day after the race, Pabón sat at Mr. McGoo’s Pub in the Bronx, celebrating with other members of the Van Cortlandt Track Club.

Pabón’s doctors advised against running the marathon. Her platelet levels and red blood cell counts are low. They asked why she would even consider it.

“I’m doing it for all of the people who are suffering from cancer,” Pabón said. “With the grace of God, I’m going to run. And I’m doing it for all of the other kind people here today.”

Pabón probably couldn’t conceive of not doing it. This was her fifth marathon. She’s been training with the Van Cortlandt Track Club for the past two years, even while in treatment. On the weekends, she ran races, a 5K, a 10K, even a half marathon.

Rick Bloomer, a former Club President, was taking photos at a Queens 10K and saw Pabón passing other runners as she approached the finish line.

“As she gets closer, maybe a half mile or a quarter mile from the finish I could hear her saying, ‘Excuse me, pardon me,’ and she was running past runners because she was just running so hard. I just love that about her,” he said. “Of all of the runners I saw coming through, there was one that was doing that. It was Heidy.”

Bloomer said Pabón makes it a point to be in all of the races. “The club is competitive,” he said. “There are point races where local teams compete with other teams. And she is in every one of those. Not many runners have been able to make it to all of those races. But she’s there. Every time the club needs to be represented, she shows up.”

After one Brooklyn race, the return bus got snarled in traffic. Pabón asked to be dropped off early, so she could get to her waitress job on time. “She couldn’t take the day off. But she still showed up and went all the way to Brooklyn, with a two hour bus ride back after a half marathon and then went to her job immediately. That alone is impressive.”

Running makes you feel better, Bloomer said. It improves moods and can make you feel better if you’re not feeling well. “It’s a runner’s high. It’s a feeling that a lot of people don’t find. It almost becomes like a drug. You need that and when you don’t have it, you feel uncomfortable.”

“Some people have reasons not to run,” Bloomer said. “Heidy knows that her condition is a reason to run.”

But running isn’t the only reason to show up. “At the workouts she knows the people there will be happy to see her. They are inspired by her. That has to feel good.”

Pabón is one of several Van Cortlandt Track Club members who’ve undergone cancer treatment. Past President Bette Clark ran the New York Marathon, her first, at age 50. A few months later, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

“The very first question I asked my doctor—because I was a crazy runner, like all of us—was do you think I can run the Boston Marathon in April?”

“They looked at me like I was crazy. Then they said, well, maybe. I actually picked my surgeon based on her positive attitude.”

Clark didn’t end up running the Boston Marathon that April. She had several surgeries and an intense round of chemotherapy. But she qualified the next year. She’s run 33 marathons since.

“This club is so incredibly supportive and inspiring,” she said and added that her story wasn’t unusual. “We had a runner who is now teaching in China who had thyroid cancer in his teens and 20’s. He was on medication for the rest of his life. And he was a really active runner.”

Seeing this made Clark think anything was possible. “When I got through it all, I ended up wanting to help as many people as I could.” Clark is on the board AKTIV Against Cancer, a group founded by nine-time New York City Marathon winner Grete Waitz, that promotes physical activity for cancer patients. Waitz was the first woman to run a marathon in less than two and half hours and won more New York City Marathons than any other runner. She died of cancer in 2011.

This year, Clark, 63, ran her 10th New York Marathon in 4:04. “It was slower for me than usual,” she said. “I really cramped up. I usually run 3:45 or 3:50.”

There are many benefits to being at the Van Cortlandt Track Club, she added. While there is a lot of research to show that physical activity is good for cancer patients, the emotional support and the feeling of belonging to a team is also important. “Knowing you have this family behind you is pretty remarkable.”

Bloomer said Pabón isn’t given any special treatment. “If you look around,” he said, gesturing at the other runners gathered at the pub, “you’ll see different races, different sexual orientations, different ages, everything. But in this setting we’re all just runners.”

Pabón said getting to the finish line this year was an unexpected victory – and one to relish.

“Given everything that is going on in my body, I never expected to finish the race,” said Pabón. “When I found out I had cancer, it was hard to believe. I’m just living day to day. Whenever my time comes, I just want to be happy. You never know what opportunities are presented to you.”

For more information on the Van Cortlandt Track Club, please visit vctc.org.