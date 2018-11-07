Story by Sherry Mazzocchi When Heidy Pabón crossed the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, she immediately went to the medical tent. Her chest felt like it was full of fluid. The Inwood resident had trouble breathing. Her vision was cloudy and she was spitting up blood. The doctors said that would happen. Pabón said, “I thought I was going to die.” 4:23:57 is a very respectable time for most runners. But it’s even more meaningful when, like Pabón, you are battling breast and throat cancer at age 45 and are just finishing chemotherapy and radiation treatment. One day after the race, Pabón sat at Mr. McGoo’s Pub in the Bronx, celebrating with other members of the Van Cortlandt Track Club. Pabón’s doctors advised against running the marathon. Her platelet levels and red blood cell counts are low. Mile after mile, day by day
Milla tras milla, día a día
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
When Heidy Pabón crossed the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, she immediately went to the medical tent.
Her chest felt like it was full of fluid.
The Inwood resident had trouble breathing. Her vision was cloudy and she was spitting up blood. The doctors said that would happen.
Pabón said, “I thought I was going to die.”
4:23:57 is a very respectable time for most runners. But it’s even more meaningful when, like Pabón, you are battling breast and throat cancer at age 45 and are just finishing chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
One day after the race, Pabón sat at Mr. McGoo’s Pub in the Bronx, celebrating with other members of the Van Cortlandt Track Club.
Pabón’s doctors advised against running the marathon. Her platelet levels and red blood cell counts are low. They asked why she would even consider it.
“I’m doing it for all of the people who are suffering from cancer,” Pabón said. “With the grace of God, I’m going to run. And I’m doing it for all of the other kind people here today.”
Pabón probably couldn’t conceive of not doing it. This was her fifth marathon. She’s been training with the Van Cortlandt Track Club for the past two years, even while in treatment. On the weekends, she ran races, a 5K, a 10K, even a half marathon.
Rick Bloomer, a former Club President, was taking photos at a Queens 10K and saw Pabón passing other runners as she approached the finish line.
“As she gets closer, maybe a half mile or a quarter mile from the finish I could hear her saying, ‘Excuse me, pardon me,’ and she was running past runners because she was just running so hard. I just love that about her,” he said. “Of all of the runners I saw coming through, there was one that was doing that. It was Heidy.”
Bloomer said Pabón makes it a point to be in all of the races. “The club is competitive,” he said. “There are point races where local teams compete with other teams. And she is in every one of those. Not many runners have been able to make it to all of those races. But she’s there. Every time the club needs to be represented, she shows up.”
After one Brooklyn race, the return bus got snarled in traffic. Pabón asked to be dropped off early, so she could get to her waitress job on time. “She couldn’t take the day off. But she still showed up and went all the way to Brooklyn, with a two hour bus ride back after a half marathon and then went to her job immediately. That alone is impressive.”
Running makes you feel better, Bloomer said. It improves moods and can make you feel better if you’re not feeling well. “It’s a runner’s high. It’s a feeling that a lot of people don’t find. It almost becomes like a drug. You need that and when you don’t have it, you feel uncomfortable.”
“Some people have reasons not to run,” Bloomer said. “Heidy knows that her condition is a reason to run.”
But running isn’t the only reason to show up. “At the workouts she knows the people there will be happy to see her. They are inspired by her. That has to feel good.”
Pabón is one of several Van Cortlandt Track Club members who’ve undergone cancer treatment. Past President Bette Clark ran the New York Marathon, her first, at age 50. A few months later, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.
“The very first question I asked my doctor—because I was a crazy runner, like all of us—was do you think I can run the Boston Marathon in April?”
“They looked at me like I was crazy. Then they said, well, maybe. I actually picked my surgeon based on her positive attitude.”
Clark didn’t end up running the Boston Marathon that April. She had several surgeries and an intense round of chemotherapy. But she qualified the next year. She’s run 33 marathons since.
“This club is so incredibly supportive and inspiring,” she said and added that her story wasn’t unusual. “We had a runner who is now teaching in China who had thyroid cancer in his teens and 20’s. He was on medication for the rest of his life. And he was a really active runner.”
Seeing this made Clark think anything was possible. “When I got through it all, I ended up wanting to help as many people as I could.” Clark is on the board AKTIV Against Cancer, a group founded by nine-time New York City Marathon winner Grete Waitz, that promotes physical activity for cancer patients. Waitz was the first woman to run a marathon in less than two and half hours and won more New York City Marathons than any other runner. She died of cancer in 2011.
This year, Clark, 63, ran her 10th New York Marathon in 4:04. “It was slower for me than usual,” she said. “I really cramped up. I usually run 3:45 or 3:50.”
There are many benefits to being at the Van Cortlandt Track Club, she added. While there is a lot of research to show that physical activity is good for cancer patients, the emotional support and the feeling of belonging to a team is also important. “Knowing you have this family behind you is pretty remarkable.”
Bloomer said Pabón isn’t given any special treatment. “If you look around,” he said, gesturing at the other runners gathered at the pub, “you’ll see different races, different sexual orientations, different ages, everything. But in this setting we’re all just runners.”
Pabón said getting to the finish line this year was an unexpected victory – and one to relish.
“Given everything that is going on in my body, I never expected to finish the race,” said Pabón. “When I found out I had cancer, it was hard to believe. I’m just living day to day. Whenever my time comes, I just want to be happy. You never know what opportunities are presented to you.”
For more information on the Van Cortlandt Track Club, please visit vctc.org.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando Heidy Pabón cruzó la línea de meta de la maratón TCS de la Ciudad de Nueva York el domingo 4 de noviembre, inmediatamente se dirigió a la tienda médica.
Su pecho se sentía como si estuviera lleno de líquido.
La residente de Inwood tenía problemas para respirar. Su visión estaba nublada y estaba escupiendo sangre. Los doctores le dijeron que eso pasaría.
Pabón dijo: “Pensé que iba a morir”.
4:23:57 es un tiempo muy respetable para la mayoría de los corredores. Pero es aún más significativo cuando, como Pabón, estás luchando contra el cáncer de mama y garganta a los 45 años y apenas estás terminando la quimioterapia y el tratamiento de radiación.
Un día después de la carrera, Pabón se sentó en el Pub Mr. McGoo’s en el Bronx, celebrando con otros miembros del Club de Pista Van Cortlandt.
Los médicos de Pabón le aconsejaron no correr la maratón. Sus niveles de plaquetas y su recuento de glóbulos rojos son bajos. Le preguntaron por qué siquiera lo consideraba.
“Lo estoy haciendo por todas las personas que padecen cáncer”, dijo Pabón. “Con la gracia de Dios, voy a correr. Y lo estoy haciendo por todos los demás tipos de personas aquí hoy”.
Pabón probablemente no podría concebir no hacerlo. Esta fue su quinta maratón. Ella ha estado entrenando con el Club de Pista Van Cortlandt durante los últimos dos años, incluso durante el tratamiento. Durante los fines de semana corrió carreras, una de 5K, una de 10K e incluso media maratón.
Rick Bloomer, ex presidente del club, estaba tomando fotos en la carrera Queens 10K y vio a Pabón pasar a otros corredores cuando se acercaba a la línea de meta.
“Mientras ella se acercaba, tal vez a media milla o un cuarto de milla del final, la oía decir: disculpe, perdóneme, e iba detrás de los participantes porque estaba corriendo tan rápido. Me encanta eso de ella”, dijo. “De todos los corredores que vi pasar, solo una persona estaba haciendo eso: fue Heidy”.
Bloomer dijo que Pabón hace que sea algo importante estar en todas las carreras. “El club es competitivo”, dijo. “Hay carreras puntuales donde los equipos locales compiten con otros, y ella está en cada uno de esos. No muchos corredores han podido llegar a todas esas carreras. Pero ella está ahí. Cada vez que el club necesita ser representado, ella aparece”.
Después de una carrera en Brooklyn, el autobús de vuelta quedó atascado en el tráfico. Pabón pidió que la dejaran temprano para poder llegar a tiempo a su trabajo de camarera. “Ella no pudo tomarse el día libre, pero se presentó y llegó hasta Brooklyn, con un viaje en autobús de dos horas de vuelta después de una media maratón y luego fue a su trabajo de inmediato. Eso por sí mismo es impresionante”.
Correr te hace sentir mejor, dijo Bloomer. Mejora el estado de ánimo y puede hacerte sentir mejor si no te sientes bien. “Es un subidón de corredor. Es un sentimiento que mucha gente no encuentra. Casi se vuelve como una droga. Lo necesitas y cuando no lo tienes, te sientes incómodo”.
“Algunas personas tienen razones para no correr”, dijo Bloomer. “Heidy sabe que su condición es una razón para correr”.
Pero correr no es la única razón para aparecer. “En los entrenamientos ella sabe que la gente estará feliz de verla. Se inspiran en ella. Eso tiene que sentirse bien”.
Pabón es uno de los varios miembros del Club de Pista Van Cortlandt que se han sometido a un tratamiento contra el cáncer. La ex presidenta Bette Clark corrió la maratón de Nueva York, la primera, a los 50 años. Unos meses más tarde, le diagnosticaron una forma agresiva de cáncer de mama.
“La primera pregunta que le hice a mi médico, porque era una loca corredora, como todos nosotros, fue si creía que podría correr el maratón de Boston en abril”.
“Me miraron como si estuviera loca. Entonces dijeron, bueno, tal vez”. De hecho, elegí a mi cirujano por su actitud positiva.
Clark no terminó corriendo la maratón de Boston en abril. Ella tuvo varias cirugías y una intensa ronda de quimioterapia, pero calificó al año siguiente. Ha corrido 33 maratones desde entonces.
“Este club es increíblemente alentador e inspirador”, dijo, y agregó que su historia no era tan inusual. “Teníamos un corredor que ahora está enseñando en China y que tuvo cáncer de tiroides en su adolescencia y en sus años veinte. Estuvo tomando medicamentos por el resto de su vida, y fue un corredor muy activo”.
Ver esto hizo que Clark pensara que todo era posible. “Cuando superé todo esto, terminé queriendo ayudar a tantas personas como pudiera”. Clark está en la junta directiva de AKTIV Contra el Cáncer, un grupo fundado por la ganadora de nueve maratones de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Grete Waitz, que promueve la actividad física para los pacientes con cáncer. Waitz fue la primera mujer en correr una maratón en menos de dos horas y media y ganó más maratones de la ciudad de Nueva York que cualquier otro corredor. Ella murió de cáncer en 2011.
Este año, Clark, de 63 años, corrió su décima Maratón de Nueva York en 4:04. “Fue más lento para mí de lo habitual”, dijo. “Realmente me acalambré. Por lo general corro en 3:45 o 3:50”.
Hay muchos beneficios de estar en el Club de Pista Van Cortlandt, agregó. Si bien hay mucha investigación para demostrar que la actividad física es buena para los pacientes con cáncer, el apoyo emocional y el sentimiento de pertenencia a un equipo también son importantes. “Saber que tienes a esta familia detrás de ti es bastante notable”.
Bloomer dijo que a Pabón no se le da ningún tratamiento especial. “Si miras a tu alrededor”, dijo, señalando a los otros corredores reunidos en el pub, “verás diferentes razas, diferentes orientaciones sexuales, diferentes edades, todo. Pero en este contexto, todos somos solo corredores”.
Pabón comentó que llegar a la línea de meta este año fue una victoria inesperada, y una de las mejores.
“Dado todo lo que está pasando en mi cuerpo, nunca esperé terminar la carrera”, dijo. “Cuando descubrí que tenía cáncer, fue difícil de creer. Solo estoy viviendo el día a día. Cada vez que llega mi hora, solo quiero ser feliz. Nunca sabes qué oportunidades se te presentarán”.
Para obtener más información sobre el Club de Pista Van Cortlandt, visite vctc.org.