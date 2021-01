Merry in Melrose

‘Twas the kick-off to Christmas.

Toys and flu shots might seem like an unlikely combination – unless you happened upon Melrose Avenue this past Sat., Dec. 19th.

EmblemHealth, the not-for-profit health insurer, participated in a joint toy giveaway and flu clinic together with Medly Pharmacy, a full-service digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery. Also taking part were members of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), and NYPD Police Service Area 7 (PSA 7). Safe social distancing measures were maintained and masks were required.

New, unwrapped toys donated by Toys for Tots were given away to more than 1,500 residents. Dressed in holiday costumes, police officers distributed toys alongside volunteers.

As the country sets daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and layoffs leave millions of people newly unemployed, residents of the Bronx have been particularly impacted. The county has the highest unemployment rate of any county in New York State and more than 60% of its residents rely on Medicaid.

“Bronx families have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and there’s a long list of consequences that come with that, including a holiday season that may look much different than [that of] years past,” said George Hulse, EmblemHealth Vice President and Senior Advisor to the CEO. “I am proud to stand by local leaders in not only influencing more positive health outcomes in our communities but spreading the spirit and giving and care during a time when it’s needed most.”

The event provided access to flu shots through Medly and EmblemHealth, which provides coverage to over 3.2 million members. Both organizations had partnered earlier in the year, including a November food drive in which 1,000 turkeys and holiday food packages were provided to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.



