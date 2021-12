Merry and Bright

Toy drive held for uptown families

By Gregg McQueen

The drive distributed toys to families uptown.

It was Claus en casa.

Santa Claus paid a visit uptown, as the Dominican Women’s Development Center (DWDC) hosted a pre-Christmas toy drive at La Casa del Mofongo on St. Nicholas Avenue.

The event distributed free toys to 200 uptown families and allowed them to visit in person with Santa on Wed., Dec. 22nd.

“Many families are out of work and it’s not easy for them to buy toys,” said DWDC Executive Director Rosita Romero. “It’s important that we’re able to do this so they can use the money for other expenses.”



Photo: G. McQueen Miosotis Cabrera and Rosita Romero pose with Santa.Photo: G. McQueen

Toys were provided by the Miosotis Cabrera Foundation, a charitable organization devoted to assisting children in Washington Heights.

Most of the children receiving toys attend DWDC’s Mama Tingo Child Care Center, which offers a full-day, dual language learning program to local kids.

“The pandemic hit our families very hard. They are tired, physically, emotionally and mentally,” Romero said. “We are very glad that we can provide that piece of mind to parents by providing full child care so they can go to work.”

Over 200 toys were distributed.

For the past seven years, DWDC has partnered with the Foundation on the toy drive.

“It started as a connection to bring good to the community. That’s what’s in the heart of Rosita, and that’s what’s in my heart,” said the Foundation’s founder, Miosotis Cabrera.

In 2020, toys were provided to families at Mama Tingo, Cabrera said, but due to the pandemic, a large-scale event could not be held – and Santa Claus did not take part.

Most of the children receiving toys attend DWDC’s Mama Tingo Child Care Center.

“It brings joy to my heart. We can see their faces this year. Especially when they see Santa, their faces light up with a huge smile,” said Cabrera. “For us, to be able to do this again despite the pandemic, is a blessing.”

For more, please visit the Dominican Women’s Development Center at dwdc.org.