Midnight Magic

Indoor dining curfew‎ extended

‎Make it another (hour).

New York State extended its indoor dining curfew until midnight.

Effective April 19, the state’s Covid-related curfew for restaurants and bars has been extended by one hour from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

The curfew for catered events has also been extended by an hour, from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Cuomo said the restrictions have been loosened as statewide Covid hospitalizations have dipped below 4,000 for the first time since December and the statewide positivity rate has reached its lowest point since November.

At a press conference, Cuomo said more constraints could be lifted as virus case rates continue to drop, but stressed that the state must strike the right balance.

“We have to get people vaccinated. We have to maintain discipline on the restrictions,” Cuomo said. “Let’s crush Covid before a variant kicks in, before anything else happens and that’s how we get back to normal.”

In a statement, NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie welcomed the curfew extension and called on the state to lift other restaurant restrictions.

“The extra hour is good news for restaurants, bars and customers, but we need to also lift the rule that prohibits customers from being seated to eat at a bar in NYC, and revisit removing the requirement that a ‘food item’ be served with a drink,” Rigie said.

In March, Cuomo announced that New York City restaurants could increase indoor dining capacity from 35 percent to 50 percent. In areas outside of the city, New York restaurants can now allow 75 percent capacity.

Mayor Bill de Blasio preached caution as it pertains to easing the dining curfew, expressing concern about the rise of variants.

“When it comes to fighting Covid, we have to be really smart about how we relax restrictions. We still are dealing with a really huge challenge with the variants,” de Blasio said.

“When we see an adjustment like this, let’s see how it goes for a little bit,” he added. “Let’s see what happens out there. Let’s make sure that we’re making decisions based on the data and the science and [that] means you’ve got to give it a little time to see how things work.”