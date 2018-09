Migrant farm workers file class-action lawsuit

Story by Gregg McQueen

The Worker Justice Center of New York has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on behalf of migrant farm workers who were formerly employed by W.D. Henry & Sons, an upstate produce company.

The workers, all residents of Villalba, Puerto Rico, were seasonal employees who traveled each year at their own expense to Eden, New York, to work in the company’s fields and packing facilities.

Beginning in 2016, W.D. Henry & Sons began to take steps to replace the Puerto Rican employees with temporary foreign guest workers under the H-2A visa program, according to court documents.

Under federal law, agricultural employers are prohibited from displacing U.S. workers in favor of foreign guest workers.

Five former workers are named in the lawsuit, which was brought on behalf of over 60 other Puerto Rican laborers who claim they were similarly discriminated against.

The lawsuit alleges that W.D. Henry & Sons violated federal H-2A regulations, the Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and New York Labor Law.

“The company started drastically reducing their hours,” said John Marsella, Staff Attorney for the Worker Justice Center of New York, a nonprofit that provides legal help for agricultural and other low wage workers. “We have some who flew to New York and went to the farm and were told that there was no work for them anymore.”

According to court documents, some farm workers involved in the lawsuit were evicted from their housing in order to make room for H-2A guest workers. Also, the employer withheld wages and coerced Puerto Rican workers into signing false declarations that purportedly indicated they were abandoning their employment, Marsella said.

“They didn’t understand what they were signing,” he remarked.

The lawsuit was filed on September 14 in U.S. District Court.

W.D. Henry & Sons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marsella suggested that agricultural employers are opting to employ H-2A guest workers instead of domestic U.S. workers, as they are more easily exploitable.

“Guest worker visas are tied to one employer, so they can’t work for anybody else,” he said. “It gives the employer a lot of power. An employer can fire the worker at any time. They can report a worker to the government as out of status. It makes them afraid to speak up if they’re treated unfairly.”

Additionally, H-2A workers are not entitled to unemployment insurance benefits, and employers are exempt from paying U.S. Social Security and Medicare taxes for H-2A guest workers.

Marsella said some of the Puerto Rican workers had been employed by W.D. Henry & Sons for nearly 20 years. He said the company moved to replace the workers at the same time they were dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane María, which ravaged their hometown.

The farm workers needed their jobs more than ever to help support their families, Marsella said.

“Rather than helping these individuals, the employer took the opportunity to get rid of these workers,” he remarked. “They really took advantage of a terrible situation to kick these workers when they are down.”

In the lawsuit, the workers are seeking compensation for lost wages and travel expenses.

For more information, please visit wjcny.org.